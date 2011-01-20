The latest fabulous Diogo song makes me feel a bit embarrassed that Sadio hasn't got one anywhere near as good as the other three. To me it sticks out like a sore thumbSurely as fan base we need to come up with one.Here's my own effort. I think it's great. I pronounce Senegal a bit like Senegool to rhyme. Poetic licenseCertainly works for me singing it in the car. Then again I would say that.. Maybe it's actually shite. Hopefully someone somewhere will come up with something.Its to the tune of Lets Dance by Chris Montez.From a village in SenegalTo play his footy in LiverpoolManeManeWell hell score you goals and hell dribble tooHell press like fuck and then hell smile for youManeMane