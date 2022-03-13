I tipped you guys in November because you have the hallmark of a top 4 side; beating teams you should beat. There's a lot of room for improvement against the elite sides though.



United are crap like I've been saying and Spurs are Spurs.



Yeh it was about that time when I thought we had a chance, I wouldnt have made us favourites then but that has been the case for the last couple of months, only it wasnt something I could say on here because most were adamant wed finish 8th again and it was just the typical Arsenal hysteria to claim that we are building a motivated determined disciplined team, it really upset people far more than it should. So I chose to tip Man utd or Spurs , to equal derision and accusations of trolling, because they are shit, sometimes you cant win.We have a lot of room to improve to compete with the elite, the elite being Liverpool and Man city. We still have a gap to chelsea too, that would be the one to aim at next.Liverpool have 5 amazing strikers, we have none, the weak areas are clear and Arteta is showing that he is getting the right profile players in, so we ll go again in the summer, hopefully with CL money in the bag. Good times.