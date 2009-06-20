« previous next »
Given the male/female split on RAWK and in this thread its probably inevitable that most of the tales of woe (and everything else) will be centred around bad experiences men have had from women. Im certain in real life, its probably far worse the other way, but none of you  ladies are sharing your bad experiences on here.
Thank you for tuning in. This has been Real Talk with me,  Steve Harvey. Good night God Bless.
Thank you for tuning in. This has been Real Talk with me,  Steve Harvey. Good night God Bless.

Didnt know who that was. Googled him and he has a net worth of $200m! And I recognise him.
Didnt know who that was. Googled him and he has a net worth of $200m! And I recognise him.

Same here, seen loads if his family feud (fortunes) clips on FB reels, never knew his name
Safe to say I've been going through it since this post  ;D

Ended up shagging her for a while longer but I've met somebody else (not through any dating apps which was nice) but found out I had chlamydia  :butt

Ended up telling this ex I got it off her and she went batshit and blocked me.

Bullet dodged indeed.  ;D

Batman couldn't beat this information out of me etc.
Batman couldn't beat this information out of me etc.

Worked with a lad when I was 20/21, he had no issues telling all of us about the various STD's he'd had :puke
So I quickly googled them  They develop a dating app that is for,  let's just say people with very... VERY alternative lifestyles.

Didnt know who that was. Googled him and he has a net worth of $200m! And I recognise him.
:D
Bit of a bump to this thread but Jesus Mary and Joseph what a weekend.....

Goes out for a works retirement bash on Friday with some friends and colleagues. One woman who I know through a friend of a friend was loud and drunk. She clocked me on my phone putting the Euros on and screeches, "get off Tinder!", anyway, after a few minutes she proclaims, "actually, I know someone who I can set you up with", despite me pointing out I am perfectly happy as I am, she nabbed a pic off my Facebook profile and sent it to this other woman from our office. Next thing is she announces, "oh I've passed your number to Becky, she thinks your cute". I wasn't best pleased to be honest but this Becky seemed a nice person to make small talk with during the night and Saturday morning.
Fast forward to Sunday night, she has sent me in excess of around 50 texts, all sorts of voice messages on Whatsapp about 3 minutes long, and weirdly she answers her own texts if I don't reply. Over the weekend I had, "have you been married, do you have kids, do you want kids, is that a deal breaker", proper red flags.

So tonight after work I sent her a long text saying how I wasn't really ready for anything, how the woman doing the initial match making got caught up in the moment, thanks for the chat, might see you around work etc, etc.
Got a simple three word reply, "ye sound whatever".  ::)

Dodged a bullet there I reckon.
You should pass the screechers details onto the biggest knobhead you know, say theyd be perfect match for each other.
Bit of a bump to this thread but Jesus Mary and Joseph what a weekend.....
Fast forward to Sunday night, she has sent me in excess of around 50 texts, all sorts of voice messages on Whatsapp about 3 minutes long, and weirdly she answers her own texts if I don't reply. Over the weekend I had, "have you been married, do you have kids, do you want kids, is that a deal breaker", proper red flags.

So tonight after work I sent her a long text saying how I wasn't really ready for anything, how the woman doing the initial match making got caught up in the moment, thanks for the chat, might see you around work etc, etc.
Got a simple three word reply, "ye sound whatever".  ::)

Dodged a bullet there I reckon.
Worked with a lad when I was 20/21, he had no issues telling all of us about the various STD's he'd had :puke
Fabulous new thread idea though
Bit of a bump to this thread but Jesus Mary and Joseph what a weekend.....

Goes out for a works retirement bash on Friday with some friends and colleagues. One woman who I know through a friend of a friend was loud and drunk. She clocked me on my phone putting the Euros on and screeches, "get off Tinder!", anyway, after a few minutes she proclaims, "actually, I know someone who I can set you up with", despite me pointing out I am perfectly happy as I am, she nabbed a pic off my Facebook profile and sent it to this other woman from our office. Next thing is she announces, "oh I've passed your number to Becky, she thinks your cute". I wasn't best pleased to be honest but this Becky seemed a nice person to make small talk with during the night and Saturday morning.
Fast forward to Sunday night, she has sent me in excess of around 50 texts, all sorts of voice messages on Whatsapp about 3 minutes long, and weirdly she answers her own texts if I don't reply. Over the weekend I had, "have you been married, do you have kids, do you want kids, is that a deal breaker", proper red flags.

So tonight after work I sent her a long text saying how I wasn't really ready for anything, how the woman doing the initial match making got caught up in the moment, thanks for the chat, might see you around work etc, etc.
Got a simple three word reply, "ye sound whatever".  ::)

Dodged a bullet there I reckon.

:| and this is a cautionary tale of never telling anyone at work anything.
So tonight after work I sent her a long text saying how I wasn't really ready for anything, how the woman doing the initial match making got caught up in the moment, thanks for the chat, might see you around work etc, etc.
Got a simple three word reply, "ye sound whatever".  ::)

Dodged a bullet there I reckon.

Hope the rest of the week's been alright ;D
My first requirement in a long term partner was always consistency. Moodiness = drama. Followed by a sense of humour and a giving, appreciative personality.

I was lucky enough to find one and it worked for 50 years.
Came out of a 12 year relationship last year and dealt with nothing but nobheads and bunny boilers ever since.

I need a break from them for a long while.
oh i found this thread, thought great will get some get advice from the RAWK top guys.  Feel a bit let down :-\
oh i found this thread, thought great will get some get advice from the RAWK top guys.  Feel a bit let down :-\

Think you're beyond our help I'm afraid.
oh i found this thread, thought great will get some get advice from the RAWK top guys.  Feel a bit let down :-\

You have - don't bother with the loons  ;D
no no i spent the morning listening to Todd V dating on youtube. So all gamed up. Ironing by hawaiian shirt for this evening.

Came out of a 12 year relationship last year and dealt with nothing but nobheads and bunny boilers ever since.

I need a break from them for a long while.

Really sorry to hear that mate...

...anyway, about them Snooker tickets?
Really sorry to hear that mate...

...anyway, about them Snooker tickets?

Well gone them mate  ;D
Came out of a 12 year relationship last year and dealt with nothing but nobheads and bunny boilers ever since.

I need a break from them for a long while.
Well at least youre trying both sides :)

I was thinking that but didn't risk it  :lmao :lmao
I was thinking that but didn't risk it  :lmao :lmao

In case he turned you down?
