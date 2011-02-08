This is it my fellow Rods, Todds, Sherris and Terris, the grand final.We've had 9 seasons, two wildcards, two semi finals and it has come down to this.It's been fun reminiscing through the golden era of what has to be the greatest animated show ever created. Each thread has reminded me of amazing tidbits, funny moments, multi layered jokes and twice I changed my mind about which was my favourite episode.Option one:Homer and his homemade bat lead the power plant softball team all the way to the championship game against the Shelbyville Gladiators.Option two:Homer takes on Mr Burns in a labour struggle that rapidly spirals out of control. When Homer leads the workers out on strike, Mr Burns retaliates by hiring robots to replace them and shutting off power to the city.Option Three:When Springfield decides to install a monorail system, Homer gets the job as conductor, but has no idea what he's doing, although he does get to wear a cape. When the monorail opens, all hell breaks loose and it's down to Homer and Bart to save the passengers.Option Four:Homer has to go to university to study nuclear physics because he's unqualified for his job of safety inspector at the nuclear power plant. At university, he convinces his new nerd friends to join him in an elaborate prank that backfires spectacularly.Option Five:Homer becomes a member of the Stonecutters secret society. He has to start at the bottom as Number 908, but then Number 1 sees something on Homer's bottom.Option Six:Homer accepts a new job and moves the family to Cypress Creek, where the perfect setting soon turns sour.We are missing some absolute behemoths in the final (three that spring to mind are Cape Fear, Homer's Enemy and Simpsons Bible Stories) but the people have spoken. I echo the words of Homer Simpson and Channel Six's own Kent Brockman...So get voting, get posting, and lets settle this once and for all by doing what every Simpson does best, running into each other head first with pans on our heads.Catch you on the flip side, dude meisters!