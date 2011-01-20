« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three  (Read 1729 times)

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,203
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« on: Yesterday at 04:05:33 pm »
The latest fabulous Diogo song makes me feel a bit embarrassed that Sadio hasn't got one anywhere near as good as the other three. To me it sticks out like a sore thumb

Surely as fan base we need to come up with one.

Here's my own effort. I think it's great. I pronounce Senegal a bit like Senegool to rhyme. Poetic license  :) Certainly works for me singing it in the car. Then again I would say that.  ;D. Maybe it's actually shite. Hopefully someone somewhere will come up with something.


Its to the tune of Lets Dance by Chris Montez.

https://youtu.be/zC_Xsr3jFYg




From a village in Senegal
To play his footy in Liverpool
Mane
Mane

Well hell score you goals and hell dribble too
Hell press like fuck and then hell smile for you
Mane
Mane

Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:15:37 pm »
https://youtu.be/cMVuRGw_a5A

We should adapt Cyndi Laupers hit into Mane Changes Everything. Thats all Ive got. Someone else can figure out the lyrics.

But yeah, Mane is long overdue a proper chant.
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm »
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too.

Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:28:06 pm by Chip Evans »
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,570
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:26:06 pm »
I know some will say he has a song, and he kind of does but its either not known by enough or never really caught on as it certainly doesnt get heard with any regularity and even if he scores its hardly ever belted out.

I dont mind what it is but it needs to be sung like the others are so he knows we love him just as much
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too.

Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.

This all day long, would sound superb with all the fans clapping in time
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you"

Heavy competition between Sadio and Alisson on this...

All you need is Alisson Becker
Sweeper and Keeper
Scorer of Headers
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,433
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too.

Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.


I think the interesting bit is how the choir deal those changes in tempo but actually ideal and would sound good once that is conquered although, as you say, 'someone still' needs to go and needs a 3 syllable replacement.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 04:39:21 pm
Heavy competition between Sadio and Alisson on this...

All you need is Alisson Becker
Sweeper and Keeper
Scorer of Headers
Mother of dragons
Queen of the unsullied.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:45:09 pm

I think the interesting bit is how the choir deal those changes in tempo but actually ideal and would sound good once that is conquered although, as you say, 'someone still' needs to go and needs a 3 syllable replacement.

I think Liv-er-pool could well be the 3 syllable word required!

The song's a no-brainer - someone get it going ffs - Sadio would truly love it

"All we need is Sadio Mane (clap clap), Sadio Mane ( cc), Sadio Mane (cc) ......x 2 ,or is it 3?
Sadio it's true. Sadio - Liverpool loves you"


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm by Red-Dread »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,417
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:47:21 pm »
There's this striker that's been on our mind
All the time, Sa-Sa-Sadio
Oh oh
Now he doesn't want any fame
But I think he scores just the same
Sa-Sa-Sadio
Woah oh

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r0qBaBb1Y-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r0qBaBb1Y-U</a>

Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too.

Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.

Pretty sure that this was suggested a few years ago and a lot of people were in agreement, but it didn't seem to make it into the ground
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 05:50:10 pm
Pretty sure that this was suggested a few years ago and a lot of people were in agreement, but it didn't seem to make it into the ground

Yeah it's always seemed mad obvious to me. It's almost a chant already.
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Bombed out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:02:37 pm »
How about a nod to Abba - classic music after all....

Mane Mane Mane, he's so funny, in a rich man's world      (Little City and Chelsea dig)
The "Ah aaah ah ah" could be quite funny, and I'm sure something could be added but can't remember the lyrics.

edit: Imagine the whole Kop singing Abba. The world would be applauding.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline burtreynolds

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:10:30 pm »
https://youtu.be/dW66keO8Iew

I often him this one to myself. The tune of Red light means danger by Billy Ocean

Mane means danger
You wont hold on much longer
Cause Mane is scoring
Cant hold out hes coming .
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,644
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:32:00 pm »
Hes got two?
Logged

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm »
Sadio Sadio
Hes the greatest player in Europe
And hes make us happyo
Logged

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:32:53 pm »
And he makes us happyo
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too.

Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.

All we need is Mane and Salah
Sadio Mane
Sadio gaga
All we hear is Mane and Salah
Radio goo goo
Mane and Salah.

Plus all the clapping.


Two birds one stone.  :D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm

Two birds one stone.  :D

A very disappointing sequel.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
All we need is Mane and Salah
Sadio Mane
Sadio gaga
All we hear is Mane and Salah
Radio goo goo
Mane and Salah.

Plus all the clapping.


Two birds one stone.  :D
What we need is to get the Raggamuffins to sing it at one of their next gigs. Instant hit and the fans would pick it up.  ;D
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:21:53 pm »

There She Goes
Song by Sixpence None The Richer


There she goes
(There she goes again)
There she goes again
(There she goes again)
Racing through my brain
(There she goes)
And I just can't contain
This feeling that remains

There he goes
(Mane goes goes again)
Mane goes again
(There he goes again)
Racing round like a train
(There he goes)
And the kop cant contain
The feeling for Mane Mane mane
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,555
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:21:53 pm
There She Goes
Song by Sixpence None The Richer

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:15:30 pm »
radio gaga been suggested for years but the problem is, nobody likes that song  ;D bohemian rhapsody it aint.

for me  Mony Mony would work with well nearly any lyric

even the "hey motherf- get laid get f-" we used to shout in the bars 35 years ago lol

 its an absolute natural  its an ear worm song the lyrics are simple  the key line is a shouted Mony Mony   and the chorus is we love you Mony yes we do

i mean cmon man. silver platter  years ive been saying this

https://youtu.be/sYYAv-QW38Q?t=29







Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 pm »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:40:48 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too.

Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.

This has been sticking out for years. The ABBA tune is a terrace dud by comparison.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:33:43 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4nEuu-OzZo

I dont get why this isnt sung more? Is it because it references Madrid so people think its dated? Which doesnt make sense as alot of our songs are about our history

THink its a great song and could just change the Madrid part

Its simple, gets people bouncing and easy to remember
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:14:01 am »
I took my baby on an Anfield night
Boy is that Sadio with you?
Yes we're one and the same

Now I believe in miracles
And a miracle has happened tonight

But, if you're thinkin' about my Mane
It don't matter IF you're red or white

Don't tell me you agree with me
When I saw Sadio kicking dirt in Spurs' eyes

But, if you're thinkin' about my baby
It don't matter IF you're (once) in Champs League Final



You're welcome.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:17:00 am by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:22:50 am »
He liked that Musafa video back then, so maybe we should do something with that song "push the feeling on"


Oh, Sadio Mane again
Oh, scores with his right foot
Oh, Sadio Mane again
Oh, scores with his left foot
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:13:49 am »
How about something to Cherry Oh Baby by UB40?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,446
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:37:37 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too.

Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.

This is the one
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,980
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:18:45 am »
ABBA ' Money Money Money'

Mane,Mane Mane
would be funny
If he scored more goals.

Ah-ah-ah , All the things he could do,
if he got a pass from, you know who.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:54 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:31:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:15 pm
Wait til ToneLa sees this.

You mean Tonepence None the Richer.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:00:59 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:31:09 am
You mean Tonepence None the Richer.

Haha thats him!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • 27 Years...
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:01:37 pm »
The Radio Gaga tune is a no-brainer. I can't believe it's not taken off big-time. Everyone knows it. Everyone loves the hand claps. Quality.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:35:25 pm »
Needs a couple of people to get it going in the ground though, otherwise it won't happen.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:21:53 pm
There She Goes
Song by Sixpence None The Richer


There she goes
(There she goes again)
There she goes again
(There she goes again)
Racing through my brain
(There she goes)
And I just can't contain
This feeling that remains

There he goes
(Mane goes goes again)
Mane goes again
(There he goes again)
Racing round like a train
(There he goes)
And the kop cant contain
The feeling for Mane Mane mane

Surely this has to be Curtis Jones' song?

Curtis Jones
Curtis Jones again,
His passing is insane,
And you just can't contain,
The scouser with the brain
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,091
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
All we need is Mane and Salah
Sadio Mane
Sadio gaga
All we hear is Mane and Salah
Radio goo goo
Mane and Salah.

Plus all the clapping.


Two birds one stone.  :D

 ::)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Bombed out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:57:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:18:45 am
ABBA ' Money Money Money'

Mane,Mane Mane
would be funny
If he scored more goals.

Ah-ah-ah , All the things he could do,
if he got a pass from, you know who.

Mane, Mane, Mane
Very runny
and he scores our goals

Ah-ah-ah, all the things he can do,
if he gets a pass from,
Mo and Bobby too...

A winner I tells ya.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,023
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Surely Sadio deserves a decent song like the other three
« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:04:04 pm »
just do one to Ruby by Kaiser Chiefs if the Radio Gaga doesnt take off
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 