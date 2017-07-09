I would presume the lads in the 80s also had international trips which were a lot more tiresome back then as travel these days esp to European ties are first class. Many teams these days fly to away league games when previously there was a bus or train involved.



Squad rotation def eases the wear and tear on the modern footballer as some get their rest when required although a few like Salah, Mane etc seem to want to play in every game and rarely complain about injuries.



Intensity / speed of the game is def amped up but so has playing conditions as they play on carpets while the 80s it was like a bog. I still wonder how today's footballer struggles in ideal conditions to not play 30 plus league games as they rarely turn up for league cup matches, quite often get the FA Cup off as well.



Rarely bruised today, never battered but if there is a chance to come off after a wee knock and recuperate for a couple of weeks, I fear there is a higher % of those professionals around.