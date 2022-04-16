« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?  (Read 18386 times)

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #280 on: April 16, 2022, 06:41:30 pm »
Sadly I think M** * will sneak it. Arsenals run in looks tough.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,476
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #281 on: April 16, 2022, 06:46:12 pm »
To be honest, it is pretty irrelevant to us who finishes 4th. That is basically an upper mid-table in the Premier League now ...
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,036
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #282 on: April 16, 2022, 06:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on April 16, 2022, 06:22:59 pm
Tuesday will probably be massive for United now. They should have been completely out of the race by now. There are other obvious reasons why they would like to beat us but now they have also been given an opportunity to get 4th. 

Honestly thought spurs would walk it after last week.
The only thing happening on Tuesday, is United getting a thrashing. They'll probably be motivated because it's us they're playing, but like we usually do to the lesser teams, we'll come away with a comfortable victory. We are so much better than them, both individually and collectively.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #283 on: April 16, 2022, 06:47:19 pm »
Utd will get it. Christiano will have a run and see them through as a parting gift
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #284 on: April 16, 2022, 06:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 06:47:19 pm
Utd will get it. Christiano will have a run and see them through as a parting gift

Christiano? fer fucks sake

Is your real name Clayton Blackmore? he was an alleged manc rapist as well ;D
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,645
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #285 on: April 16, 2022, 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 16, 2022, 06:22:44 pm
Never forget

Three defeats in a row since these, with Chelsea away up next.

The lads had an epic shocker
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,476
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #286 on: April 16, 2022, 06:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 06:47:19 pm
Utd will get it. Christiano will have a run and see them through as a parting gift

What parting gift? He is under contract for another year ...
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,818
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #287 on: April 16, 2022, 07:07:51 pm »
Spurs still in with a strong shout given they have the points on the board, good form (today aside) and a couple of clear goal threats. It's so tough to call now though, no one seems capable of staking a strong claim and then holding it, they always wilt immediately.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,872
  • Legacy fan
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #288 on: April 16, 2022, 07:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on April 16, 2022, 07:07:51 pm
Spurs still in with a strong shout given they have the points on the board, good form (today aside) and a couple of clear goal threats. It's so tough to call now though, no one seems capable of staking a strong claim and then holding it, they always wilt immediately.
Agree. Spurs and Yernited both come to us and both face Arsenal. If the points they take from those two games are approximately the same, spurs will have a 3 point lead. Spurs other four games are Brentford and Norwich away, Leicester and Burnley at home. If they cant take at least ten points from that lot then they dont deserve to be anywhere near the top 4. Brighton today was actually a tough game, theyve beaten arsenal and Chelsea away and drawn with us.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #289 on: April 16, 2022, 07:24:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 16, 2022, 06:51:08 pm
What parting gift? He is under contract for another year ...

Ten Haag has been reported to not want him
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,818
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #290 on: April 16, 2022, 07:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 07:24:15 pm
Ten Haag has been reported to not want him

I'd be surprised if it matters what he wants, especially as every other attacker at united seems to have mysteriously hit a bad patch of form since ronny came in, leaving him the only thing standing between them and mid-table mediocrity.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,476
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #291 on: April 16, 2022, 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 07:24:15 pm
Ten Haag has been reported to not want him

Is Ten Haag personally paying the £26 million Man Utd owe Ronaldo for next season?
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #292 on: April 16, 2022, 09:41:42 pm »
If Ronaldo knows he is not wanted he is not gonna dig his heels in and stick around. He is only at Utd because City didn't want him.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #293 on: April 16, 2022, 09:45:34 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 16, 2022, 06:49:53 pm
Christiano? fer fucks sake

Is your real name Clayton Blackmore? he was an alleged manc rapist as well ;D

I was pretty sure Ronaldo autocorrected to he who fannies about which is why I used his first name.

Regardless of what name I use I think ultimately the mancs will get 4th due to him,
« Last Edit: April 16, 2022, 09:47:48 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #294 on: April 16, 2022, 10:05:42 pm »
I think Spurs will get 4th.

Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #295 on: April 16, 2022, 10:14:16 pm »
Arsenal are imploding. Really odd because at least a couple of games ago they were stastically the 4th best team in the division relatively comfortably. There's a couple of gunners here right, boys what's going on?
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #296 on: April 16, 2022, 10:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 09:45:34 pm
I was pretty sure Ronaldo autocorrected to he who fannies about which is why I used his first name.

Regardless of what name I use I think ultimately the mancs will get 4th due to him,

It's his brand name, the one all the kids love that get's auto corrected, but to be honest anything other than calling him ronaldo sets my manc alarm off, and with a user name similar to another alleged manc sex offender it's very easy to put 2 & 2 together and get more points than Everton
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #297 on: April 16, 2022, 10:52:30 pm »
Clayton Bigsby is a very controversial and funny Dave Chappelle character. I don't know if Dave had Clayton Blackmore in mind when he named him but my guess would be no.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,156
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #298 on: April 17, 2022, 12:04:24 am »
Quote from: Knight on April 16, 2022, 10:14:16 pm
Arsenal are imploding. Really odd because at least a couple of games ago they were stastically the 4th best team in the division relatively comfortably. There's a couple of gunners here right, boys what's going on?

they're in the arsenal thread largely making excuses, to put it bluntly

it's down the their lack of ambition in the january transfer window (something spurs got right) and their manager saying he was happy to rely on their current two strikers, who are allergic to scoring goals, so a strange confidence on his part
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,330
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #299 on: April 17, 2022, 04:31:51 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 16, 2022, 09:41:42 pm
If Ronaldo knows he is not wanted he is not gonna dig his heels in and stick around. He is only at Utd because City didn't want him.

Plus the 26mill a season those halfwits are paying him.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #300 on: April 17, 2022, 05:02:36 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on April 17, 2022, 04:31:51 am
Plus the 26mill a season those halfwits are paying him.

Can't forget that part  ;D
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,460
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #301 on: April 17, 2022, 05:15:36 am »
Quote from: Legs on April 16, 2022, 10:05:42 pm
I think Spurs will get 4th.
Spurs will find a way to Spurs things up, don't worry
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #302 on: April 17, 2022, 05:33:06 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on April 16, 2022, 06:41:30 pm
Sadly I think M** * will sneak it. Arsenals run in looks tough.
I doubt it. I backed Arsenal but they've bottled it so I'll go with Spurs. United are crap and struggled to beat Norwich at home.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,460
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #303 on: April 17, 2022, 05:46:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 17, 2022, 05:33:06 am
I doubt it. I backed Arsenal but they've bottled it so I'll go with Spurs. United are crap and struggled to beat Norwich at home.
The fact that 37 year old Ronaldo is carrying them is ludicrous when you think of their spend on players and salaries the last 10 years.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #304 on: April 21, 2022, 04:40:54 pm »
The only way Ronaldo leaves Utd this summer is if they pay up his contract as nobody else is gonna pay him that insane amount these days. Ten Hag may not rate/want him but Ronaldo doesn't give that money up
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,496
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #305 on: April 21, 2022, 04:56:17 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on April 21, 2022, 04:40:54 pm
The only way Ronaldo leaves Utd this summer is if they pay up his contract as nobody else is gonna pay him that insane amount these days. Ten Hag may not rate/want him but Ronaldo doesn't give that money up
I'd agree, but does he give up the money to be able to carry on playing? Is Ten Hag strong enough to relegate him to the 23s or watching from home for the entire season? Because that's the only way to mitigate the detrimental impact of having him either on the pitch or round the place sulking. Then there's the question of whether the board would allow that, which surely they wouldn't because Ronaldo's too commercially important to their operation.

If there's no clean break then this will cause a problem at some stage of the season, either through him continuing to be a drain on the system when on the pitch, or an issue off it. Best realistic scenario is that he goes back to Sporting and Utd pay something silly like 90 - 95% of his wages - Sporting's highest paid player is Sarabia but he's on loan from PSG and they're paying the bulk of his wages, same as Vinagre from Wolves, so it's realistically Adan on some £33k a week, or 5% of Ronaldo's earnings - in order to not have him poison the place or make things difficult for the new manager.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #306 on: April 21, 2022, 06:27:30 pm »
Arsenal still could nick it
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #307 on: April 23, 2022, 07:23:06 pm »
Eyup lads . Its back on.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,117
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #308 on: April 23, 2022, 08:29:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 23, 2022, 07:23:06 pm
Eyup lads . Its back on.

The pressure?  uh-oh  ;D 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,772
  • 11,053ft up
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 07:37:15 pm »
After watching Arsenal basically get outplayed by a truly awful ManU and Spurs do absolutely nothing against Brentford they should just revoke the 4th spot for next season, if West Ham win the EL then just don't give the PL a 5th spot. Europa League is all these turds truly deserve.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm »
Will be hilarious if we still get 4th, after the "we told you so" pile on of the last week.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,939
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
I hope it goes all the way to last week between Arsenal and Spurs because we may need Arsenal to win against Everton to send them to relegation.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,645
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm
Will be hilarious if we still get 4th, after the "we told you so" pile on of the last week.

:duh :duh :duh



You wont find a person on here (except tonysleft) who doesnt want you to finish 4th (well 3rd really), were just amused by your constant flip flopping from weve got no chance to weve done it, Contes great and Arteta shit eh? Lolz and back again, and now seemingly back again.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm
Will be hilarious if we still get 4th, after the "we told you so" pile on of the last week.

Why do you do it to yourself? especially after the last time you looked nailed on to finish 4th, most people on here want Arsenal to finish 4th so just shut the fuck up and stop tempting the internet into jinxing you, wait until you've confirmed it and relegated Everton then you can gob off on here all you want ;D

Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,772
  • 11,053ft up
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #314 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm
Will be hilarious if we still get 4th, after the "we told you so" pile on of the last week.

Do you think it would enable Arsenal to get a real manager for the CL campaign? Or is another season with Arteta frantically waiving his arms all game for no reason in the cards?
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #315 on: Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm
Will be hilarious if we still get 4th, after the "we told you so" pile on of the last week.

Don't rub it Northy, it's not over yet
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #316 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm
Will be hilarious if we still get 4th, after the "we told you so" pile on of the last week.

Threatens to take the edge of our quadruple if Im honest.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #317 on: Today at 05:50:16 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm
Do you think it would enable Arsenal to get a real manager for the CL campaign? Or is another season with Arteta frantically waiving his arms all game for no reason in the cards?

If Arteta gets CL then hed have done great. Does get in to some weird mode on the touchline though.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #318 on: Today at 05:51:05 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm
Why do you do it to yourself? especially after the last time you looked nailed on to finish 4th, most people on here want Arsenal to finish 4th so just shut the fuck up and stop tempting the internet into jinxing you, wait until you've confirmed it and relegated Everton then you can gob off on here all you want ;D

Its between Spurs and Man utd , Ive said it all along.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 