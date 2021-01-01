Mbappe wins itThe only one who has looked a threat and they haven't give him the ball enough
Torres-esque from Mbappe there.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Fucking hell, what a goal.Wouldn't even be that mad if I was a Madrid fan. They're getting him for the next decade plus.
Big deflection for Mbappe's goal. Probably doesn't go in without it.
Lewis Dunk (Brighton) straight red card against Manchester Utd 54' - https://streamja.com/n33BA
All the best to you and yours too.
Err it is just the first leg, what's with over-the-top celebrations?
Controversial opinion here, but Mbappe is well overrated. Was a decent goal, but come on...
He has been producing in the CL from when he was 18. I don't think many players have scored as many as him in the CL at his age..It's not as if people are praising him because this goal is the best he has scored or anything.
PSG [1] - 0 Real Madrid; Mbappé goal on 90+4' - https://streamgg.com/v/620c1f5031444 & https://twitter.com/Herewegocards/status/1493706002587389958
What the hell were Militao and Vazquez doing there? Absolutely tragic defending
Madrid didn't have a shot on goal all match, even Burnley could have managed that.
Page created in 0.063 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]