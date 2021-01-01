« previous next »
Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February

Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Like the look of that team. For Harvey Elliott to be so trusted by Klopp in a game like this just demonstrates the impact he has had. For a young kid he has been phenomenal.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Forza Liverpool!
IT'S CLOBBERIN TIME
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 01:07:36 pm
Hi all!

Finally today is the day! Hope we'll see a fantastic match, as an Inter fan I'll just say that it's a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in Europe. We're approaching tonight without much pressure and that could be good for us, we know we're not favourites and a honorable defeat won't be the end of the world, but it's gonna be interesting!

Greetings from Milano!

Greetings from Milano!



Benvenuto amico.

Hope it is a good game between our two sides. You must be thrilled to be in the CL knockouts again.

Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:16:41 pm
My first thought was that Klopp wants him to take care of Dzeko, who is a pretty big guy.
They're very strong in the air generally, going to need him and Virg to compete in the air tonight.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:22:16 pm
Forza Liverpool!
IT'S CLOBBERIN KLOPPERIN  TIME

Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Its great to be back on in Europe and a tasty game for the first knock out round.

A good starting line up with plenty of options off the bench plus we could use 5.



On paper we are considered favourites and on form rightly so but there are plenty of dangerous players in that Inter team if they are on their game. Vidal likes to stick the boot in given half a chance and Dzeko likes to play us.


I remember that Roma away game and hope we learned its better to play our own game and just go for the win with all our might.
Hopefully they have hyped our defence up and a clean sheet would be fantastic - then unleash our forward line to show our talents and abilities.


This could be any type of game and any type of result but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.


However it goes this is what we love on a dark Wednesday night against a proper European team.



Hoping the away fans have a great night and stay safe.


Will settle for a 0-1 (if we have to)
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:50:05 pm
There again Klopp might just go with his best midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot.

And he has done.

Very pleased.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Great and adventurous team but don't forget there are five subs which can allow much more and varied rotation in starting XIs being as there's greater scope to change things during the game, including early subs if something isn't working out.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Get at them young Elliot!
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Harvey Elliot starting. Thats great news!
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 07:19:35 pm
Delighted for Elliott, proper talent and great attitude gets you trust from Klopp. Sends a big message to Fabio Carvalho young lads that you can play your way into this Liverpool side if you're good enough.

Clarified.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Can't think of a better XI in the game. Genuinely cannot think of it.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:24:53 pm
And he has done.

Very pleased.

He really rates Harvey, doesnt he?

Its what excites me the most about the lad, how excited Klopp is about him. Hes gonna be an absolute superstar.
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
you've gotta feel for Robbie, sharing a studio with 3 absolute bellends
