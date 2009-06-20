Bit of a bump to this thread but Jesus Mary and Joseph what a weekend.....Goes out for a works retirement bash on Friday with some friends and colleagues. One woman who I know through a friend of a friend was loud and drunk. She clocked me on my phone putting the Euros on and screeches, "get off Tinder!", anyway, after a few minutes she proclaims, "actually, I know someone who I can set you up with", despite me pointing out I am perfectly happy as I am, she nabbed a pic off my Facebook profile and sent it to this other woman from our office. Next thing is she announces, "oh I've passed your number to Becky, she thinks your cute". I wasn't best pleased to be honest but this Becky seemed a nice person to make small talk with during the night and Saturday morning.Fast forward to Sunday night, she has sent me in excess of around 50 texts, all sorts of voice messages on Whatsapp about 3 minutes long, and weirdly she answers her own texts if I don't reply. Over the weekend I had, "have you been married, do you have kids, do you want kids, is that a deal breaker", proper red flags.So tonight after work I sent her a long text saying how I wasn't really ready for anything, how the woman doing the initial match making got caught up in the moment, thanks for the chat, might see you around work etc, etc.Got a simple three word reply, "ye sound whatever".Dodged a bullet there I reckon.