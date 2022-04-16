The only way Ronaldo leaves Utd this summer is if they pay up his contract as nobody else is gonna pay him that insane amount these days. Ten Hag may not rate/want him but Ronaldo doesn't give that money up



I'd agree, but does he give up the money to be able to carry on playing? Is Ten Hag strong enough to relegate him to the 23s or watching from home for the entire season? Because that's the only way to mitigate the detrimental impact of having him either on the pitch or round the place sulking. Then there's the question of whether the board would allow that, which surely they wouldn't because Ronaldo's too commercially important to their operation.If there's no clean break then this will cause a problem at some stage of the season, either through him continuing to be a drain on the system when on the pitch, or an issue off it. Best realistic scenario is that he goes back to Sporting and Utd pay something silly like 90 - 95% of his wages - Sporting's highest paid player is Sarabia but he's on loan from PSG and they're paying the bulk of his wages, same as Vinagre from Wolves, so it's realistically Adan on some £33k a week, or 5% of Ronaldo's earnings - in order to not have him poison the place or make things difficult for the new manager.