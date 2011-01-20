If you haven't seen Band of Brothers I'd highly recommend it. It's not really a show that can be "spoiled" as such, but I think a scene such as this is all the more impactful if you're immersed in the series.



This clip is actually missing what I think is the strongest part. Just before this scene you see a lone soldier running back to report what they'd seen on patrol.



"Major Winters, sir. We found something. We're out on patrol and we came across this..."

"What, what, what? Frank, Frank, what is it?"

"I don't know sir. I don't know."



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W8DReSzEtB0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W8DReSzEtB0</a>

