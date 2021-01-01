I'd like to discuss Gab Marcotti's assessment of Inter's performance in comparison with ours.



First of all, he was full of excuses saying they lost Lukaku, Hakimi, Conte from last season and Barella got suspended.



Hello! I'd sympathize with them if they were injuries - but they decided to sell Lukaku and got a hefty fee for it, and they decided to replace him with Dzeko, whose mistake is that? Dzeko at this age might be doing decently in Serie-A, but if he's not the one to be making the difference in the CL, then they made the wrong choice. They decided to sell Hakimi for a profit, and replaced him with Dumfries, who is a good enough replacement. They couldn't keep hold of Conte despite him winning the title, but they also have a decent enough manager now. Barella got suspended, who's mistakes are all that? I mean, are these excuses worthy of anything? It's utter shite from Marcotti.



About the game itself, Don Hutchinson, in trying to agree with Marcotti said Inter dominated the game in the middle, you can dominate without having two many chances blah, blah, and Marcotti took swipe at the concept of Shot on Target, but forget Shot on Target. From Caley's model, Inter had an xG of 0.4. Do they know what that means? That means, it's not enough to score even a single goal. Regardless of whether they had a Shot on Target or not, they didn't threaten us enough. What's with Don using the word 'dominated'? It makes no sense.



The first half was even, both teams pressed well, so ball progression was hard, with us taking more shots from distance, they hit the bar, we also had the Mane chances and almost even possession, with us shading it. The second half had them with upper hand in the first 25 mins, and then we scored and then scored again and closed out the game. If 15-20 minutes of more of the ball without creating chances is what's enough to 'dominate' a game, then what they are commenting on is not football, sorry. We still ended up with more Possession, more Shots, more xG and more Goals at the end of the game, they seem to forget that.



Inter played a really good game for their levels at their Home, we played an ordinary game for our levels while travelling and they still didn't lay a decent glove at us, while losing comfortably. That's the reality.



It's okay to state Inter had a decent game without going overboard like those two.