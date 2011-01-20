The intensity is just so much higher in today's game it is unreal. The intensity is higher now than it was 15 years ago, never mind 40 years ago in the 80's.



Players are pushed to the physical peak because of the demands of the game (and because science has allowed us to better understand what the physical peak is and to grow this). Players are rested more and come off more because we have the science to see when a major injury is likely to occur due to strain, and can also see when they are dropping away from their peak and they are not performing as desired.



When you see the points demand of the league it is clear why too - in a season these days you can lose perhaps 4 matches at most (with no other dropped points) to be in with a shot of the title, otherwise you are not in contention. The game isn't just better at peak condition, it is absolutely required to compete at the very top.



Add to this the raft of international games and European matches, which adds more and more to damage to the body. There is more consideration for conditioning and injuries and proper rest to players because they are pushing their bodies to the very limit - for their welfare and also for the goals of a top club, you need to consider all this medicql information or you will falter.