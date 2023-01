I think the whole dating scene can be an absolute minefield. I've had a go at Tinder and that but from my own experience you're more likely to meet someone through friends or in the workplace. That said, it depends on you as an individual. I have a good mate who I work with who is older than me (he's 47) and always uses a site called E-Harmony. He has no trouble meeting women, but he's painfully shy around women so he rarely goes past one or two dates.I've told him before, his problem is he'll meet someone online and try and adapt to suit them, for example on a first date he would go cycling along a canal then for a latte somewhere, when in reality he'd rather just go the pub.That said, I've got myself into a pickle, like an absolute idiot I've gone and fallen for one of my closest female mates. We've grown really close over the last 14 months and although I'm absolute garbage at reading 'signals', one or two things she's mentioned has got me thinking. The issue is shes absolutely beautiful and I'm an ogreplus I'd be gutted to ruin a friendship as good as this one.