Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?  (Read 11923 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #200 on: March 13, 2022, 08:24:15 pm »
Man Utd surely.
Offline darragh85

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #201 on: March 13, 2022, 09:17:57 pm »
the referee might actually favour us on wednesday.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #202 on: March 13, 2022, 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 13, 2022, 08:05:18 pm
Time to change the title of this thread to 5th place.

31 points from last 36. We are walking this.

You are, you lot could lose half of your remaining games and still finish 4th.
Offline rushyman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #203 on: March 17, 2022, 12:10:04 am »
North London Derby is looking like a decider in this
Offline Red Cactii

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #204 on: March 17, 2022, 12:57:39 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on March 13, 2022, 09:33:21 pm
You are, you lot could lose half of your remaining games and still finish 4th.

If they avoid defeat against Spurs, United and West Ham it'll basically be impossible for those three to catch them.
Offline Morgana

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #205 on: March 17, 2022, 01:37:11 am »
I hope Arsenal pull through.  They should be in the Champions League. And it would cheer my brother up immensely.
Offline farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #206 on: March 17, 2022, 02:16:33 am »
Quote from: Morgana on March 17, 2022, 01:37:11 am
I hope Arsenal pull through.  They should be in the Champions League. And it would cheer my brother up immensely.
Arsenal will not finish 4th. They will get 3rd if the play the way they have of late. A while back I said that half-jokingly that Chelsea will finish 4th, but I'm beginning to believe that more with the staff going around at the plastics.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #207 on: March 17, 2022, 02:40:06 am »
I feel sorry for our boy Northy, but you have to take them points off someone else
Offline newterp

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #208 on: March 17, 2022, 02:43:47 am »
Arsenal only have 1 game in hand in Spurs and lead by 3.

2 games on ManU and West Ham - they lead ManU by 1 and west ham by 3.

Games in hand are Chelsea and Spurs?

Ugh - Spurs could still squeak this.

Offline him_15

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #209 on: March 17, 2022, 05:55:50 am »
Whoever but United please.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #210 on: March 17, 2022, 10:29:11 am »
Arsenal comfortably
Offline El Lobo

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #211 on: March 17, 2022, 10:31:57 am »
Remaining games (Home in bold)

Arsenal

Villa, Palace, Brighton, Southampton, Chelsea, United, West Ham, Leeds, Newcastle, Everton, Spurs

Spurs

West Ham, Newcastle, Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester, Liverpool, Burnley, Norwich, Arsenal

United

Leicester, Everton, Norwich, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Palace


Next two are absolutely colossal for Arsenal, they've got to this point by beating 'everyone below them'. If they can go to Villa and Palace and win, I think they'll get 4th comfortably. If not, I suspect it'll be Spurs looking at their fixtures and Sir Harry playing for a move again.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #212 on: March 17, 2022, 10:35:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 17, 2022, 10:31:57 am
Remaining games (Home in bold)

Arsenal

Villa, Palace, Brighton, Southampton, Chelsea, United, West Ham, Leeds, Newcastle, Everton, Spurs

Spurs

West Ham, Newcastle, Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester, Liverpool, Burnley, Norwich, Arsenal

United

Leicester, Everton, Norwich, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Palace


Next two are absolutely colossal for Arsenal, they've got to this point by beating 'everyone below them'. If they can go to Villa and Palace and win, I think they'll get 4th comfortably. If not, I suspect it'll be Spurs looking at their fixtures and Sir Harry playing for a move again.

I sometimes think you're better off at this stage playing teams towards the middle like Brighton, Palace, Villa, rather than teams at the bottom like Newcastle, Burnley, Everton, and even more so when it gets to the last three or four games.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #213 on: March 17, 2022, 10:57:18 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on March 17, 2022, 10:35:02 am
I sometimes think you're better off at this stage playing teams towards the middle like Brighton, Palace, Villa, rather than teams at the bottom like Newcastle, Burnley, Everton, and even more so when it gets to the last three or four games.

Yeah, Brighton and Southampton are currently the easiest game you can have as both seem to be on the beach.

Looking at the fixtures I honestly think Spurs will do it. They have more home games and play Arsenal at home, which is the key fixture. Arsenal strangely have 7 away games and four at home, whilst Spurs have 6 home games and 4 away. That's a huge advantage.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #214 on: March 17, 2022, 11:17:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 17, 2022, 10:57:18 am
Yeah, Brighton and Southampton are currently the easiest game you can have as both seem to be on the beach.


They are probably the two closest to it.
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #215 on: March 17, 2022, 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 17, 2022, 10:57:18 am
Yeah, Brighton and Southampton are currently the easiest game you can have as both seem to be on the beach.

Looking at the fixtures I honestly think Spurs will do it. They have more home games and play Arsenal at home, which is the key fixture. Arsenal strangely have 7 away games and four at home, whilst Spurs have 6 home games and 4 away. That's a huge advantage.

Spurs have by far the easiest set of fixtures, but they seem to be doing better against decent teams than they are against the dross.

I reckon Utd will get it - another corner turned. Next year will be their year, etc, etc.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #216 on: March 17, 2022, 01:44:59 pm »
It would be nice if Man Utd finish out of the top 4, even though it won't change much in the big picture. They are fucked anyway. As for the other 3 contenders, for us is probably the best if West Ham finish 4th ...
Offline Schmidt

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #217 on: March 17, 2022, 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 17, 2022, 10:57:18 am
Yeah, Brighton and Southampton are currently the easiest game you can have as both seem to be on the beach.

I wonder if Brighton are on the beach or not, they seemed to collapse shortly after they sold Dan Burn to Newcastle, with Newcastle seeing a huge improvement in results around the same time.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #218 on: March 17, 2022, 01:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 17, 2022, 01:51:02 pm
I wonder if Brighton are on the beach or not, they seemed to collapse shortly after they sold Dan Burn to Newcastle, with Newcastle seeing a huge improvement in results around the same time.

I can categorically state that Dan Burn has absolutely nothing to do with either of those things.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 02:32:50 pm »
Arsenal's to lose now.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 02:33:34 pm »
Man Utd lol
Offline rocco

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 02:41:01 pm »
Arsenal but then its Arsenal
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm »
We ll bottle it , we always do . Its between United and Spurs
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 02:53:55 pm »
Spurs are still in it, if they beat Arsenal. Arsenal avoid defeat there and it's done and dusted.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm
We ll bottle it , we always do . Its between United and Spurs

Dont be so hard on yourself. Most teams will lose to us.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 03:03:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm
We ll bottle it , we always do . Its between United and Spurs

It's true. Arsenal do usually bottle it. It's a southern thing I think. But Man United are cack and Spurs are bottlers too, so you should be all right. Not that you'll do anything in the European Cup.  It's not really a competition for Arsenal is it?
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:03:30 pm
It's true. Arsenal do usually bottle it. It's a southern thing I think. But Man United are cack and Spurs are bottlers too, so you should be all right. Not that you'll do anything in the European Cup.  It's not really a competition for Arsenal is it?

No its not for us. I think if we get there we wont get out of the groups. We ll bottle the groups, and if we do get through, we ll bottle the first knock out round. If we get past that , then we ll bottle the next  round after that. We always do.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 03:25:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:18:28 pm
No its not for us. I think if we get there we wont get out of the groups. We ll bottle the groups, and if we do get through, we ll bottle the first knock out round. If we get past that , then we ll bottle the next  round after that. We always do.


You did get the Final once I think. Can't remember what happened.
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 03:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:25:59 pm
You did get the Final once I think. Can't remember what happened.

Wouldnt be surprised if we bottled that too
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:28:43 pm
Wouldnt be surprised if we bottled that too
Could have been so different if Jens Lehmann wouldn't have had a brain fart so early in the game, that resulted in him walking.
Wasn't Robert Pires sacrificed for your sub goalie as well?
Offline rushyman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 04:51:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm
We ll bottle it , we always do . Its between United and Spurs

Now youre getting it

I was getting worried about your arrogance

More of this please
Offline kavah

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #231 on: Today at 04:22:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:51:30 pm
We ll bottle it , we always do . Its between United and Spurs

I think you'll stroll it now but it would be great for Arsenal to Welly Spurs and Man U in the process
Online The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #232 on: Today at 07:07:01 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:22:26 am
I think you'll stroll it now but it would be great for Arsenal to Welly Spurs and Man U in the process

I cant wait to play them. United at home especially.

Another team drops out of the race today when Spurs host west ham . Whoever loses is done , draw doesnt help either.
