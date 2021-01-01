any streams for the united gaME?
Simeone is going to turn the shithouse level up to 11 tonight, diving, feigning injury, surrounding and pressurising the ref after every decision, it'll be dreadful to watch.
Ex United youth player supporting a British team on a British channel. The horror!
The Test is obviously right
Yay, more cheerleading from Savage.
http://motornews.live/novo/events/15-united/
http://live.jokerswidget.org/freelivematch/9873672906458570.html
Jim Beglin at his fawing worst: this atmosphere deserves to be in the quarter finals of the champions league
How did that not go in?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Is Savage being deliberately biased on the wind up?
