Best Opening and Closing Credits

Best Opening and Closing Credits
As the title suggests, your best opening and closing film or TV credits? Ill start with Bad Boys for opening and Gangs of New York for closing...

Bad Boys

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q0FrZMeV4Wo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q0FrZMeV4Wo</a>

Gangs of New York

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p-8Lu7MRjQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p-8Lu7MRjQs</a>

Re: Best Opening and Closing Credits
The intro to Drive and when the Dylan music kicks in in Watchmen

Pretty pretty pretty good

Pretty pretty pretty good
Re: Best Opening and Closing Credits
Succession's opening credits are unskippable. The Sopranos also excellent.

In terms of comedies, it's hard to top The Simpsons and Fresh Prince. Loads of the NBC comedies have great credits - Community, The Office, Parks & Rec...
Game of Thrones opening as it was actually relative to the story as well as looking brilliant. Sopranos opening because it was just fucking class with arguably the most iconic theme song.

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:18:56 pm
Dylan music kicks in in Watchmen

Pretty pretty pretty good
Thats one thing that Snyder does well. The opening scene and music to Dawn of the Dead is the most memorable thing about that film. Was excellent.
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x310zz2
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:31:09 pm
The Sopranos also excellent.
When I saw the thread title, this came to my mind straight away.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJpNmYeooQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJpNmYeooQE</a>
The Spy Who Loved Me.
Eva Mendes - We Own The Night opening scene!

if you know you know  ;D
Enter the Void:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wNtxgxYY7sI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wNtxgxYY7sI</a>


I couldn't find the clip but I love the end credits of Rules of Attraction, which are set to Erasure's Stop and which go in reverse order, down the screen instead of up.
Inside Man

Love the Opening and Closing Credits to this film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOm_V4xKE9c
Definitely up there

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FD7w2l88dl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FD7w2l88dl8</a>

Lethal Weapon 3 - opening creds. Great Sting and Clapton tune. Kicks straight into the action after it, Riggs and Murtaugh the crazy bastids blowing up an entire building.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tKV5n2-0ry8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tKV5n2-0ry8</a>

Lethal Weapon 4 - end credits in two parts. Great ending to the series and a nice sending off to the cast and crew

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HI1jsseSy2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HI1jsseSy2g</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_EBT1CSHjj4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_EBT1CSHjj4</a>
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 03:25:21 pm
Peacemaker:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mrr3UNALww

That's a great shout! The fact that they are all so serious during the dance makes it 100 times better  ;D
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:29:52 pm
That's a great shout! The fact that they are all so serious during the dance makes it 100 times better  ;D
The dancing in the opening credits trope is lifted from old school anime, surprised it took this long for a western show to do it. Speaking of old school anime, this is my favourite of them. The show is basically The Professionals, if they were hot women and the show was set in space. Just brilliant colour, dynamism and movement:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/POBiNhp_hk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/POBiNhp_hk8</a>


Nausicaa is a great shout btw, absolutely beautiful and I love how it's directed exactly like it would be in an actual feature film. Se7en is terrific too.
The

Wire
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:01:32 pm
Nausicaa is a great shout btw, absolutely beautiful and I love how it's directed exactly like it would be in an actual feature film. Se7en is terrific too.

I love how Nausicaa introduces us to a completely alien world without exposition, and without any common tropes. There's a strange history that we're not familiar with but which is integral to the story, and there is a blue angel which transitions into the current day (as of Nausicaa). We see how the stylised tapestry looks like in the real world, and we can anticipate the rest of it in the same way.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm
The Spy Who Loved Me.

Glang. Glangalangalangalangalangalang.

---

The Simpsons end credits to Lisa The Vegetarian where it's the pig flying to Maybe I'm Amazed. Also the one with Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge and Homer watching bowling at the end of One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish.

The opening of The Sting with The Entertainer sountracking it. A masterpiece.

What about the original Grange Hill theme?
https://youtu.be/BE7gAEsI0XY

And of course a bit of Brookie too.
https://youtu.be/yowxNJxjvek

(Im not Phil Redmond)
Oooh Grange Hill theme, blast from the past.

We might as well talk about Blockbusters classic theme
The opening credits and scene in Terminator 2. Spine chilling.
Opening credits for Doom Patrol are pretty good
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9llfUGKW4KI
The Office, it just seems to fit somehow


Grandstand another belter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2Les4COJ8k

Only fools and Horses  my personal favourite
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB2wZloyapM






Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm
The Spy Who Loved Me.

"But James I need you."
"So does England."
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm
The Spy Who Loved Me.
'There's a naked woman in silhouette. Oh, a bit of nipple'
Don't think it's the best but Nocturnal Animals's opening credits are i think one of the most unusual ever.

The Good,the Bad and the Ugly and The Thing (1982) have one the most powerful ending scenes that come to mind for me.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm
The opening credits and scene in Terminator 2. Spine chilling.
That's a good one.

Guardians of the Galaxy title screen reveal was good. Dredd is another great opening.
Loved the opening of the Rockford files, both the music and the way they cut the visuals together
Apocalypse Now - for both...
The openings of both Le Mans and Grand Prix are cool, not just for racing nerds.
This is a great opening the 1969 version of the Italian Job.

https://youtu.be/cgJuVOrXv68
Bottom
Gomorra closing credits

Succession and GOT for opening
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/739XYgoA-x8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/739XYgoA-x8</a>
Star Wars: Episode IV
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm
Star Wars: Episode IV

Yeah, was gonna mention that. It's truly iconic. 

First two series of Red Dwarf the opening was pretty cool, and of course the end track is so catchy. Pick your favourite Doctor Who as well, no shortage there.

There are a few others I can't quite remember. I'll get back to everyone. ;D

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
Do the Right Thing

Thank you for putting something I didn't have to google to watch!

This thread wouldn't be complete without some Godard. The opening to Bande à part is exquisite: you get a sense of all three of the main characters' personalities despite seeing them mostly for a split second at a time, the editing gives an idea of the film's chaotic energy and the subconscious superimposing tells you they're linked, while the music is showing the movie's comedic side.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0w0qkUSwfRE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0w0qkUSwfRE</a>


Another favourite from him: Une Femme est une femme, a musical comedy, where a description of the film in red and white large-type is flashing on a black screen while you hear the sound of an orchestra tuning up. Then a woman shouts: "Lights! Camera! Action!" as the three main actors flash onscreen behind their names with each word, and then the movie starts. Magical. The gradual assembly and sudden disassembly of the credits for Pierrot le Fou is hugely inventive too.
