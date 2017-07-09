« previous next »
Bruised, battered but rarely broken

Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« on: Today at 02:18:47 pm »
The stats men may tell me differently as the modern footballer may play more minutes than the guys from the 80s but just a quick glance at the numbers reveal we had nearly a dozen players play 50 plus times on a regular occurrence. A few regularly played close to 60 games in a season as in 1982/83 six lads played 59 games or more which is nuts as virtually in every game there was lumps kicked out of them but were always available for the next match. These days I would guess half a dozen might play 50 times, most around the 40 plus mark and rarely see a bad challenge but have wee knocks every couple of months that seem to keep them sidelined for weeks on end. You would think with the modern technology we have, the amazing medical and fitness departments the appearances would be more not less. I guess the magic sponge was truly magical.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:26 pm »
I would imagine players today run a lot more (distance covered/sprints) than back in the day. so while fitness, sports science etc. have all improved, so has the physical strain on the players
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:27:31 pm »
Game is so much faster now than it was even in the 90s
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Do your numbers include internationals?  How about the amount of time off that players get in the off season? 
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm »
The last player to play more than 100 consecutive matches for us was Steve McManaman according to LfcHistory.net, with 106 appearances between December 1994 and November 1996.

Rotation also plays a part in this, back in the day you wouldn't have the luxury of a full substitutes bench or depth for certain positions. Now even goalkeepers are included in the meticulously planned rotation of playing personnel to avoid injury wherever possible.

Internationals are also a good shout - has it always been the case where we have far too many international breaks and jarg "Nations Leagues"?
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:55:43 pm »
Theres loads of reasons why I think

1) Squads are better & bigger nowadays, so rotation is less harmful therefore you're more likely to do it
2) Intensity of the game nowadays is much quicker
3) Pushing players to their limits body wise nowadays
4) More data to advise on resting players
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:05:05 pm »
I would presume the lads in the 80s also had international trips which were a lot more tiresome back then as travel these days esp to European ties are first class. Many teams these days fly to away league games when previously there was a bus or train involved.

Squad rotation def eases the wear and tear on the modern footballer as some get their rest when required although a few like Salah, Mane etc seem to want to play in every game and rarely complain about injuries.

Intensity / speed of the game is def amped up but so has playing conditions as they play on carpets while the 80s it was like a bog. I still wonder how today's footballer struggles in ideal conditions to not play 30 plus league games as they rarely turn up for league cup matches, quite often get the FA Cup off as well.

Rarely bruised today, never battered but if there is a chance to come off after a wee knock and recuperate for a couple of weeks, I fear there is a higher % of those professionals around.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:26:30 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:05:05 pm
I would presume the lads in the 80s also had international trips which were a lot more tiresome back then as travel these days esp to European ties are first class. Many teams these days fly to away league games when previously there was a bus or train involved.

Squad rotation def eases the wear and tear on the modern footballer as some get their rest when required although a few like Salah, Mane etc seem to want to play in every game and rarely complain about injuries.

Intensity / speed of the game is def amped up but so has playing conditions as they play on carpets while the 80s it was like a bog. I still wonder how today's footballer struggles in ideal conditions to not play 30 plus league games as they rarely turn up for league cup matches, quite often get the FA Cup off as well.

Rarely bruised today, never battered but if there is a chance to come off after a wee knock and recuperate for a couple of weeks, I fear there is a higher % of those professionals around.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qlIXn0r0AY8?t=203" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qlIXn0r0AY8?t=203</a>
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:05:05 pm
I would presume the lads in the 80s also had international trips which were a lot more tiresome back then as travel these days esp to European ties are first class. Many teams these days fly to away league games when previously there was a bus or train involved.

Squad rotation def eases the wear and tear on the modern footballer as some get their rest when required although a few like Salah, Mane etc seem to want to play in every game and rarely complain about injuries.

Intensity / speed of the game is def amped up but so has playing conditions as they play on carpets while the 80s it was like a bog. I still wonder how today's footballer struggles in ideal conditions to not play 30 plus league games as they rarely turn up for league cup matches, quite often get the FA Cup off as well.

Rarely bruised today, never battered but if there is a chance to come off after a wee knock and recuperate for a couple of weeks, I fear there is a higher % of those professionals around.

Its a different sport at the elite level. Hence Sadio and Mo being flown straight home on private aircraft. Tommy Smith was never a VIP, except in our hearts.
Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 04:26:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qlIXn0r0AY8?t=203" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qlIXn0r0AY8?t=203</a>


Love it :) Today you get someone flipping a water bottle to land correctly or try and kicks its top off leads to 50m views on Tic tac :p
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: Bruised, battered but rarely broken
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:30:43 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:18:47 pm
The stats men may tell me differently as the modern footballer may play more minutes than the guys from the 80s but just a quick glance at the numbers reveal we had nearly a dozen players play 50 plus times on a regular occurrence. A few regularly played close to 60 games in a season as in 1982/83 six lads played 59 games or more which is nuts as virtually in every game there was lumps kicked out of them but were always available for the next match. These days I would guess half a dozen might play 50 times, most around the 40 plus mark and rarely see a bad challenge but have wee knocks every couple of months that seem to keep them sidelined for weeks on end. You would think with the modern technology we have, the amazing medical and fitness departments the appearances would be more not less. I guess the magic sponge was truly magical.
Wasn't there a drop off in quality, though? Also, significantly few players played into their late twenties with anything like the sort of quality which Milner, for example, has demonstrated. Most would have buggered off to "slower" leagues such Italy and France or over to Australia and the US or just dropped down the leagues here.
