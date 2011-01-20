Radio Ga Ga is set up for it adaptation. Right down to the "Radio, someone still loves you" - Sadio, LFC loves you. Would sound great - loads of clapping in it too. Couldn't agree more btw Timbo.
Heavy competition between Sadio and Alisson on this...All you need is Alisson BeckerSweeper and KeeperScorer of Headers
I think the interesting bit is how the choir deal those changes in tempo but actually ideal and would sound good once that is conquered although, as you say, 'someone still' needs to go and needs a 3 syllable replacement.
Pretty sure that this was suggested a few years ago and a lot of people were in agreement, but it didn't seem to make it into the ground
Two birds one stone.
people like big dick nick.
All we need is Mane and SalahSadio ManeSadio gagaAll we hear is Mane and SalahRadio goo gooMane and Salah.Plus all the clapping.Two birds one stone.
There She GoesSong by Sixpence None The Richer
I'm a knob
Wait til ToneLa sees this.
You mean Tonepence None the Richer.
There She GoesSong by Sixpence None The RicherThere she goes(There she goes again)There she goes again(There she goes again)Racing through my brain(There she goes)And I just can't containThis feeling that remainsThere he goes(Mane goes goes again)Mane goes again(There he goes again)Racing round like a train(There he goes)And the kop cant containThe feeling for Mane Mane mane
ABBA ' Money Money Money'Mane,Mane Manewould be funnyIf he scored more goals.Ah-ah-ah , All the things he could do,if he got a pass from, you know who.
