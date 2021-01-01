« previous next »
Offline PoetryInMotion

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,446
  YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #520 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:22:09 pm
To be fair they did hit the cross bar. Seems bizarre that a tame, scuffed shot directly at the keeper counts as on target but clipping the frame of the goal is completely discounted.

After all we had a season where we 'scored' woodwork hat tricks every other game.

It's not bizarre. You can never score by hitting the bar and the ball bouncing out, but you can score by a tame shot through the middle of the goal. The on target concept is spot on..
Offline Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,169
  The first five yards........
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #521 on: Today at 11:27:19 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:24:57 am
It's not bizarre. You can never score by hitting the bar and the ball bouncing out, but you can score by a tame shot through the middle of the goal. The on target concept is spot on..

More misleading is the shot that is goal-bound and blocked by a defender. So Diaz's effort, when slipped through by Trent, wasn't counted as a shot on target. They had one too, blocked by Konate I think. It also failed to register.
Offline paisley1977

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,035
  Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:11:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm
A perfect European away in terms of the result. And in a way the performance too. Inter were better than I had realised and were set up very well to nullify certain players and did really well.
I thought we were marginally the better team first half but the first 15 mins of the second half had me concerned.

Brilliant 3 man substitution changed the momentum. All 3 who came on really made a difference, immediately the energy and steel Henderson brought unsettled the rhythm they had found. Naby found space and began to help us keep the ball and create, and Diaz was a live wire and looked dangerous whenever on the ball.

Brilliant header from Bobby who despite his energy and harrying I thought really struggled up to that point, and then once we had them down Mo put the icing on the cake with a cool finish.

Puts us in an excellent position to wrap this up at Anfield in a few weeks

Well put this sums it up perfectly how I saw it.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #523 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:27:19 am
More misleading is the shot that is goal-bound and blocked by a defender. So Diaz's effort, when slipped through by Trent, wasn't counted as a shot on target. They had one too, blocked by Konate I think. It also failed to register.

Yep, there's some inconsistencies with that. Some shots do get included as blocked shots and some don't for some reason.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #524 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm »
I'd like to discuss Gab Marcotti's assessment of Inter's performance in comparison with ours.

First of all, he was full of excuses saying they lost Lukaku, Hakimi, Conte from last season and Barella got suspended.

Hello! I'd sympathize with them if they were injuries - but they decided to sell Lukaku and got a hefty fee for it, and they decided to replace him with Dzeko, whose mistake is that? Dzeko at this age might be doing decently in Serie-A, but if he's not the one to be making the difference in the CL, then they made the wrong choice. They decided to sell Hakimi for a profit, and replaced him with Dumfries, who is a good enough replacement. They couldn't keep hold of Conte despite him winning the title, but they also have a decent enough manager now. Barella got suspended, who's mistakes are all that? I mean, are these excuses worthy of anything? It's utter shite from Marcotti.

About the game itself, Don Hutchinson, in trying to agree with Marcotti said Inter dominated the game in the middle, you can dominate without having two many chances blah, blah, and Marcotti took swipe at the concept of Shot on Target, but forget Shot on Target. From Caley's model, Inter had an xG of 0.4. Do they know what that means? That means, it's not enough to score even a single goal. Regardless of whether they had a Shot on Target or not, they didn't threaten us enough. What's with Don using the word 'dominated'? It makes no sense.

The first half was even, both teams pressed well, so ball progression was hard, with us taking more shots from distance, they hit the bar, we also had the Mane chances and almost even possession, with us shading it. The second half had them with upper hand in the first 25 mins, and then we scored and then scored again and closed out the game. If 15-20 minutes of more of the ball without creating chances is what's enough to 'dominate' a game, then what they are commenting on is not football, sorry. We still ended up with more Possession, more Shots, more xG and more Goals at the end of the game, they seem to forget that.

Inter played a really good game for their levels at their Home, we played an ordinary game for our levels while travelling and they still didn't lay a decent glove at us, while losing comfortably. That's the reality.

It's okay to state Inter had a decent game without going overboard like those two.
Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,668
  27 Years...
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:49:25 pm
I'd like to discuss Gab Marcotti's assessment of Inter's performance in comparison with ours....

If we came out with the same nonsense people would just say we played at home, played reasonably well, but didn't trouble the opposition over 90 minutes. They'd also laud the away team for their professionalism, their patience, and their clinical finishing when the chances arrived.

Basically, they danced around and threw a few punches, but nothing connected. We bided our time, exposed their chin, got two digs in and they went down like a bag of shite.

The rest is just smoke and mirrors.
Offline spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,428
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:03:20 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:49:25 pm
I'd like to discuss Gab Marcotti's assessment of Inter's performance in comparison with ours.

First of all, he was full of excuses saying they lost Lukaku, Hakimi, Conte from last season and Barella got suspended.

Hello! I'd sympathize with them if they were injuries - but they decided to sell Lukaku and got a hefty fee for it, and they decided to replace him with Dzeko, whose mistake is that? Dzeko at this age might be doing decently in Serie-A, but if he's not the one to be making the difference in the CL, then they made the wrong choice. They decided to sell Hakimi for a profit, and replaced him with Dumfries, who is a good enough replacement. They couldn't keep hold of Conte despite him winning the title, but they also have a decent enough manager now. Barella got suspended, who's mistakes are all that? I mean, are these excuses worthy of anything? It's utter shite from Marcotti.

About the game itself, Don Hutchinson, in trying to agree with Marcotti said Inter dominated the game in the middle, you can dominate without having two many chances blah, blah, and Marcotti took swipe at the concept of Shot on Target, but forget Shot on Target. From Caley's model, Inter had an xG of 0.4. Do they know what that means? That means, it's not enough to score even a single goal. Regardless of whether they had a Shot on Target or not, they didn't threaten us enough. What's with Don using the word 'dominated'? It makes no sense.

The first half was even, both teams pressed well, so ball progression was hard, with us taking more shots from distance, they hit the bar, we also had the Mane chances and almost even possession, with us shading it. The second half had them with upper hand in the first 25 mins, and then we scored and then scored again and closed out the game. If 15-20 minutes of more of the ball without creating chances is what's enough to 'dominate' a game, then what they are commenting on is not football, sorry. We still ended up with more Possession, more Shots, more xG and more Goals at the end of the game, they seem to forget that.

Inter played a really good game for their levels at their Home, we played an ordinary game for our levels while travelling and they still didn't lay a decent glove at us, while losing comfortably. That's the reality.

It's okay to state Inter had a decent game without going overboard like those two.

Inter put us under pressure for roughly 15-20 minutes of the second half. Klopp made his triple subs and we controlled the rest of the game. The first half was about even. So Inter can take heart they pressured us for 20 minutes and forced us into changes but I would expect any team to have a spell of pressure in the game.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Yep, I agree with your summaries, Son of Spion and spider-neil..

I couldn't believe the shite I was hearing from Marcotti and Hutchinson. They 'dominated' us? We played 'badly'? Come on..

Marcotti was also pulling us for not playing well against Leicester and Burnley. We didn't play well against Leicester? Really? What absurd standards are they having for us, that we have to be in control every game for 90 minutes, smashing teams and what relatively low standards they have for Inter, I really don't know..
Online RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,471
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:28:37 pm »
Marcotti is a big Inter fan to be fair.

They couldn't even get a result at home when we were not at the races for an hour, the subs came on and the gulf in class showed from the hour mark.




Online redtel

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,094
  Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:38:32 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:23:19 pm
Yep, I agree with your summaries, Son of Spion and spider-neil..

I couldn't believe the shite I was hearing from Marcotti and Hutchinson. They 'dominated' us? We played 'badly'? Come on..

Marcotti was also pulling us for not playing well against Leicester and Burnley. We didn't play well against Leicester? Really? What absurd standards are they having for us, that we have to be in control every game for 90 minutes, smashing teams and what relatively low standards they have for Inter, I really don't know..


This team of ours is pissing off loads of journos like Marcotti. Hes the tip of the iceberg as we all know.

Weve lost 2 matches out of 38 in all comps. Weve won every one of our 7 CL games so far!
Weve got a date with Chelsea in the LCF and motoring along in the FAC.

Not least weve scored 97 goals so far and could make it a ton tomorrow.

If its not our high line they are quibbling about its the space behind Trent or our right flank. Theres a hell of a lot of jealousy amongst the pundits and journos who would love to support a team not only winning but playing such entertaining stuff.

Smile, wave two fingers at them and look forward to watching whichever 11 Klopp puts out. It will be fun to watch no doubt about it. Hes turned us into believers big style. When Klopp saw fans leaving early in matches when he arrived I think he said he wants us all to be wishing the next match was here.

Surely we are all there now. Cant wait for them to run out tomorrow and Ive been going since Div 2 days.

Inter huffed and puffed to no avail, a bit like Marcotti.

