Assuming Spurs do the decent thing and beat Everton tomorrow night, how far behind you will they be? Are they Arsenals most realistic challengers?



I think Spurs are Arsenal's most realistic challenger.For Arsenal though they are in the box seat. They have points on the board and/or games in hand. They look the most settled squad and only have the league to focus on. On paper they also look to have the easiest fixtures out of the 4th to 7th placed teams. Arsenal have only 1 game remaining against the current top 3 (us at home) and 2 other games against the rest of the Top 8 (United at home and WHU away). They are mainly playing teams in the bottom 12 and currently have a good record against those teams.