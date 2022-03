It's true. Arsenal do usually bottle it. It's a southern thing I think. But Man United are cack and Spurs are bottlers too, so you should be all right. Not that you'll do anything in the European Cup. It's not really a competition for Arsenal is it?



No itís not for us. I think if we get there we wonít get out of the groups. We ll bottle the groups, and if we do get through, we ll bottle the first knock out round. If we get past that , then we ll bottle the next round after that. We always do.