Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February

sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:41:48 pm
This is another game and occasion when Salah will prove he's the best in the world.


Mister men

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:43:58 pm
Honestly would be absolutely devastated if we didn't prevail over two legs against these. Going to go with 5-2 over the 2 legs.


HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:49:48 pm
They've got quite a few players who're quite highly rated in Martinez, Skrinar, Bastoni & Barella. Barella is suspended so will be interesting to see who fills in there. Probably Vidal I would imagine. So their midfield will likely be brozovic, Vidal and Calhanoglu.

Hated Dzeko when he played for City. Felt like the fucker always scored against us. Will be a tricky one but can see us coming away from there with a narrow lead.


Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:27:42 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 01:02:06 pm
I guess I am just so used to wanting to protext Matip that him playing 3 games in a 6 days just doesnt seem feasible and rather protect him. Plus Konate is better in the air and against big strikers IMO. Both have their pros so I am fine with either to be honest. Was more about protecting Matip fitness.

Very much want that midfield but Just cant see Klopp dropping Hendo, though it was tellin him taking him off before 60mins on Sunday which is an early sub for Klopp.

Resting Matip is definitely something Klopp is probably thinking about so it won't be a shock if Konate does come in.  And, I actually do agree with you about Hendo.  Won't be surprised at all if he's in from the start but I am hoping for a Thiago, Keita, Fab midfield 3. 


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:36:35 pm
We get 5 subs here - so we will see a lot of the players we that we are speculating will or won't start.


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:13:56 pm
I guess we're all hoping they play like AC did against us at the end of last year. With no away goals, it might encourage Inter to come out and be bold, instead of wanting to keep a clean sheet at home in the first leg. If the best these can do tomorrow is a draw, or we go there and win, I doubt they'll even fancy themselves for the 2nd leg. Tomorrow they'll have to be next to perfect if they want to go through. I think the midfield will be key, they're missing their best centre mid in Barrella, and we have Thiago back looking sharp. If Henderson isn't fit I'd fancy any of Keita/Elliot/Jones etc. They aren't used to anything like Liverpool in Serie A, so I think we can go there, stamp our authority on it, and hopefully bring a win back to Anfield in the second leg.












TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm
My old man
Says well beat Milan
And wont dilly dally on the way
And if theyre weaker
Well conquer Benfica..



The old ones are the best





Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:17:08 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:38:58 am
We beat a Milan team that included Pele? That's pretty impressive.
To be fair, he was 76.



NewfoundRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:05:17 pm
Bring them on 


Cafe De Paris

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Werent we supposed to play Sporting! Hmffff!



fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
Will take any good result away from home as with no away goals counting these days then 0-0 is ok but knowing our lads they will want to make a statement tomorrow night. Inter are not looking forward to seeing our front line at full belt.



DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #91 on: Today at 12:15:42 am
"Bring on yer Internazionale . . ."


Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:11:52 am
This should be good football, looking forward to it. Surely in for a good scrap. Lucky we are up for it no doubt.





RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #93 on: Today at 01:20:14 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:01:30 am
No away goals rule any more
Away game Defend or attack?
Attack. Play the normal game. Getting a win and making Inter having to come into Anfield to win is something you want.


jckliew

  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:37:40 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:20:14 am
Attack. Play the normal game. Getting a win and making Inter having to come into Anfield to win is something you want.
Yeah. Hopeful we can get a 2-0 win and get it over with a drab 0-0 at Anfield.



farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #95 on: Today at 04:00:27 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:37:40 am
Yeah. Hopeful we can get a 2-0 win and get it over with a drab 0-0 at Anfield.
Or get two wins...

I have the feeling that these will be our best two games on the road to the final.



Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #96 on: Today at 06:07:35 am
Capello and Di Canio have spoken:

Speaking on Sky Sport Italia, former England manager Capello gave reassurance to Nerazzurri fans.

The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago. Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?

The Liverpool goalkeeper has recently been Man of the Match in every game. That says a great deal about how they are defending.

Di Canio, who is the main host for Sky Sport Italias Premier League coverage, agreed that this is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Even then, Alisson performs heroics in goal, but every four or five games he has a bit of a howler. Liverpool have weak points, every team does.



jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #97 on: Today at 06:14:01 am
What does Capello know?



spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #98 on: Today at 07:34:40 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Werent we supposed to play Sporting! Hmffff!

We originally drew Salzburg out the hat.


spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #99 on: Today at 07:36:57 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:07:35 am
Capello and Di Canio have spoken:

Speaking on Sky Sport Italia, former England manager Capello gave reassurance to Nerazzurri fans.

The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago. Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?

The Liverpool goalkeeper has recently been Man of the Match in every game. That says a great deal about how they are defending.

Di Canio, who is the main host for Sky Sport Italias Premier League coverage, agreed that this is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Even then, Alisson performs heroics in goal, but every four or five games he has a bit of a howler. Liverpool have weak points, every team does.

Pin that to the dressing room wall.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #100 on: Today at 07:48:33 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:07:35 am
Capello and Di Canio have spoken:

Speaking on Sky Sport Italia, former England manager Capello gave reassurance to Nerazzurri fans.

The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago. Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?

The Liverpool goalkeeper has recently been Man of the Match in every game. That says a great deal about how they are defending.

Di Canio, who is the main host for Sky Sport Italias Premier League coverage, agreed that this is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Even then, Alisson performs heroics in goal, but every four or five games he has a bit of a howler. Liverpool have weak points, every team does.

You go Paolo



Never trust a fascist.



spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #101 on: Today at 07:58:34 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:48:33 am
You go Paolo



Never trust a fascist.

What the fuck?! Is that picture real?!


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #102 on: Today at 08:12:46 am



spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #103 on: Today at 08:24:42 am


UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #104 on: Today at 08:26:04 am
30 years old and still wake up excited as fuck for a CL night.



Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #105 on: Today at 08:29:03 am
Cant wait for tonight.


Tobez

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #106 on: Today at 08:39:33 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:24:42 am
Why is he still getting work?

Dunno where you've been for the last few years mate, but this kind of filth apparently isn't the deal-breaker it used to be.


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
Reply #107 on: Today at 08:43:43 am
What a Duce bag







anitrella

  
  
  
  
Re: Internazionale vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 16th February
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:26:04 am
30 years old and still wake up excited as fuck for a CL night.

Is right
Logged
