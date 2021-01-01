Its great to be back on in Europe and a tasty game for the first knock out round.A good starting line up with plenty of options off the bench plus we could use 5.On paper we are considered favourites and on form rightly so but there are plenty of dangerous players in that Inter team if they are on their game. Vidal likes to stick the boot in given half a chance and Dzeko likes to play us.I remember that Roma away game and hope we learned its better to play our own game and just go for the win with all our might.Hopefully they have hyped our defence up and a clean sheet would be fantastic - then unleash our forward line to show our talents and abilities.This could be any type of game and any type of result but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.However it goes this is what we love on a dark Wednesday night against a proper European team.Hoping the away fans have a great night and stay safe.Will settle for a 0-1 (if we have to)