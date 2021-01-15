I thought we were decent, Inter really played about as well as they could, fair play to them, they're a decent side, really like how Inzaghi has them set up. Felt like a proper European tie, in a proper European ground with a good crowd, with that said, I never felt nervous. On the American feed, I felt like they had about right, we weren't at our best, but we never looked like we were in trouble.



Loved how our CBs looked, thought Konate had a great game, both CBs showed how much pace they have, and why our high line is so successful.



Midfield was ok, Elliot had a tough game, didn't think he looked bad, but it wasn't his night to impress, it's still a big achievement for him to start in a game like this though.



Up front it shows how much depth we now have to put on Bobby and Diaz in second half like that. Bobby gets a big goal, Diaz is a spark plug out there, provides something different, great energy, and finally Salah gets a goal to get his mojo back, great day overall!





Looking at the players who didn't play is pretty encouraging, wouldn't mind seeing any of them playing in the next game, just amazing depth now that everyone is healthy.