Author Topic: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way  (Read 1360 times)

Offline Riquende

Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« on: February 16, 2022, 06:28:25 pm »
Not even a big fabulous talent show is safe from the repercussions of rising tensions in the East... we begin this year's look at the show by noting that the Ukrainian entry, which only won the nomination this past Saturday, has been forced to withdraw over claims she travelled to Crimea in 2015, a trip that would have been illegal under Ukrainian law if she had journeyed through Russia. The withdrawal comes ahead of an official investigation into the trip, so make your mind up on that. As the deadline for entry selection hasn't passed, the Ukrainian broadcaster is free to find an alternative act. We'll see how that, and indeed Russia's selection, pan out.

So with all that said, how is the rest of the competition shaking up with 3 months to go? Well, the UK traditionally unveils their song at the last minute, so no news there. Apparently a whole new team of people is in charge of the selection this year, although it's still an internal affair rather than a public vote. Other than that, nothing spectacular, surprising or silly to report yet. Lithuania seem to be channelling classic French music, whilst Estonia's gone cowboy-themed. Sure. Could work.

We're at that stage where every Saturday evening for a month across Europe there are 4-5 grand finals for national selection, so the roster is going to fill out pretty soon!
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #1 on: February 16, 2022, 06:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February 16, 2022, 06:28:25 pm
Not even a big fabulous talent show is safe from the repercussions of rising tensions in the East.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

apparently I'm in the Eurovision 2022 thread
Offline Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #2 on: February 21, 2022, 01:48:49 pm »
So, this weekend's... 'highlight', the winner of the Norwegian final.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FJjo8s3fKUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FJjo8s3fKUM</a>

Sure.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2022, 06:25:45 pm »
Russia will be allowed to compete...
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #4 on: February 25, 2022, 04:21:16 pm »


https://twitter.com/Eurovision/status/1497243799889711104

Took them a while but they got there in the end.
Offline Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #5 on: February 27, 2022, 08:30:41 pm »


Remember The Rasmus, of early 2000s goth-pop-rock chart hit "In the Shadows" fame? Well they're back, in Eurovision form!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XtMfCf3vFbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XtMfCf3vFbc</a>
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #6 on: March 10, 2022, 02:53:05 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #7 on: March 10, 2022, 04:20:37 pm »
I hope they let Russia compete to be honest. It's the only way that the UK won't finish bottom again.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #8 on: March 10, 2022, 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 10, 2022, 02:53:05 pm
Sam Ryder to represent the UK

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-60647606

Is he like a modern day Norman Wisdom?
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #9 on: March 10, 2022, 04:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 10, 2022, 04:21:41 pm
Is he like a modern day Norman Wisdom?

 ;D
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #10 on: March 10, 2022, 05:22:06 pm »
UK wont be anywhere near the bottom this year.
Online Hazell

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #11 on: March 10, 2022, 06:50:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 10, 2022, 02:53:05 pm
Sam Ryder to represent the UK

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-60647606

Quote
He's one of the UK's most followed singers on TikTok, with 12 million fans on the app, and will perform his song Space Man at May's grand final

The Babylon Zoo song?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #12 on: March 10, 2022, 06:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2022, 06:50:27 pm
The Babylon Zoo song?

Fucking hope so.
Online Hazell

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #13 on: March 10, 2022, 07:29:00 pm »
Offline Tommy_W

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #14 on: March 10, 2022, 09:10:25 pm »
Actually quite like that UK entry. Best song we've had in years
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #15 on: March 10, 2022, 09:39:32 pm »
Quite a coup getting Tame Impala to represent us.

Offline Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #16 on: March 13, 2022, 11:18:06 am »
Early days, but in the betting the UK is currently 4th favourite overall, after (in ascending order) Sweden, Italy and of course, Ukraine (let's gloss over the thorny question on where it would be hosted in 2023 in the worst case scenarios, should they win).

Can't stand the song myself, but maybe some of this guy's huge social media following will pay off? Seems to be what the BBC are betting on.

Anyway, the deadline for submissions is imminent, all national finals are done but there are 2 or 3 countries with internal selections that have yet to finalise. I think I've now heard everything submitted so far, don't really have a stand out favourite, although there certainly are some... interesting ones out there.
Offline Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #17 on: May 10, 2022, 10:16:51 pm »
I guess the first semi final wasn't popular viewing amongst RAWK's denizens then? Something else on tonight?
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #18 on: May 11, 2022, 09:25:12 am »
Quote from: Riquende on May 10, 2022, 10:16:51 pm
I guess the first semi final wasn't popular viewing amongst RAWK's denizens then? Something else on tonight?

:lmao

I'll probably watch on Saturday night unless I'm having a massive sulk after the game. It'll be fun and silly as ever but it must be the most foregone conclusion in the history of the competition which makes the voting all a bit pointless.

British guy seems nice and the song is fine, hope he doesn't do badly.
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #19 on: May 11, 2022, 10:33:32 am »
Ukraines odds for this are hilarious.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #20 on: May 11, 2022, 10:41:37 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on May 11, 2022, 10:33:32 am
Ukraines odds for this are hilarious.

Eurovision is just a popularity contest with music.

No offence to Ukraine but they could put forward a mime artist and they will still win.

Dont have a problem with that at all. Anything that carries on shining a spotlight on the war and lets them as a country recover once it is over can only be a good thing. Eurovision 2023 in Kyiv would be something special.
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #21 on: May 11, 2022, 10:50:19 am »
I think people dont realise juries give 50% of the score. Its not winning.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #22 on: May 11, 2022, 11:15:44 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on May 11, 2022, 10:50:19 am
I think people dont realise juries give 50% of the score. Its not winning.

The juries will be sympathetic to Ukraine, and I would expect them to pick up some points there. In any event, Ukraine will utterly dominate the public ballot in a way that no one song will dominate the juries' ballot. They will win.

If Ukraine get 12 points from, say, 90% of the countries, they would need to fail spectacularly with the juries.
Offline Samie

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #23 on: May 12, 2022, 01:23:41 am »
Who is the embarrassment that is repping us this year then?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #24 on: May 12, 2022, 05:56:53 am »
All joking aside, I've seen Ukraine at 10/11 to win, no matter how bad their song is, they're going to get sympathy points from almost everyone.
Offline Riquende

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #25 on: May 12, 2022, 04:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 12, 2022, 01:23:41 am
Who is the embarrassment that is repping us this year then?

Some session musician who Tiktoked some cover versions during lockdown and got popular. No idea if that translates into actual votes but I did see us as 4th favourite at one point.
Offline hixxstar

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 12, 2022, 01:23:41 am
Who is the embarrassment that is repping us this year then?
Some guy Sam Ryder   ... or is it Klopp :lmao



Online Hazell

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm
Some guy Sam Ryder   ... or is it Klopp :lmao

It's not Klopp. He plays keyboards for The Twilight Sad.
Online RedSince86

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:46:56 pm »
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:10:03 pm »
What are the Serbians playing at?

Very strange
Online Ray K

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:56:14 pm »
Mika's going to walk this.
Online S

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:58:29 pm »
You win by phoning in votes? I thought this thing was a panel of judges.
Online Ray K

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:01:18 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:58:29 pm
You win by phoning in votes? I thought this thing was a panel of judges.
Half and half. National juries get to give the old 12 votes, and then everyone in Europe gets to phone in and give the equivalent votes.
So after the national juries vote, the leader might be on 188 votes, and then the phone votes adds a mad figure like 295 for the winner.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:05:12 pm »
UK picked up more points already than about the last 10 years combined!
Online Hazell

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:10:23 pm »
Wow, UK smashing it so far. Not used to this!
Online Ray K

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:11:30 pm »
Hendo might have to leg it over to Turin to do another shuffle later tonight.
Online Kekule

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:11:41 pm »
What the fucks going on here then?

Was our song fuck the Tories or something? Is that why its so popular?
Online Libertine

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:11:41 pm
What the fucks going on here then?

Was our song fuck the Tories or something? Is that why its so popular?

Maybe it's just a decent song this year. Funny what a bit of quality will do....
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:11:41 pm
What the fucks going on here then?

Was our song fuck the Tories or something? Is that why its so popular?

The FA Cup/Eurovision double is on!

Although maybe the European public still hate us! Could get wiped out in an instant when the public vote comes in. :D
Online Ray K

Re: Eurovision 2022 - Turin, 14 May - Ukrainian sympathy votes this way
« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:13:40 pm »
It might in fact be coming home, lads.
