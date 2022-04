Spurs still in with a strong shout given they have the points on the board, good form (today aside) and a couple of clear goal threats. It's so tough to call now though, no one seems capable of staking a strong claim and then holding it, they always wilt immediately.



Agree. Spurs and Yernited both come to us and both face Arsenal. If the points they take from those two games are approximately the same, spurs will have a 3 point lead. Spurs other four games are Brentford and Norwich away, Leicester and Burnley at home. If they canít take at least ten points from that lot then they donít deserve to be anywhere near the top 4. Brighton today was actually a tough game, theyíve beaten arsenal and Chelsea away and drawn with us.