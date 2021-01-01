« previous next »
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #240
Torres-esque from Mbappe there.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #241
Proper/real Ronaldo-esque.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #242
What a goal from Mbappe to round off a great performance from him.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #243
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:53 pm by oojason »
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #244
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:52:42 pm
Mbappe wins it

The only one who has looked a threat and they haven't give him the ball enough

Been like that all season for them. They look shit without him or Di Maria.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #245
Can't wait to see Mbappe playing for LFC next season... ... ... ... ...               ....
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #246
Incredible goal, incredible player.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #247
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:53:19 pm
Torres-esque from Mbappe there.
Yeah. I can see that more than what I thought.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #248
Some goal,that
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #249
Stunning goal. What a player.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #250
It was a good goal but the commentary is way ott!
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #251
Could've been 2 or 3-0, but they'll take this. Mbappe and Verratti were very good..
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #252
Its easier to dribble past 2 players than 1, and thats proven there 😁
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #253
Fucking hell, what a goal.

Wouldn't even be that mad if I was a Madrid fan. They're getting him for the next decade plus.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #254
Hes magic.

Madrid were shite and they fucked my bet.

Had Mbappe AGS, Verratti / Casemiro to be booked, over 4 corners but BTTS  :no
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #255
 :puke

Dislike Madrid obviously, but its horrible seeing these oil state clubs to win so much as a raffle.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #256
Fucking BT commentary

"Madrid, toast of Europe tonight, brilliant performance, Casemiro outstanding..."

*Mbappe scores*

(without missing a beat) "PSG, toast of Europe tonight, brilliant performance, Mbappe outstanding..."
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #257
Big deflection for Mbappe's goal. Probably doesn't go in without it.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #258
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:55:44 pm
Fucking hell, what a goal.

Wouldn't even be that mad if I was a Madrid fan. They're getting him for the next decade plus.

A wasted talent moving to Madrid
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #259
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:56:23 pm
Big deflection for Mbappe's goal. Probably doesn't go in without it.

Michael Owen said a tiny deflection
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #260
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:29:17 pm
Lewis Dunk (Brighton) straight red card against Manchester Utd 54' - https://streamja.com/n33BA

Fucking scandalous that
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #261
Controversial opinion here, but Mbappe is well overrated. Was a decent goal, but come on...
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #262
Err it is just the first leg, what's with over-the-top celebrations?
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #263
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 09:58:16 pm
Err it is just the first leg, what's with over-the-top celebrations?

I know, it reminded me of Wolves-Arsenal last week.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #264
Madrid didn't have a shot on goal all match, even Burnley could have managed that.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #265
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:57:39 pm
Controversial opinion here, but Mbappe is well overrated. Was a decent goal, but come on...

He has been producing in the CL from when he was 18. I don't think many players have scored as many as him in the CL at his age..

It's not as if people are praising him because this goal is the best he has scored or anything.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #266
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 09:58:16 pm
Err it is just the first leg, what's with over-the-top celebrations?
probably because they've been well better than Real and Real have just defended all game (only 2 shots i think?) and when they go to the Spain, Real will now actually have to do something rather than sit back
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #267
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:59:12 pm
He has been producing in the CL from when he was 18. I don't think many players have scored as many as him in the CL at his age..

It's not as if people are praising him because this goal is the best he has scored or anything.
Still think he's
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #268
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:53:32 pm
PSG [1] - 0 Real Madrid; Mbappé goal on 90+4' - https://streamgg.com/v/620c1f5031444 & https://twitter.com/Herewegocards/status/1493706002587389958

What the hell were Militao and Vazquez doing there? Absolutely tragic defending
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #269
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 10:05:09 pm
What the hell were Militao and Vazquez doing there? Absolutely tragic defending

Yeah, the two of them were sent to toast..
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #270
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 09:58:16 pm
Err it is just the first leg, what's with over-the-top celebrations?

When they beat us 2-1 in Paris you'd have thought they'd won the competition. Ironically, the team they did beat ended up winning it.

They're more inadequate in this competition than Man City are
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #271
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:59:10 pm
Madrid didn't have a shot on goal all match, even Burnley could have managed that.
No away goal rule means they can park the bus try for a draw and win it at home just as everybody wants to see....
Re: Champions League Round of 16
What a Goal by MBappe
