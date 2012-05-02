Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final

Season 3 - Homer at the Bat
11 (26.8%)
Season 4 - Last Exit to Springfield
4 (9.8%)
Season 4 - Marge vs the Monorail
5 (12.2%)
Season 5 - Homer Goes to College
4 (9.8%)
Season 6 - Homer the Great
2 (4.9%)
Season 8 - You Only Move Twice
15 (36.6%)

Total Members Voted: 41

Voting closes: February 22, 2022, 08:18:50 pm

Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final

Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« on: February 13, 2022, 08:18:50 pm »
This is it my fellow Rods, Todds, Sherris and Terris, the grand final.

We've had 9 seasons, two wildcards, two semi finals and it has come down to this.

It's been fun reminiscing through the golden era of what has to be the greatest animated show ever created. Each thread has reminded me of amazing tidbits, funny moments, multi layered jokes and twice I changed my mind about which was my favourite episode.

Option one: Homer at the Bat

Homer and his homemade bat lead the power plant softball team all the way to the championship game against the Shelbyville Gladiators.



Option two: Last Exit to Springfield

Homer takes on Mr Burns in a labour struggle that rapidly spirals out of control. When Homer leads the workers out on strike, Mr Burns retaliates by hiring robots to replace them and shutting off power to the city.



Option Three: Marge vs The Monorail

When Springfield decides to install a monorail system, Homer gets the job as conductor, but has no idea what he's doing, although he does get to wear a cape. When the monorail opens, all hell breaks loose and it's down to Homer and Bart to save the passengers.



Option Four: Homer Goes To College

Homer has to go to university to study nuclear physics because he's unqualified for his job of safety inspector at the nuclear power plant. At university, he convinces his new nerd friends to join him in an elaborate prank that backfires spectacularly.



Option Five: Homer The Great

Homer becomes a member of the Stonecutters secret society. He has to start at the bottom as Number 908, but then Number 1 sees something on Homer's bottom.



Option Six: You Only Move Twice

Homer accepts a new job and moves the family to Cypress Creek, where the perfect setting soon turns sour.



We are missing some absolute behemoths in the final (three that spring to mind are Cape Fear, Homer's Enemy and Simpsons Bible Stories) but the people have spoken. I echo the words of Homer Simpson and Channel Six's own Kent Brockman...




So get voting, get posting, and lets settle this once and for all by doing what every Simpson does best, running into each other head first with pans on our heads.

Catch you on the flip side, dude meisters!
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #1 on: February 13, 2022, 08:37:27 pm »
Went for Last Exit but would be just as happy to see Homer at the Bat win.

It's just wonderful TV, so many jokes, so many memorable lines, a good plot, some heart. Brilliant.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #2 on: February 13, 2022, 08:43:47 pm »
Can't I just bet that all the episodes will have a fun time?
« Reply #3 on: February 13, 2022, 09:34:16 pm »
Homer at the bat or You only move twice. Decisions decisions:
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #4 on: February 13, 2022, 10:09:46 pm »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #5 on: February 13, 2022, 10:13:13 pm »
In order:

1- Last Exit
2- Homer at the Bat
3- Homer the Great
4- Marge vs. the Monorail
5- You Only Move Twice
6- Homer Goes to College (it's a lot of fun but seriously, how did it sneak into the final?!?)
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #6 on: February 13, 2022, 10:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on February 13, 2022, 10:13:13 pm
In order:

1- Last Exit
2- Homer at the Bat
3- Homer the Great
4- Marge vs. the Monorail
5- You Only Move Twice
6- Homer Goes to College (it's a lot of fun but seriously, how did it sneak into the final?!?)

That episode has some powerful friends.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #7 on: February 13, 2022, 10:31:33 pm »
I voted College, having long considered that my 2nd favourite of all time behind Rosebud. But all the finalists are worthy winners. If I was being tactical I'd have gone with Last Exit.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #8 on: February 13, 2022, 11:55:28 pm »
+1 El Lobo

Scorpio Forever
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:44:03 am »
1. Marge vs the Monorail
2. You Only Move Twice
3. Homer at the Bat
4. Homer the Great
5. Homer Goes to College
6. Last Exit to Springfield
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:42:27 am »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:46:15 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:44:03 am
1. Marge vs the Monorail
2. You Only Move Twice
3. Homer at the Bat
4. Homer the Great
5. Homer Goes to College
6. Last Exit to Springfield

That would be my choice
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 am »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 am »
Too hard to choose but had to go with Scorpio, best 1 off character ever
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 am »
Last Exit is the best episode by a mile.



Probably followed by You Only Move Twice, Homer the Great, Homer at the Bat, then Monorail.  Homer Goes to College has no business being here, it's the equivilent of Spurs finding themselves in a Champions League final. Cape Feare being that excellent Ajax side.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:10:02 am »
I voted for Move Twice but suspect a lot of its appeal is cause its not set in Springfield and has all that Scorpio stuff

Mind you, could say the same about College. Homer the fish out of water

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 am »
I can't believe what I'm seeing. Homer at the Bat is not only the greatest Simpsons episode, it's the greatest sitcom episode of all time! You only move Twice is great, it's quotable and funny, but it's not Swartzwelder's best (though clearly has his zany comedy and pace to it all).

I'd go -

Homer at the Bat
Marge vs the Monorail
Last Exit to Springfield
You only move Twice
Homer goes to College
Homer the Great

Interesting the spread of writers, Swartzwelder and Conan O'Brien with two episodes a piece.

For me, Homer at the Bat is the greatest. Showrunners Sam Simon and Al Jean both cite it as their favourite. For me, it's the absolute apex of Simpsons' writing; clever, funny, heartfelt, wacky and stretching realism just about far enough whilst still respecting the source material. The gags and jokes just come along at a heroic rate, all of them hit, the pay off at the end is super satisfactory and the celebrity cameos are genuinely funny and not shoehorned. It has the greatest combination of Burns' old-timey obsessions and use of his wealth, as well as Homer being a fun, sympathetic version of Homer.

There's also so many great lines that it's become memetic and almost meta-referential within Simpsons' circles, it's iconic. Daryl Strawberry, Mike Scocia etc etc, every way a player is introduced or disposed of is just brilliant. It's right up there for me. You Only Move Twice, equally relies on a different type of story setting, but taking it out of Springfield whilst feeling fresh means that it does lose something without the typical ensemble cast. Still a great episode by all means, just not the best for me and they sort of rehashed large elements of the character somewhat poorly for the movie.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:48:08 pm »
"Well Mr Burns had done it
The power plant had won it"
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:58:03 pm »
You Only Move Twice has almost got the same number of votes as Homer at the Bat, Monorail and Last Exit put together. Didn't think any one episode would be so far out.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:07:18 pm »
I made a point of watching a few of them the other day, and honestly You Only Move Twice was non-stop. Hank Scorpio is obviously great but it doesn't stop from the very start right to Homer owning the Broncos
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:23:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:07:18 pm
I made a point of watching a few of them the other day, and honestly You Only Move Twice was non-stop. Hank Scorpio is obviously great but it doesn't stop from the very start right to Homer owning the Broncos

Yes, I'm going to sit down one night this week and watch these six, Cape fear and homers enemy. The 8 best episodes.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:30:21 pm »
You Only Move Twice was always my favourite, was just a case of it getting here.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:45:37 pm »
Last Exit is a great episode but I was starting to think it could win out. Good to see sense has prevailed.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:08:26 pm »
We don't have bums in our town Marge and if we did, they wouldn't rush. They'd be allowed to go at their own pace.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:38:49 pm »
Everyone should post their personal top 10s once this is done.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:12:48 pm »
is there a reliable site to watch these? found a couple but there's always a few episodes missing
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm »
Can't really split my top 3, but went for Homer at the Bat to just pip the others.


1- Homer at the Bat
2= You Only Move Twice
2= Last Exit to Springfield
4- Homer the Great
5- Marge vs. the Monorail
6- Homer Goes to College
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:06:13 am »
Late surge for homer at the bat I see. Wonder if anyone has been changing their votes.

I've changed twice. First voted for last exit, then monorail. Now homer at the bat thanks to the impassioned write up above.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:29:29 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:06:13 am
Late surge for homer at the bat I see. Wonder if anyone has been changing their votes.

I've changed twice. First voted for last exit, then monorail. Now homer at the bat thanks to the impassioned write up above.

You only change twice...
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:39:37 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:06:13 am
Late surge for homer at the bat I see. Wonder if anyone has been changing their votes.

I've changed twice. First voted for last exit, then monorail. Now homer at the bat thanks to the impassioned write up above.

I went with 'Homer at the Bat' but it wasn't a change, voted right at the start.

But it easily could have been You Only Move Twice. Both incredible, in fact they all are (albeit Cape Feare should have been on that list).
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:49:59 am »
On the whole the RAWK collective brain worked quite well on this, with all finalists apart from Homer goes to college being pretty much consensus all time Top 10 episodes.

Special mention to Homer's Enemy, Homer Badman, Cape Feare and Kamp Krusty (which somehow didn't even make it to the semifinal) who would all have been deserving finalists.
