Re: Dating thesedays..
Im not worried whatsoever about people ghosting me etc as before I got into this relationship I was a bit of a c*nt myself and putting in work and ghosting girls too, so I can be ruthless if I need to be.

Ill just save loads for a deposit on a house or even try and buy my parents house I think.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Maybe don't add to the ghosting problem, it's all anyone complains about with online dating  :D
Re: Dating thesedays..
Think I posted the same earlier in the thread, but when I was in The Dating Game I gave speed dating a go and it was brilliant, really fun nights every time.  Highly recommended.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Think I posted the same earlier in the thread, but when I was in The Dating Game I gave speed dating a go and it was brilliant, really fun nights every time.  Highly recommended.

Never tried, looked interesting though. probably really efficient at narrowing down to the few people in the dating pool that showed up that are even close to being a match for you. They never had it in my small town and wish I showed up to ones in the bigger cities about an hour away.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Dodged a bullet there by the look of it.
I call it a grenade.

Worst thing about dating older is the baggage.  Do you really want to deal with someone else's problems when they're probly worse than yours?
Re: Dating thesedays..
I'm thinking of trying again. I'm pretty useless at it though. I carry my own baggage but my life is hardly interesting. People seem to be way too picky or suspiciously open.
Re: Dating thesedays..
I'm thinking of trying again. I'm pretty useless at it though. I carry my own baggage but my life is hardly interesting. People seem to be way too picky or suspiciously open.

You go for it mate but maybe don't think of it as "trying again" and allow things to develop organically 👍
Re: Dating thesedays..
You go for it mate but maybe don't think of it as "trying again" and allow things to develop organically 👍

Indeed. It seems difficult for anything to grow naturally these days. There's a lot of impatience in the world and people only see the surface. I often feel immediately on the defensive and that I have to justify myself.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Bit shit like init? These apps are shite.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Been hit with a 'Take Care' message after a fourth date.

On to the next one.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Dating apps: proof of ghosts  ;)
Re: Dating thesedays..
Seeing this pop up, I've went and downloaded Hinge, haven't really looked into why it's different or if it's any better than the others.

Was at a wedding last weekend, would be a shame not to put the photos to use.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Dating apps: proof of ghosts  ;)

I see dead people
Re: Dating thesedays..
Seeing this pop up, I've went and downloaded Hinge, haven't really looked into why it's different or if it's any better than the others.

Was at a wedding last weekend, would be a shame not to put the photos to use.

I thought you'd written minge at first  :o
Re: Dating thesedays..
Was at a wedding last weekend, would be a shame not to put the photos to use.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Been friendzoned haha.

Not that I was even looking for anything serious after coming out of a 12 year relationship a month ago!
Re: Dating thesedays..
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
Re: Dating thesedays..
How can you be sure she is out of your league?

She might see it the other way around or even level par. You miss 100% of the shots you dont take.

Its deadly though, Ive been getting matches a plenty and Im having the exact same confidence issue. Just need to set up the date and it matters fuck all if theres no connection there anyway.
Re: Dating thesedays..
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
Don;t get pissed, be yourself, make sure to breathe, when's she's talking actually listen don't be in your own head, when you talk be sure to do so with both your heart and mind and not your cock, be vulnerable, open doors for her....and if you think the mood is right give her a wee slap on the bottom as she goes through.

Granted that last one isn;t for everyone ;D ;D ;D ;D
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Re: Dating thesedays..
Look if If I can land someone you all can. When I met my fiancee initially the joke between family and friends was" Is she blind, deaf and desperate?  :D  I bet you fuckers are wondering that too now. ;D
Re: Dating thesedays..
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
Good luck!!!

That was pretty good advice on the post above.

Rooting for you!!
Re: Dating thesedays..
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
Hope it goes well.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Granted that last one isn;t for everyone ;D ;D ;D ;D

It isn't for anyone, you trying to get the poor c*nt arrested?!
Re: Dating thesedays..
It isn't for anyone, you trying to get the poor c*nt arrested?!

Or smacked cross the face...
Re: Dating thesedays..
It isn't for anyone, you trying to get the poor c*nt arrested?!
Or smacked cross the face...

But just imagine if she gives a sly smile.

Re: Dating thesedays..
Good luck!!!

That was pretty good advice on the post above.

Rooting for you!!

Hope it goes well.

Cheers! I'll keep you all posted on how it goes.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Been friendzoned haha.

Not that I was even looking for anything serious after coming out of a 12 year relationship a month ago!

Friend zoned is not too bad. Better than ghosted which I always used to hate.

Any woman serious on dating is not going to let her self get emotional with a guy just out of a 12 year relationship. Friend zoning you is her way of telling you that you are not ready.

Good luck with it, its a difficult path.
Re: Dating thesedays..
Look if If I can land someone you all can. When I met my fiancee initially the joke between family and friends was" Is she blind, deaf and desperate?  :D  I bet you fuckers are wondering that too now. ;D

Are you sure it's not Capon catfishing you?
Re: Dating thesedays..
Are you sure it's not Capon catfishing you?

Ssshhhh, you'll spoil the surprise
Re: Dating thesedays..
Been friendzoned haha.

Not that I was even looking for anything serious after coming out of a 12 year relationship a month ago!

I've gotten with partners after being friend zoned

Love is love, attraction is attraction

Maybe it's a test
Re: Dating thesedays..
I've gotten with partners after being friend zoned

Love is love, attraction is attraction

Maybe it's a test

Me too

Sometimes some other guy pops up who might be a better option then they come back when that one doesnt work

Didnt bother me at all
Re: Dating thesedays..
One of the things I disliked about dating was when you had to go to some bar you hated. I was on a date and she wanted to go to Revolution, but I didnt, and the only excuse I could think of was claiming I was banned from all Revs. Yeah that impressed her.  ;D

Glad Im not having to go out dating now. I wasnt very good.
Re: Dating thesedays..
I've landed a date with an absolute belter who admittedly is way out of my league. I'm not going to overthink it as i normally do as i really like her and i don't want to be the master of my own downfall. When did it all become so difficult???
It didn't work out quite how i'd hoped.
