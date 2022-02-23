Some of my favourites:



One of the finest endings to a film I've ever seen:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R0hSKwG_IPk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R0hSKwG_IPk</a>



closely matched by this:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BaodLKGJsvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BaodLKGJsvM</a>



Jack Lemmon's acting is fantastic as this scene develops and he finds out the truth about Shirley MacLaine's character:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KCikRrtJirs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KCikRrtJirs</a>



Still get chills watching this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rSYACZLmIQs</a>



And the reaction following like this might be close to impossible to replicate today:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g_5ZQW0BCFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g_5ZQW0BCFU</a>

