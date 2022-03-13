It's true. Arsenal do usually bottle it. It's a southern thing I think. But Man United are cack and Spurs are bottlers too, so you should be all right. Not that you'll do anything in the European Cup. It's not really a competition for Arsenal is it?



No its not for us. I think if we get there we wont get out of the groups. We ll bottle the groups, and if we do get through, we ll bottle the first knock out round. If we get past that , then we ll bottle the next round after that. We always do.