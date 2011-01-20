« previous next »
Author Topic: Bruised, battered but rarely broken  (Read 1735 times)

Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« on: Yesterday at 02:18:47 pm »
The stats men may tell me differently as the modern footballer may play more minutes than the guys from the 80s but just a quick glance at the numbers reveal we had nearly a dozen players play 50 plus times on a regular occurrence. A few regularly played close to 60 games in a season as in 1982/83 six lads played 59 games or more which is nuts as virtually in every game there was lumps kicked out of them but were always available for the next match. These days I would guess half a dozen might play 50 times, most around the 40 plus mark and rarely see a bad challenge but have wee knocks every couple of months that seem to keep them sidelined for weeks on end. You would think with the modern technology we have, the amazing medical and fitness departments the appearances would be more not less. I guess the magic sponge was truly magical.
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:22:26 pm »
I would imagine players today run a lot more (distance covered/sprints) than back in the day. so while fitness, sports science etc. have all improved, so has the physical strain on the players
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:27:31 pm »
Game is so much faster now than it was even in the 90s
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm »
Do your numbers include internationals?  How about the amount of time off that players get in the off season? 
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:44:14 pm »
The last player to play more than 100 consecutive matches for us was Steve McManaman according to LfcHistory.net, with 106 appearances between December 1994 and November 1996.

Rotation also plays a part in this, back in the day you wouldn't have the luxury of a full substitutes bench or depth for certain positions. Now even goalkeepers are included in the meticulously planned rotation of playing personnel to avoid injury wherever possible.

Internationals are also a good shout - has it always been the case where we have far too many international breaks and jarg "Nations Leagues"?
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:55:43 pm »
Theres loads of reasons why I think

1) Squads are better & bigger nowadays, so rotation is less harmful therefore you're more likely to do it
2) Intensity of the game nowadays is much quicker
3) Pushing players to their limits body wise nowadays
4) More data to advise on resting players
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:05:05 pm »
I would presume the lads in the 80s also had international trips which were a lot more tiresome back then as travel these days esp to European ties are first class. Many teams these days fly to away league games when previously there was a bus or train involved.

Squad rotation def eases the wear and tear on the modern footballer as some get their rest when required although a few like Salah, Mane etc seem to want to play in every game and rarely complain about injuries.

Intensity / speed of the game is def amped up but so has playing conditions as they play on carpets while the 80s it was like a bog. I still wonder how today's footballer struggles in ideal conditions to not play 30 plus league games as they rarely turn up for league cup matches, quite often get the FA Cup off as well.

Rarely bruised today, never battered but if there is a chance to come off after a wee knock and recuperate for a couple of weeks, I fear there is a higher % of those professionals around.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:26:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qlIXn0r0AY8?t=203" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qlIXn0r0AY8?t=203</a>
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:47:02 pm »
Its a different sport at the elite level. Hence Sadio and Mo being flown straight home on private aircraft. Tommy Smith was never a VIP, except in our hearts.
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:51:52 pm »
Love it :) Today you get someone flipping a water bottle to land correctly or try and kicks its top off leads to 50m views on Tic tac :p
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:30:43 pm »
Wasn't there a drop off in quality, though? Also, significantly few players played into their late twenties with anything like the sort of quality which Milner, for example, has demonstrated. Most would have buggered off to "slower" leagues such Italy and France or over to Australia and the US or just dropped down the leagues here.
Think it was combination of poor diet, playing through injuries that sidelines players for months these days and the odd pint or ten which eventually meant players moving on / retiring earlier. They definitely take better care of themselves these days and will be interesting to see how many top level games a modern player can achieve during his career. The quick pace of the game might offset the gains you have in better diets / care as not sure many of the current crop will play anywhere near  the amount of matches of the 70s, 80s n 90s players. You look at the numbers n very few current players get anywhere near 400 league games before retiring.
Go back to the 70's and 80's again. Look at the matches per month. No Champions League group stages.

Players back then had full weekdays off the first half of the season. Nowadays there are much fewer weeks without a midweek match.

The total matches played becomes nearly level, depending on how far the teams went in Cups. The difference is modern day Liverpool players are stressed the entire season. Back in the 70's and 80's it was only the last few months of the season, as they say, matches came thick and fast.
Tomorrows match v Inter will be the 38th match of the season. With one match postponed.


I picked these out at random. Seasons will vary.

1988-89 team had 34 matches by Feb. 16th

1976-77 team had 37 matches by Feb 16th.
Edit: Looked up the England National team and their schedule for 1976-77, During the season they played 4 times by now. Once each in October, November, March, and May. England have played 6 times this season. Two each in Sept, Oct. Nov.

Back then, the Cup replays added to the totals.

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,630
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 pm »
Sorry I was outside shouting at a cloud ;)

Not sure I get your point 4Pool in terms of more stressed over the entire season as back in the 80s the first teamers played in all the cup games as well as league so over a whole season averaged 10 games more than today's and also more minutes played per game as very few subs allowed. They also wanted to win the Cups back then as even winning one trophy was looked upon as a poor season...Thats stress.  I would not be surprised the likes of Salah n Mane combined have played less cup games in the past 3 or 4 years than Ian Rush did in one season alone.

In regards to the above numbers there is more games at this point of the season but none of our first teamers are ever present. Out of 38 games played only 2 of our lads have played 31 games so the vast majority of our first 11 / squad have been rested for 33% of the season. That is great for us as they should be well rested for the run in.

PS - I believe the average wage on the street in the late 70s was 100 quid a week n for a top football pro was around 400 quid. So a lot of our players had to play a long time before they were somewhat comfortable unlike today's lads who can make 5m in just one season. If they are anyway smart they are set for life before 25 where the old pros were a lot more concerned about their finances after they retire. That's stress!!!!

Back to shouting at a cloud.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:46:05 am »
saw somewhere...75% of players prefer no changes to the world cup..

surely FIFA will prioritize player health over profits and their greed ;D

how long before yearly AFCON and European championships become the norm. Kind of crazy the amount of physical and mental stress the players have to go through.
If a 25 year old coked up Maradona pulled into Utd training ground this morning he would run rings around their defence, outwork, outrun and shame lads who think they are it after a couple of years in the professional game with absolutely nothing to show for it. The game has changed as even look at Cavani outwork lads 15 years younger than him. Lot of the pros who come from Africa, South America know how lucky they are while others breeze through games with their silver spoons in their mouth.
John Barnes, whose career stretched into the Premier League era, said that he wouldn't last 10 minutes in today's game. And he said that 10 years ago, and the game (especially the Premier League) has only sped up since.
So you don't think a 20 year old Barnes if time travel was possible after a full preseason training wouldn't succeed in today's game? He might have to change a couple of things in his daily routine but cmon the man was lightning quick before his injury, strong as an ox, was a step ahead of most n glided over surfaces rugby players would struggle in.

On the other side modern day players wouldn't last the rough n tumble of the 70s as they have no protection.... But they get the the hang of it soon enough n kick with the best of them if they had to.

Jurgen said it best when he told our lads don't touch that famous sign until you win something as you have not proven yourself yet. A bit of old school there as he was dead right which is one of the reasons our team have been so successful.
Yeah but if he grew up in this era with the same facilities as everyone else then he would thrive. Its hard to compare different eras.

If you transported any half decent Premier League side into the 50s they'd win the lot but it still doesn't make them better.
That's what Barnes said. Today's players benefit from a lifetime of training for today's physical standards, which according to Barnes are far higher than those of his day.
Agree with this.
The point is he didn't grow up with the same facilities. Today's players prepare for demands that are standard for today. Yesterday's players prepared for demands that were standard for their day. That's how it is.
The intensity is just so much higher in today's game it is unreal. The intensity is higher now than it was 15 years ago, never mind 40 years ago in the 80's.

Players are pushed to the physical peak because of the demands of the game (and because science has allowed us to better understand what the physical peak is and to grow this). Players are rested more and come off more because we have the science to see when a major injury is likely to occur due to strain, and can also see when they are dropping away from their peak and they are not performing as desired.

When you see the points demand of the league it is clear why too - in a season these days you can lose perhaps 4 matches at most (with no other dropped points) to be in with a shot of the title, otherwise you are not in contention. The game isn't just better at peak condition, it is absolutely required to compete at the very top.

Add to this the raft of international games and European matches, which adds more and more to damage to the body. There is more consideration for conditioning and injuries and proper rest to players because they are pushing their bodies to the very limit - for their welfare and also for the goals of a top club, you need to consider all this medicql information or you will falter.
IIRC it was Bergkamp who said that he complained after being taken off in a game. On which Wenger showed him stats from his most recent training session, which showed that he'd eased off from his usual level.
I'd love to see them cope with heavy boots and heavy balls that don't move around all over the place and do the work for them  ;)
One area where I think today's players could readily adapt is mental. As South American football still shows from time to time, if even today's players think that the referee has lost control, they'll just as readily adapt to kicking the shit out of each other.
I look at Cavani, just turned 35 as a perfect example of a dying breed of footballer who outruns and outworks the next generation. Its easier to see it at Utd as Cavani has lads 15 years younger than him barely raising a sweat but he still has the work ethics and skills that shame his young superstar teammates.

Anyway my main point from the original post was these dinosaurs from the 80s with their coke , beer and bedding women habits were still able to play 50 plus games a season rarely subbed, many played into their early 30s achieving a career tally of games that takes the current footballer an extra 5 years to achieve as they get rested every third game. They did it on a wage that was good at a time but only 3 or four times the average salary instead of a hundred, lived in a middle class neighborhood, while putting their body through the wringer that often left them old men before their time. For some these guys could never survive in today's game as how could Keegan, Kenny, Rushie & Co ever bloom if their talent was nurtured by the current academies at a young age. Nope no chance as whatever world class talent & will to win they had that allowed them to become legends in a different era in no way could translate to today's game. Feck me sideways.
 
The point is, they were playing against other players who were at that same physical level. So however unfit they were by today's standards, they were still fit enough judged by the standards of the time. Put them in today's game, and they'd be hiked off because they'd be competing against players who have been pushing their bodies against the latest science. But put against other players who haven't been set against today's sports sciences, they wouldn't be facing the same demands.

It's why Wenger was revolutionary back in his day, less so now. And why other pioneers have also been superseded as others have taken on their innovations and made them the norm.
And loving it...

And you tell that to the young people of today... And they wouldn't believe it!!!!


I just love how the game moves on - and is totally different to the game "in the past"
In today's modern game any little niggling injury means a player doesn't even make the bench. The margins are that fine such are the fitness levels of the top class players. Anyone not at 100% generally doesn't make the team. Tommy Smith was all but a cripple later on in life due to the constant injections he had in his knees to ensure he was able to play. Looking back now it was a shocking way to treat him.
