That's a great shout! The fact that they are all so serious during the dance makes it 100 times better

The dancing in the opening credits trope is lifted from old school anime, surprised it took this long for a western show to do it. Speaking of old school anime, this is my favourite of them. The show is basically The Professionals, if they were hot women and the show was set in space. Just brilliant colour, dynamism and movement:Nausicaa is a great shout btw, absolutely beautiful and I love how it's directed exactly like it would be in an actual feature film. Se7en is terrific too.