I look at Cavani, just turned 35 as a perfect example of a dying breed of footballer who outruns and outworks the next generation. Its easier to see it at Utd as Cavani has lads 15 years younger than him barely raising a sweat but he still has the work ethics and skills that shame his young superstar teammates.
Anyway my main point from the original post was these dinosaurs from the 80s with their coke , beer and bedding women habits were still able to play 50 plus games a season rarely subbed, many played into their early 30s achieving a career tally of games that takes the current footballer an extra 5 years to achieve as they get rested every third game. They did it on a wage that was good at a time but only 3 or four times the average salary instead of a hundred, lived in a middle class neighborhood, while putting their body through the wringer that often left them old men before their time. For some these guys could never survive in today's game as how could Keegan, Kenny, Rushie & Co ever bloom if their talent was nurtured by the current academies at a young age. Nope no chance as whatever world class talent & will to win they had that allowed them to become legends in a different era in no way could translate to today's game. Feck me sideways.