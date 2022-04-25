« previous next »
Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?  (Read 20443 times)

Offline -Willo-

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #320 on: April 25, 2022, 09:02:57 am »
I still think Spurs sneak this, they have the harder fixtures though definitely.
Online rodderzzz

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #321 on: April 25, 2022, 09:04:11 am »
Could do with Utd winning midweek to keep Chelsea on their toes for the Everton game at the weekend
Offline El Lobo

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #322 on: April 25, 2022, 09:19:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 25, 2022, 05:51:05 am
Its between Spurs and Man utd , Ive said it all along.

Indeed :D

Quote from: The North Bank on March 23, 2022, 08:15:23 am
For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #323 on: May 1, 2022, 08:39:16 pm »
Manutd are out of the mix. It's between Arsenal and Spurs
Online farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #324 on: May 1, 2022, 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May  1, 2022, 08:39:16 pm
Manutd are out of the mix. It's between Arsenal and Spurs
United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers got their act together.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #325 on: May 1, 2022, 08:55:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  1, 2022, 08:53:56 pm
United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers got their act together.

United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers Referees got their act together.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #326 on: May 1, 2022, 09:00:31 pm »
Spurs need to get something at Anfield. Otherwise i worry for their chances.
Online farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #327 on: May 1, 2022, 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May  1, 2022, 09:00:31 pm
Spurs need to get something at Anfield. Otherwise i worry for their chances.
You can thank us later.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #328 on: May 1, 2022, 09:33:23 pm »
Would love to see Chelsea somehow miss out on top 4, would be great after their pathetic shitshow today.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #329 on: May 1, 2022, 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  1, 2022, 09:33:23 pm
Would love to see Chelsea somehow miss out on top 4, would be great after their pathetic shitshow today.
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #330 on: May 1, 2022, 11:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on May  1, 2022, 10:45:21 pm
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.

Hopefully in time for the Cup Final, but Im sure theyll raise their game for that and not have the arrogant twat Kepa in goal either.
Online farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #331 on: May 1, 2022, 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on May  1, 2022, 10:45:21 pm
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.
The decline was just on time, but Arsenal and Spurs screwed the pooch...
Offline kavah

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 am »
4    Spurs   37   21   5   11   64   40   24   68   
5 Arsenal   36   21   3   12   56   45   11   66

tonight
Newcastle v Arsenal
Sunday
Arsenal v Everton
Norwich v Spurs
Offline Butter Keks

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 04:46:04 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 04:12:38 am
4    Spurs   37   21   5   11   64   40   24   68   
5 Arsenal   36   21   3   12   56   45   11   66

tonight
Newcastle v Arsenal
Sunday
Arsenal v Everton
Norwich v Spurs

Hope Arsenal and ready for 80% possession whilst facing the lowest of low blocks with a sprinkle of diving all over the place and letters to the FA.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: Butter Keks on Yesterday at 04:46:04 am
Hope Arsenal and ready for 80% possession whilst facing the lowest of low blocks with a sprinkle of diving all over the place and letters to the FA.

Sprinkle?
More like Gailstorm of diving. Like literally , the vibrations of the grass caused by any distant supporter breathing might cause Richarlison and co to tumble down and cause career ending knee injuries.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 06:00:08 pm »
Seems like the last day will decide so many things
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm »
Looking at the big picture, Man Utd and Arsenal out of the Champions League is always good news for LFC ...
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm
Looking at the big picture, Man Utd and Arsenal out of the Champions League is always good news for LFC ...

Excellent point.
Although I was irrationally rooting for Arsenal today, in a light way.
Rationally, better to keep United and Arse squarely on the "rebuilding" road, out of the CL money machine...
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
The worst part about Newcastle result is that it wasn't unexpected
Offline jillc

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm
Looking at the big picture, Man Utd and Arsenal out of the Champions League is always good news for LFC ...

Bollocks to that when we are surrounded by sports washing arses.
Online rushyman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm »
So it was game in hand fc as Arsenal fans were calling them, after all
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm
Bollocks to that when we are surrounded by sports washing arses.

It is easier to compete with the sportwashers, when you don't need to share the commercial revenues with the other big clubs. Man Utd and Arsenal out of the Champions League means more money for LFC ...
Offline jillc

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
It is easier to compete with the sportwashers, when you don't need to share the commercial revenues with the other big clubs. Man Utd and Arsenal out of the Champions League means more money for LFC ...

Jesus, is the money the only thing you think of? If I thought that much of it, I'd have packed it in years ago.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
Jesus, is the money the only thing you think of? If I thought that much of it, I'd have packed it in years ago.

Unfortunately, we need money to compete with Man City and Newcastle. Since we don't have a country financing us, we need to earn it. Man Utd have remained competitive even when Chelsea were spending ridiculous amounts of money. Why do you think that was the case?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 01:13:19 am »
I was hoping Arsenal would bag fourth, only because I prefer them to Spurs. It looks like they really messed up what looked nailed on not that long ago.

