Author Topic: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV  (Read 664 times)

Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« on: Yesterday at 12:14:32 pm »
To stop the credits thread being bogged down in what are essentially movie scenes, but also because it's a great topic in general. Videos please. No spoilers, descriptions welcome. To get the ball rolling:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wtfNE4z6a8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wtfNE4z6a8</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:24:37 pm »
Great thread idea. These two immediately popped into my mind. The first for the dialogue/acting. The second for the aesthetics and the creepy Lynch weirdness.

1 Jaws
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xO60RohuARY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xO60RohuARY</a>

2 Lost Highway
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qZowK0NAvig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qZowK0NAvig</a>


[Thanks for embedding, Alan! - I can copy this format now for future posts]
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:09:22 pm »
Embedded for you.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:12:14 pm »
Wewease Wodger!

From Life of Brian

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ik0cqxJElqA&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ik0cqxJElqA&amp;t</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:15:35 pm »
"What have the Romans ever done for us!"

Monthy Pthyon; Life of Brian

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ozEZxOsanY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ozEZxOsanY</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:15:56 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jts9suWIDlU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jts9suWIDlU</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UP1ZRB4vaQc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UP1ZRB4vaQc</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:18:33 pm »
One of the first to come to mind:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/coS2CdNd7Io" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/coS2CdNd7Io</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:20:23 pm »
"Does your dog bite?"

Pink Panther

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kg0CQKQWLJI&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kg0CQKQWLJI&amp;t</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:24:06 pm »
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:34:32 pm »
Couple of great tension building scenes with barely any dialogue between them

A Touch of Evil
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EhmYY5ZMXOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EhmYY5ZMXOY</a>

Rififi
https://twitter.com/tiff_net/status/883110671772024832?lang=en-GB

Just a short clip of the most famous scene in Rififi - it goes on for about half an hour with barely a sound. It's amazing. Can't find it on youtube, sorry
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:20:23 pm
"Does your dog bite?"

Pink Panther

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kg0CQKQWLJI&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kg0CQKQWLJI&amp;t</a>

 :lmao

Ive never seen that before
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:08:49 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo&amp;ab_channel=videoprofess" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo&amp;ab_channel=videoprofess</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:11:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XP7DTTw-Vnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XP7DTTw-Vnw</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:20:23 pm
"Does your dog bite?"

Pink Panther

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kg0CQKQWLJI&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kg0CQKQWLJI&amp;t</a>

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm
The parallel bars one is a classic too 🤣

That whole segment is amazing, from the light switch through to the suit of armour.  Just outstanding stuff.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:08:49 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo&amp;ab_channel=videoprofess" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo&amp;ab_channel=videoprofess</a>

Love this one, Capon.

I managed to forget one of my favourite scenes (need to turn avatars back on!)
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:10:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm
The parallel bars one is a classic too 🤣

Wanted to put the lift scene up, but couldn't find it :)

And the one where he's walking with the parrot.

Plus 'The bomb?!'
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:14:15 pm »
Pretty much every scene from Goodfellas is unbelievable, but somehow the one where he returns home after a few weeks of Mafia work to his wife who yells at him for being gone, and he just laughs in her face and walks back out the door, killed me with laughter when I watched it for the first time.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm
Love this one, Capon.

I managed to forget one of my favourite scenes (need to turn avatars back on!)
:) Everytime i see anyone mention this type of thing its my first thought. Remember the first time i watched it with the lights switched off an being blown away by it. That Vid i posted doesnt do it justice. Its a gorgeous piece of Cinematography
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm
:lmao

Ive never seen that before

My uncle always used to quote it and Id never seen it until much more recently.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:25:50 pm »
If you haven't seen Band of Brothers I'd highly recommend it. It's not really a show that can be "spoiled" as such, but I think a scene such as this is all the more impactful if you're immersed in the series.

This clip is actually missing what I think is the strongest part. Just before this scene you see a lone soldier running back to report what they'd seen on patrol.

"Major Winters, sir. We found something. We're out on patrol and we came across this..."
"What, what, what? Frank, Frank, what is it?"
"I don't know sir. I don't know."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W8DReSzEtB0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W8DReSzEtB0</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 04:14:15 pm
Pretty much every scene from Goodfellas is unbelievable, but somehow the one where he returns home after a few weeks of Mafia work to his wife who yells at him for being gone, and he just laughs in her face and walks back out the door, killed me with laughter when I watched it for the first time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n16uBK71miQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n16uBK71miQ</a>

 ;D
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:09:19 pm »
I forgot it was her mum! Brilliant ;D
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:10:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jsh4SvPdfl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jsh4SvPdfl8</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm »
There can only be one. Not sure if this is film or magic. Maybe just grace.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R2-DaRZzh0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R2-DaRZzh0I</a>

Mirror - Tarkovsky
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm »
No video clips as they take it down extremely quickly, but here's an RL recreation of the scene that a couple of grandparents did.

My Neighbour Totoro

Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:22:30 am »
Totoro is so beautiful.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:29:09 am »
Thanks telekon,Tarkovski was a genius.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:21:20 am »
"The Bonnie Situation" in Pulp Fiction is my favourite ever movie scene.  Closely followed by Bricktop's "Nemesis" monologue.

The whole Bobby Duvall sequence as Lt Col Kilgore in "Apocalypse Now" is up there too.
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:16:24 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5PgAKzmWmuk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5PgAKzmWmuk</a>
Re: Great Scenes in Cinema and TV
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:21:20 am


The whole Bobby Duvall sequence as Lt Col Kilgore in "Apocalypse Now" is up there too.
Scroll up. :)

Well for the best bit.
