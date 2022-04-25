Its between Spurs and Man utd , Ive said it all along.
For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
Manutd are out of the mix. It's between Arsenal and Spurs
United would be out of Europa league places if the Hammers got their act together.
Spurs need to get something at Anfield. Otherwise i worry for their chances.
Would love to see Chelsea somehow miss out on top 4, would be great after their pathetic shitshow today.
Yes, sadly their decline has come a month too late.
4 Spurs 37 21 5 11 64 40 24 68 5 Arsenal 36 21 3 12 56 45 11 66tonight Newcastle v ArsenalSunday Arsenal v Everton Norwich v Spurs
Hope Arsenal and ready for 80% possession whilst facing the lowest of low blocks with a sprinkle of diving all over the place and letters to the FA.
Looking at the big picture, Man Utd and Arsenal out of the Champions League is always good news for LFC ...
Bollocks to that when we are surrounded by sports washing arses.
It is easier to compete with the sportwashers, when you don't need to share the commercial revenues with the other big clubs. Man Utd and Arsenal out of the Champions League means more money for LFC ...
Jesus, is the money the only thing you think of? If I thought that much of it, I'd have packed it in years ago.
