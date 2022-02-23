« previous next »
Great Scenes in Cinema and TV

Dubred

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
February 23, 2022, 10:15:10 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2022, 07:17:24 pm
An American Werewolf In London

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHyvfOUEK4o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHyvfOUEK4o</a>

Absolutely classic scene in cinema.  The effects where just unbelievable. And Bad Moon Rising going in the background.   Glorious!    ;D
Zee_26

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
February 23, 2022, 03:14:27 pm
Some of my favourites:

One of the finest endings to a film I've ever seen:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R0hSKwG_IPk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R0hSKwG_IPk</a>

closely matched by this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BaodLKGJsvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BaodLKGJsvM</a>

Jack Lemmon's acting is fantastic as this scene develops and he finds out the truth about Shirley MacLaine's character:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KCikRrtJirs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KCikRrtJirs</a>

Still get chills watching this:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs</a>

And the reaction following like this might be close to impossible to replicate today:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g_5ZQW0BCFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g_5ZQW0BCFU</a>
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
February 23, 2022, 03:31:11 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on February 23, 2022, 03:14:27 pm
Still get chills watching this:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs</a>

Smash got out of bounds.

Clock stops, doesn't start again after chains are moved.

 ;)
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Zee_26

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
February 23, 2022, 04:46:43 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 23, 2022, 03:31:11 pm
Smash got out of bounds.

Clock stops, doesn't start again after chains are moved.

 ;)

 ;D The football is the most unrealistic part of it for sure, not even accounting for coach Taylor's high stakes strategy in literally every game the Panthers play.
John_P

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
February 23, 2022, 06:27:33 pm
The 'odessa steps' sequence in The Untouchables

https://youtu.be/Nzp2kPQcg7I

The end of The Usual Suspects (spoilers)

https://youtu.be/p5Ed_vCOKY4

Make 'em laugh

https://youtu.be/iGCNBdCvzL4

Thor arrives in Wakanda

https://youtu.be/49xWJJvpjzI

The 'portals' sequence

https://youtu.be/aXgoJs7_HDY

Sheer Magnetism

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Yesterday at 11:35:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sGd_cytAIkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sGd_cytAIkQ</a>
blert596

  or is it Simon Peg
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Today at 12:30:40 am
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
Today at 01:03:31 am
