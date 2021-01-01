« previous next »
CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83

Capon Debaser

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
Arsenal beat them 5-1 in the group stages once. And we beat them back in 2008.
And dont forget the Stanley Mathews Gareth Bale Final when Spurs heroically beat them by losing 4-3
Kashinoda

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
mallin9

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
This is an exceptional team and it flows from the unbelievable hungry excellence of Alisson and Van Dijk.  What a team
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:23:23 am
Some of our fans are absolute tits.

Great win.

Up the Mighty Reds.
newterp

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:35:10 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
91 Great bit of defending by Robbo there. Inter trying to sneak a ball to Sanchez but the Scott nabs it first.

Glad this was noted even during the commentary it was a really big play wouldve been absolutely ridiculous to give up a goal at that point because the player was through.
Supersuarez7

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???
RedG13

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:53:58 am
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???
No he just learning and improving. Matip been really good CB dont get rotated. Matip really not a 3 game a week player so there will be some rotation.
Beninger

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #407 on: Today at 01:11:19 am
Great subs, great goals, against a very difficult side.
Red Cactii

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:32:56 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:14:52 pm
Simeone Inzaghi on us

We hope that we dont have to face Liverpool in every match, Inzaghi said. Im proud of the team, we had a great match, but we didnt get the rewards we wanted from our best moments.Then the first time we switched off we were punished by an incredible goal, he added.

I congratulated the team on their performance, the coach went on, we would have deserved more but what we showed tonight should bode well for what comes in the future.

He said that Inter have stood up to one of the two strongest teams in Europe, evenings like this must give us self-belief because we played a great match.Inzaghi reflected that I think this match must be a starting point. Weve played many excellent matches during the season, but weve never come up against a team of the quality of Liverpool before

Pure class on the touchline and in the press conferences. They couldve gone quite deep had they not run into us.

Didnt think we were that great in the first 55 but once we made the triple sub we gained the ascendancy. Still cant get over that header from Bobby, another no-look goal for the collection.
CanuckYNWA

Re: CL: Internazionale 0 vs 2 Liverpool Bobby 75 Mo 83
Reply #409 on: Today at 01:43:05 am
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:49:09 am
Has Konate been injured recently? not sure why we paid 35m for a CD to only play him sparingly and have him sit in reserves for the best part of a year  ???

Because Klopp likes to bed players in slowly? Hes been like that for years. Konate is young and still perfecting his craft and learning from the best. Also Matip has been immense all season and been VVD partner for 3 years already and if hes playing good why split them up. Matip has been injury free for once so no one has had a chance to get a run of games to take his place.

Id say Konate is close to taking that spot though but Klopp isnt going to change something that is working.

Just like Gomez being easily a stater for almost every PL team yet hes 4th choice, I repeat 4th choice at LFC. We are simply blessed with talent at CB for once in god knows how long
