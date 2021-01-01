« previous next »
Hymer Red

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #760 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Fromola

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #761 on: Today at 07:32:45 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:32:45 pm
Simeone is going to turn the shithouse level up to 11 tonight, diving, feigning injury, surrounding and pressurising the ref after every decision, it'll be dreadful to watch.

It ends up biting them on the arse these days though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

rushyman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #762 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:06:02 pm
Ex United youth player supporting a British team on a British channel. The horror!

Yes to be honest

Horror. Its nauseating
The Test

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #763 on: Today at 08:07:11 pm
scouseman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #764 on: Today at 08:07:22 pm
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #765 on: Today at 08:07:36 pm
Suarez off the bench to score a 97th minute winner for the shits and giggles please
jillc

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #766 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:04:16 pm
Yay, more cheerleading from Savage.

The radio is no better the useless pundit Chris Waddle.
Chakan

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #767 on: Today at 08:08:16 pm
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #768 on: Today at 08:08:54 pm
Jim Beglin at his fawning worst: this atmosphere deserves to be in the quarter finals of the champions league :lmao
rushyman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #769 on: Today at 08:09:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:08:54 pm
Jim Beglin at his fawing worst: this atmosphere deserves to be in the quarter finals of the champions league :lmao

Has he pronounced any as Annie yet

Thats bizarrely irritating to me
4pool

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #770 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:08:54 pm
Jim Beglin at his fawning worst: this atmosphere deserves to be in the quarter finals of the champions league :lmao

Peter Drury got in '99 mention in the first 5 minutes.
Kekule

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #771 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm
How have these not yet kicked a United player up in the air and then rolled around pretending to be injured to get the free kick? Its been 10 minutes.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #772 on: Today at 08:13:02 pm
It's frankly laughable to think a team with Fred, McTominay and Maguire could make it to the quarter finals of the european cup. A decent team would rip them to pieces over 2 legs if they fluke in.
deano2727

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #773 on: Today at 08:13:48 pm
How did that not go in?


EDIT:That's how.  ;D
rushyman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #774 on: Today at 08:14:19 pm
Miles off men there Atletico

Theyre a shadow of the bores of yesteryear
Kekule

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #775 on: Today at 08:14:22 pm
How did he miss that?
exiledintheUSA

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #776 on: Today at 08:14:24 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:13:48 pm
How did that not go in?



Elanga.
Kekule

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #777 on: Today at 08:15:28 pm
Great defensive header by Oblak.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #778 on: Today at 08:16:28 pm
A hilariously great save from Oblak.

Atletico have zero cohesion, playing like theyve never met before. All very casual and passive.

Oh, there was some cohesion.
rob1966

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #779 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm
Great save from De Gea after another Maguire fuck up
exiledintheUSA

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #780 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm
Maguire might be AM's best chance tonight.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #781 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm
Is Savage being deliberately biased on the wind up?
TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #782 on: Today at 08:21:21 pm
State of Savage.
cdav

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #783 on: Today at 08:22:11 pm
State of Savage shrieking here- worse than Neville
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #784 on: Today at 08:22:13 pm
That's not a pen.
rob1966

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #785 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm
No fucking way is that a pen, the cheating c*nt
rawcusk8

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #786 on: Today at 08:22:35 pm
Savage just came live on air, enough for me to stop watching.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #787 on: Today at 08:22:37 pm
Got the ball 100%
exiledintheUSA

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #788 on: Today at 08:22:38 pm
They'll give it...
CraigDS

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #789 on: Today at 08:22:48 pm
It's never a pen.
wet echo

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #790 on: Today at 08:22:50 pm
No pen diving again
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #791 on: Today at 08:22:57 pm
great tackle.

RIP Bruno Fernandes.
rob1966

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #792 on: Today at 08:22:58 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:21:02 pm
Is Savage being deliberately biased on the wind up?

His kid is on the books at Utd
El Lobo

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #793 on: Today at 08:23:05 pm
If thats given its genuinely one of the worst Ive ever seen
Father Ted

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #794 on: Today at 08:23:06 pm
Diving twat.
rushyman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #795 on: Today at 08:23:17 pm
This fucking cheat staying downtown as long as poss for var
Kekule

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #796 on: Today at 08:23:44 pm
Thats a decent bit of defending if you ask me.

Savage is desperate for something, anything to be given. Tit.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #797 on: Today at 08:23:49 pm
Ridiculous that was even looked at by VAR. No card for Fernandez diving?
redalways

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #798 on: Today at 08:23:51 pm
Prick Savage
exiledintheUSA

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #799 on: Today at 08:23:52 pm
Should be dishing out a yellow in that instance. #DiveIn
