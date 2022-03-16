« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Round of 16  (Read 38702 times)

Avoid City and Bayern (who hopefully draw each other) and I'm happy.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on March 16, 2022, 10:30:40 pm
Is it quarters and semis?

See post above by oojason
Drawn out first so we're home on Tuesday in CL midweek before we play City.

Chelsea, City, Bayern and Real in the other half of the draw please. Ideally City away first vs Bayern or Real on Wednesday.
can anyone already see city getting villareal, benfica or lille?

we will probably get madrid away first :P

ath madrid is a bitch of a club as well. they going to grind you down to their level and beat you with it.

Quote from: Gili Gulu on March 16, 2022, 11:02:29 pm
Drawn out first so we're home on Tuesday in CL midweek before we play City.

Chelsea, City, Bayern and Real in the other half of the draw please. Ideally City away first vs Bayern or Real on Wednesday.

This is key. Need to be Tuesday/Saturday/Wednesday rather than Wednesday/Saturday/Tuesday.

Home first would have it's advantages too.
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 06:43:30 am
can anyone already see city getting villareal, benfica or lille?


Do you know something we don't? :)
Best draw would be a quarter against Benfica and a semi against the winner of Villarreal/atletico.
Villarreal last night.

Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 06:43:30 am
can anyone already see city getting villareal, benfica or lille?

we will probably get madrid away first :P

ath madrid is a bitch of a club as well. they going to grind you down to their level and beat you with it.



City got us in the quarters in 2018. That was the worst draw they could have got, as they learned.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:49:31 am


Villarreal last night.


That's amazing. ! They're hoping they get us aren't they?  Lord knows why.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
That's amazing. ! They're hoping they get us aren't they?  Lord knows why.

Because they want to play one of the biggest clubs in the World, instead of the plastic clubs like Man City and Chelsea?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:15:35 am
Because they want to play one of the biggest clubs in the World, instead of the plastic clubs like Man City and Chelsea?

If I were them, I guess I'd rather go out to us than either of those.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
That's amazing. ! They're hoping they get us aren't they?  Lord knows why.

Alberto Morenos probably turned them all into Liverpool fans  ;D
'UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Quarter-Final & Semi-Final Draw Featuring Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City' (video starts at 10.45am; the Draw starts at 11am):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Kmc43hrQDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Kmc43hrQDs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9Kmc43hrQDs



The UEFA website also have a live video stream of the Champions League Draws - at this link below (and likely useful for anyone outside the UK to watch the Draws):-

www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/draws/2022/2001310






www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_UEFA_Champions_League

