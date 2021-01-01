Can see Bayern giving Salzburg a good seeing to. Sporting will likely be no match for City but hopefully they can give them something to think about. Ajax/Benfica another interesting tie, didn't remember they'd drawn each other. Think Ajax will see that as a very good draw and book their quarters place. Madrid to knock PSG out and see Chelsea and Juve advancing too as favourites in their ties. Shame on Atletico if they can't pull it together and beat United.



All about the reds though. See off Inter and I'd fancy us against any of the final eight. Looking like if we go through there's a very big chance of playing an English side.