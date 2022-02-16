« previous next »
Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three

Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #40 on: February 16, 2022, 06:18:01 pm »
I'll give it a go

Rolling Stones - You cant always get what you want

You can't ever catch Sadio Mane
You can't ever catch Sadio Mane
You can't ever catch Sadio Mane
But if you try sometime
You just might find, You just might find
He's got too much speed

Has to be sung slow - ok forget it
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #41 on: February 16, 2022, 06:18:16 pm »
Girls dont like boys girls like Cars and Mané
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #42 on: February 17, 2022, 10:28:18 am »
As far as I was aware there already was a Mane song to the tune of Radio Ga-ga, my fan group's been singing it for years. I think it goes something like:

You came to us from Senegal,
You make the runs, you score the goals.
The only thing you need to know
Is that we love you, Sadio!

All we need is (clap clap) Sadio Mane (clap clap)
Sadio Mane (clap clap) Sadio Mane (clap clap)
All we need is (clap clap) Sadio Mane
Sadio, it's true!
Sadio! Kopites all love you!
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #43 on: February 17, 2022, 03:52:12 pm »
Agree. If anything just to stop oversinging the Jota song as it'll get stale very quickly when it reaches 200 words per second
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #44 on: February 17, 2022, 04:15:15 pm »
So what's been decided?
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #45 on: February 17, 2022, 05:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 17, 2022, 04:15:15 pm
So what's been decided?

Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three.
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #46 on: February 17, 2022, 07:17:03 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on February 17, 2022, 05:30:52 pm
Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three.

Surely...
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #47 on: February 17, 2022, 07:31:13 pm »
To Carl Orffs ' O Fortuna'

O Fortuna
Velut luna
Statu variabilis
Semper crescis
Aut decrescis
Vita detestabilis
Nunc obdurat
Et tunc curat
Ludo mentis aciem,
Egestatem,
Potestatem
Dissolvit ut glaciem.

Sors immanis
Et inanis,
Rota tu volubilis
Status malus
Vana salus
Semper dissolubilis

Obumbrata
Et velata
Michi quoque niteris
Nunc per ludum
Dorsum nudum
Fero tui sceleris.

Sors salutis
Et virtutis
Michi nunc contraria,
Est affectus
Et defectus
Semper in angaria.
Hac in hora
Sine mora
Corde pulsum tangite
Quod per sortem
Sternit fortem
Mecum omnes plangite
Sadio Mane! ( Clap,clap,clap)

Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #48 on: February 17, 2022, 07:53:53 pm »
Striker-Mane, Striker-Mane,
Does whatever a striker can
Crosses a ball, any length,
Scores a goal off the bench
Look Out!
Here comes the Striker-Mane.

Is he strong?
Listen bud,
He's got Red Liver blood.
Can he dribble around defence?
And smash a goal any length?
Hey, there
There goes the Striker-Mane.

In the chill of night
At the scene of a game
Like a streak of light
He scores just in time.

Striker-Mane, Striker-Mane
Friendly Anfield Striker-Mane
Wealth and fame
He's ignored
The Kop is his reward.

To him, life is a great big match up
Wherever we're a goal up
You'll find the Striker-Mane.
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:23:55 am »
To the theme of The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase  ;D


MANE MANE MANE MANE MANEEEEEEEEEEEEEHEHEH

DUH DUH DUH DUH DUH TAH DUH DUH DUH DUH DUH DUH
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:24:52 am »
How about the return of the Maxi song? Loved that one

Sadio
Sad-di-yo Mane, run down the wing for me
