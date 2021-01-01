Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year



Because Klopp likes to bed players in slowly? Hes been like that for years. Konate is young and still perfecting his craft and learning from the best. Also Matip has been immense all season and been VVD partner for 3 years already and if hes playing good why split them up. Matip has been injury free for once so no one has had a chance to get a run of games to take his place.Id say Konate is close to taking that spot though but Klopp isnt going to change something that is working.Just like Gomez being easily a stater for almost every PL team yet hes 4th choice, I repeat 4th choice at LFC. We are simply blessed with talent at CB for once in god knows how long