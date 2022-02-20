Race for 4th is fascinating given there's genuinely 5 teams involved at this point.



West Ham would need more consistency and would need to show the ability to put 3 or 4 wins together (or something like 4 wins in 5). 5 points from the last 5 league games has hurt their chances. FA Cup and Europa league commitments might begin to stretch the squad also.



Wolves would need to maintain their 2022 form for a bit longer to truly get in the CL race. At the moment I view them as on the edge of the race despite them currently sitting ahead of Spurs in the table.



Arsenal are difficult to judge since they've hardly played in the last 4-6 weeks. By the time we get to 5th March, Arsenal will only have played 5 league games in over 2 months. Arsenal have been relatively consistent though. They have generally done well against teams who sit below 4th, with only 2 defeats (Brentford on opening game and Everton). Equally their record against the Top 4 has been poor (5 defeats in 5) but better when against 5th to 8th (3 wins in 4 games). If they can maintain this type of form then I think 68-70 points is doable.



Spurs and United probably have more star quality in their squads than Arsenal. But both are more of unknowns but for different reasons. Can Conte get Spurs functioning consistently and playing close to the level we saw vs. City? If so then they will be a threat for Top 4. I find it really hard to say with any certainty what Spurs side you'll see over the remaining 15 leagues games. It probably needs to be a Spurs side that can go at a 2ppg average to stand any chance of 4th.



For United their concern seems to be whether they can get everyone pulling in the same direction. They clearly have the more talented squad but for a variety of reasons haven't really put much consistent form together. There are signs that they are trending in the right direction though (if you are a United fan that is). Since start of December their PL record is W8 D4 L1. They've only really played Wolves and WHU out of the top 8 sides in that period (W1, L1) so it could be a a bit misleading. The Q mark for them is whether they can maintain this type of league form when a) they have harder runs of fixtures and b) the CL restarts (I personally see them getting past Atletico in R16).



Ultimately I think United will come 4th. They have the better squad and the most match winners available to them I'd say Arsenal and Spurs are probably the other main contenders. West Ham and Wolves have done really well to maintain pace so far though but I think they may fade away over the next month or so.