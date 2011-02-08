Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final

Season 3 - Homer at the Bat
1 (5.9%)
Season 4 - Last Exit to Springfield
2 (11.8%)
Season 4 - Marge vs the Monorail
4 (23.5%)
Season 5 - Homer Goes to College
1 (5.9%)
Season 6 - Homer the Great
1 (5.9%)
Season 8 - You Only Move Twice
8 (47.1%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closes: February 22, 2022, 08:18:50 pm

Author Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final  (Read 172 times)

Offline Jake

  Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,946
  • Fuck VAR
Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« on: Yesterday at 08:18:50 pm »
This is it my fellow Rods, Todds, Sherris and Terris, the grand final.

We've had 9 seasons, two wildcards, two semi finals and it has come down to this.

It's been fun reminiscing through the golden era of what has to be the greatest animated show ever created. Each thread has reminded me of amazing tidbits, funny moments, multi layered jokes and twice I changed my mind about which was my favourite episode.

Option one: Homer at the Bat

Homer and his homemade bat lead the power plant softball team all the way to the championship game against the Shelbyville Gladiators.



Option two: Last Exit to Springfield

Homer takes on Mr Burns in a labour struggle that rapidly spirals out of control. When Homer leads the workers out on strike, Mr Burns retaliates by hiring robots to replace them and shutting off power to the city.



Option Three: Marge vs The Monorail

When Springfield decides to install a monorail system, Homer gets the job as conductor, but has no idea what he's doing, although he does get to wear a cape. When the monorail opens, all hell breaks loose and it's down to Homer and Bart to save the passengers.



Option Four: Homer Goes To College

Homer has to go to university to study nuclear physics because he's unqualified for his job of safety inspector at the nuclear power plant. At university, he convinces his new nerd friends to join him in an elaborate prank that backfires spectacularly.



Option Five: Homer The Great

Homer becomes a member of the Stonecutters secret society. He has to start at the bottom as Number 908, but then Number 1 sees something on Homer's bottom.



Option Six: You Only Move Twice

Homer accepts a new job and moves the family to Cypress Creek, where the perfect setting soon turns sour.



We are missing some absolute behemoths in the final (three that spring to mind are Cape Fear, Homer's Enemy and Simpsons Bible Stories) but the people have spoken. I echo the words of Homer Simpson and Channel Six's own Kent Brockman...




So get voting, get posting, and lets settle this once and for all by doing what every Simpson does best, running into each other head first with pans on our heads.

Catch you on the flip side, dude meisters!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm by Jake »
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,064
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:37:27 pm »
Went for Last Exit but would be just as happy to see Homer at the Bat win.

It's just wonderful TV, so many jokes, so many memorable lines, a good plot, some heart. Brilliant.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm »
Can't I just bet that all the episodes will have a fun time?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,283
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:34:16 pm »
Homer at the bat or You only move twice. Decisions decisions:
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,718
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm »
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm »
In order:

1- Last Exit
2- Homer at the Bat
3- Homer the Great
4- Marge vs. the Monorail
5- You Only Move Twice
6- Homer Goes to College (it's a lot of fun but seriously, how did it sneak into the final?!?)
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,761
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm
In order:

1- Last Exit
2- Homer at the Bat
3- Homer the Great
4- Marge vs. the Monorail
5- You Only Move Twice
6- Homer Goes to College (it's a lot of fun but seriously, how did it sneak into the final?!?)

That episode has some powerful friends.
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:31:33 pm »
I voted College, having long considered that my 2nd favourite of all time behind Rosebud. But all the finalists are worthy winners. If I was being tactical I'd have gone with Last Exit.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
  • Seis Veces
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
+1 El Lobo

Scorpio Forever
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:44:03 am »
1. Marge vs the Monorail
2. You Only Move Twice
3. Homer at the Bat
4. Homer the Great
5. Homer Goes to College
6. Last Exit to Springfield
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - The Grand Final
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:42:27 am »
