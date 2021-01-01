Say it how it will be from the off and there's no need for red flags as they're out the door at the first misstep.



I went on a date a few months after divorcing my control freak ex and he tried to insist I needed escorting to the ladies so blokes wouldn't talk to me!!



No I fucking don't, I'm a big girl and can take care of myself even if you're insecure.



Fucking hell!I've realised I missed a couple with my latest one very early on.I remember she picked me up from work and driving home I looked out the window at a car for sale and she says "why are you staring at that girl" and started giving me shit. I ended up saying I was looking at the car and turn back around and I'll even tell you what the price of the car was, she ended up doing it and got her eye wiped when I was right. There wasn't even a girl in sight at the time she accused meShe also went through my phone behind my back about one month into it and then because I was pissed off over it she tells me she loves me.She was a manipulative abuser looking back.