Champions League Round of 16

kavah

Champions League Round of 16
Today at 12:30:07 am
Tuesday 15 February
PSG v Real Madrid   
Sporting v Man City   

Wednesday 16 February
Inter v Liverpool   
Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern
   
Tuesday 22 February
Chelsea v Lille   
Villarreal v Juventus   

Wednesday 23 February
Atlético v Man Utd   
Benfica v Ajax   

Tuesday 8 March
Bayern v Red Bull Salzburg   
Liverpool v Inter
   
Wednesday 9 March
Man City v Sporting   
Real Madrid v PSG   

Tuesday 15 March
Ajax v Benfica   
Man Utd v Atlético
   
Wednesday 16 March
Juventus v Villarreal   
Lille v Chelsea   
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 12:43:46 am
Looking forward to seeing the media reacting to Atletico playing another English team.

They seemed to be delighted and happy when they played that last English team and acted like a gang of wankers.

Let's see if they're as happy with this coming fixture if/when they act like that again
oojason

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:45:46 am
.



Champions League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-champions-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Champions League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-champions-league


60+ stream sites and match highlights & full match replays : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.



For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/champions-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Champions_League : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball
-Willo-

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 08:50:51 am
Tuesday fixtures next week look a painful watch, be proper shite games them.
Elzar

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 08:57:02 am
In my selective memory, the other big game in the round is usually on at the same time as ours, so glad PSG vs Real is on tonight!

sinnermichael

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 08:58:47 am
Why the fuck anyone would watch City over PSG-Real is baffling. Even United fans would rather watch that than their own game tonight.
elsewhere

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:43:54 am
Utd playing Brighton in CL tonight?
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:47:51 am
Viewing figures for that Abu Dhabi game will be tiny.

Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 09:59:29 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:47:51 am
Viewing figures for that Abu Dhabi game will be tiny.



Throw in the fact it clashes with PSG v Real and theyll be even smaller.
[new username under construction]

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 10:06:12 am
Oh God, Mcmanaman commentary :/
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 11:11:45 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:06:12 am
Oh God, Mcmanaman commentary :/

"Nothing wrong with that" Macca?
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 11:12:56 am
Kopenhagen

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 12:22:38 pm
Some pretty dreadful ties here overall.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 01:30:46 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:22:38 pm
Some pretty dreadful ties here overall.

A few for sure.  Lille - Chelsea, Salzburg - Bayern, Abu Dhabi - Sporting all sound about as interesting as watching paint dry. 
sinnermichael

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 01:40:22 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:22:38 pm
Some pretty dreadful ties here overall.

What were the original ties when they cocked the draw up? Can't remember.
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:00:24 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:40:22 pm
What were the original ties when they cocked the draw up? Can't remember.

We had Salzburg didnt we? Cant remember the rest.
sinnermichael

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:08:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:00:24 pm
We had Salzburg didnt we? Cant remember the rest.

Original draw:

Benfica v Real Madrid
Villarreal v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool
Inter Milan v Ajax
Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
Chelsea v Lille
PSG v Manchester United

So would have been pretty uninspiring anyway.
Libertine

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:15:29 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:22:38 pm
Some pretty dreadful ties here overall.

If they switched around next weeks games, there would have been one interesting game to watch each day. As it is, next Tuesday and its return leg is pretty dull.
scouseman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 02:55:19 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:43:54 am
Utd playing Brighton in CL tonight?

no they have a PL game tonight.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 03:35:20 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:55:19 pm
no they have a PL game tonight.

thanks for clearing that up.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 05:08:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:43:46 am
Looking forward to seeing the media reacting to Atletico playing another English team.

They seemed to be delighted and happy when they played that last English team and acted like a gang of wankers.

Let's see if they're as happy with this coming fixture if/when they act like that again
Oh they'll be labelled a "disgrace" I'd imagine, last time you "had to give them credit for their shithousing".
elsewhere

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 05:19:02 pm
i may switch to Utd ot City match if Brighton or Sporting scores first.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 05:23:36 pm
S

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 05:29:11 pm
disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Today at 05:31:36 pm
Can see Bayern giving Salzburg a good seeing to. Sporting will likely be no match for City but hopefully they can give them something to think about. Ajax/Benfica another interesting tie, didn't remember they'd drawn each other. Think Ajax will see that as a very good draw and book their quarters place. Madrid to knock PSG out and see Chelsea and Juve advancing too as favourites in their ties. Shame on Atletico if they can't pull it together and beat United.

All about the reds though. See off Inter and I'd fancy us against any of the final eight. Looking like if we go through there's a very big chance of playing an English side.
