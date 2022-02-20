« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #80 on: February 20, 2022, 01:08:06 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 20, 2022, 06:14:15 am
Purely in terms of what would help Liverpool most, who do we want to finish 4th? I think you could argue that United finishing 4th is better for us than any of the others. I'd rather have West Ham, Spurs and Arsenal with zero pull or spending power - United will still have some regardless of where they finish plus 4th might continue to paper over the cracks they have.
United can't afford to miss out on top 4 because of the effect it'd have on their sponsorships. If they miss out this year, it'd be a big blow considering how much they spent.
Offline Schmidt

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #81 on: February 20, 2022, 01:30:40 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 20, 2022, 06:14:15 am
Purely in terms of what would help Liverpool most, who do we want to finish 4th? I think you could argue that United finishing 4th is better for us than any of the others. I'd rather have West Ham, Spurs and Arsenal with zero pull or spending power - United will still have some regardless of where they finish plus 4th might continue to paper over the cracks they have.

I still think united missing out is best, they have enough financial power to get out of the rut they're in eventually, that needs to be slowly chipped away at over time and if they keep getting CL football that process will slow down considerably. Death by a thousand cuts and all that, they need to not realise how much shit they're in until it's too late.

Spurs or Arsenal would be best in my opinion, both would be able to leverage the success to try to take 4th again next season without being able to come close to touching us.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #82 on: February 21, 2022, 10:03:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on February 20, 2022, 01:30:40 pm
I still think united missing out is best, they have enough financial power to get out of the rut they're in eventually, that needs to be slowly chipped away at over time and if they keep getting CL football that process will slow down considerably. Death by a thousand cuts and all that, they need to not realise how much shit they're in until it's too late.

Spurs or Arsenal would be best in my opinion, both would be able to leverage the success to try to take 4th again next season without being able to come close to touching us.

Agreed - the only way United's spending power goes down is by them missing out on CL - how a single Liverpool fan thinks that Arsenal or Spurs, if they get the CL for 1 season, could suddenly "rival" us for anyone we are interested in, given the 2 club's chairmen and recent history, and would prefer United to get a top 4 place to give them another £120m+ to throw at an actually competent manager and some players is beyond me. 
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #83 on: February 21, 2022, 05:25:06 pm »
Kane has either played himself into form or Conte is getting the best out of him.

Harry Kane under NES
2.3 Shots p90
0.2 xG p90
0.08 xG per shot
0.2 xA p90
4.6 Touches in box

Harry Kane under Conte
4.3 Shots p90
0.6 xG p90
0.15 xG per shot
0.2 xA p90
6.1 Touches in box

The .6xG per 90 is the best in the league aside from Jota. If he can keep this up then I think that would make Spurs the favorite as I don't see how you could trust the attackers on any of their rivals for 4th spot. Big "if" though guess we'll see.
Online newterp

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #84 on: February 21, 2022, 05:29:54 pm »
presume the answer is anyone but united?
Offline Dougle

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #85 on: February 21, 2022, 08:48:04 pm »
Don't want Utd and they have the European Cup (think they'll beat Atletico). Too many good players there though. They are picking up wins now too.
West Ham seem to have blown themselves out and have the Europa League as well.
Despite Spurs excellent result at the weekend I am not sure how they'll fare against more defensive sides and they could come up short.
Wolves ? I don't know. But they could be a real dark horse here. Neto is coming back for them too. Seem very settled and steady.
Arsenal are the favourites for me. Somehow they are still picking up regular wins. Defensively they are really together and despite losing Auba's potential goals they are finding a way. No other competitions and plenty of time to prepare every game. They've got a big game coming up against Wolves this week. Win that and it kind of knocks Wolves out as a challenger.
Arsenal or Utd for me.
... So it'll be Spurs I guess..
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #86 on: February 21, 2022, 08:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on February 21, 2022, 08:48:04 pm
Don't want Utd and they have the European Cup (think they'll beat Atletico). Too many good players there though. They are picking up wins now too.


Where?
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #87 on: February 22, 2022, 02:50:41 pm »
Don't think theres much between us, Utd & Spurs. Think Wolves & West Ham will fall away. Spurs are still in the race largely thanks to injury time goals vs Man City, Leicester & Watford since the turn of the year.

If we maintain our points ratio from what we have played so far, we'll end up somewhere around the 69-70 point mark, and that will be enough for 4th.

Overall currently I feel we are the best team out the 3, but in the end we might lack that star power / match winners the other 2 have at the top end of the pitch.

As someone else mentioned, I feel the head to heads will play a big part. If we can beat Utd at home and avoid defeat against Spurs I fancy us. But 1 thing is for sure, I'd imagine there will be points dropped on a weekly basis between the teams involved.
Offline scatman

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #88 on: February 22, 2022, 04:14:48 pm »
think Wolves could do it but don't want them to as it'll stop them being a potential feeder club and Mendes will move better players there if they are in the CL. His team of choice at the moment to move potential world class players? Us

Kinda not arsed who gets out of the rest. We've always had a good relationship with arsenal i guess. Most of their players former and present love us. so why not them?
Offline Jookie

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #89 on: February 22, 2022, 04:15:35 pm »
Race for 4th is fascinating given there's genuinely 5 teams involved at this point.

West Ham would need more consistency and would need to show the ability to put 3 or 4 wins together (or something like 4 wins in 5). 5 points from the last 5 league games has hurt their chances. FA Cup and Europa league commitments might begin to stretch the squad also.

Wolves would need to maintain their 2022 form for a bit longer to truly get in the CL race. At the moment I view them as on the edge of the race despite them currently sitting ahead of Spurs in the table.

Arsenal are difficult to judge since they've hardly played in the last 4-6 weeks. By the time we get to 5th March, Arsenal will only have played 5 league games in over 2 months. Arsenal have been relatively consistent though. They have generally done well against teams who sit below 4th, with only 2 defeats (Brentford on opening game and Everton). Equally their record against the Top 4 has been poor (5 defeats in 5) but better when against 5th to 8th (3 wins in 4 games). If they can maintain this type of form then I think 68-70 points is doable.

Spurs and United probably have more star quality in their squads than Arsenal. But both are more of unknowns but for different reasons. Can Conte get Spurs functioning consistently and playing close to the level we saw vs. City? If so then they will be a threat for Top 4. I find it really hard to say with any certainty what Spurs side you'll see over the remaining 15 leagues games. It probably needs to be a Spurs side that can go at a 2ppg average to stand any chance of 4th.

For United their concern seems to be whether they can get everyone pulling in the same direction. They clearly have the more talented squad but for a variety of reasons haven't really put much consistent form together. There are signs that they are trending in the right direction though (if you are a United fan that is). Since start of December their PL record is W8 D4 L1. They've only really played Wolves and WHU out of the top 8 sides in that period (W1, L1) so it could be a a bit misleading. The Q mark for them is whether they can maintain this type of league form when a) they have harder runs of fixtures and b) the CL restarts (I personally see them getting past Atletico in R16).

Ultimately I think United will come 4th. They have the better squad and the most match winners available to them I'd say Arsenal and Spurs are probably the other main contenders. West Ham and Wolves have done really well to maintain pace so far though but I think they may fade away over the next month or so.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #90 on: February 23, 2022, 09:36:10 pm »
Between United and Spurs
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #91 on: February 23, 2022, 10:05:27 pm »
Well have a big say in it given we play all 5 of the pretenders.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #92 on: February 23, 2022, 10:08:39 pm »
Arsenal. I've never changed my mind.
Online deano2727

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #93 on: February 23, 2022, 10:10:28 pm »
Still United.

Arsenal and Spurs don't have it in them, unfortunately.
Offline elsewhere

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #94 on: February 23, 2022, 10:15:28 pm »
Has to be Arsenal, Spurs already out, they lost 4 in 5. Thank fuck they won against City but also fuck them for getting a draw against us.
Offline Fruity

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #95 on: February 23, 2022, 10:22:14 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on February 23, 2022, 10:10:28 pm
Still United.

Arsenal and Spurs don't have it in them, unfortunately.

Arsenal are in the best position but I think United will nick. Would love Wolves to do it and then Arsenal but united can play shit and still win as they have the best individual attackers.

The head to heads will be key and United still have us, city, Chelsea, spurs and arsenal. If they beat City and lose the rest that will do for me.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 am »
Arsenal vs Wolves tonight. Big game in the race for 4th.
Offline west_london_red

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
Its like Arsenal and Spurs dont want to play in the Champions League.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm »
Crucial win for Arsenal tonight.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 pm »
Yep. Still think Arsenal will clinch 4th. United- being just as unsure of wanting 4th+ with that nightmarish fixture list coming up compared to Arsenal, are stuffed. Arsenal are flat-track bullies and there's quite a few in that fixture list they can bully. United... not so much.
Offline Father Ted

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm »
Rather them than United or Spurs I suppose.

Wouldn't put it past United to just fluke their way over the line, or have everyone else collapse in a heap and hand it to them.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm »
Its between United and Spurs .

Give me 6th now, hand bite off .
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:40:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm
Its between United and Spurs .

Give me 6th now, hand bite off .

Seriously? Thought you would be quite confident of getting the fourth place.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:40:57 pm
Seriously? Thought you would be quite confident of getting the fourth place.

Hes being funny. Appreciate its difficult to tell.

Wheres that Airplane Good luck, were all counting on you gif when you need it?
Offline koptommy93

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm »
Arsenal have a huge advantage of only having league games left, they should do it from here.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:28:07 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:40:57 pm
Seriously? Thought you would be quite confident of getting the fourth place.

He's lowering expectations, just in case if they don't get it, it will hurt less.
Online newterp

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:06:49 am »
Arsenal have 2 games in hand?
Online deano2727

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:13:04 am »
I still dont fancy Arsenal (or Spurs).
Offline xbugawugax

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:39:38 am »
think man u for sure.

too big to fail and all that. The FA/PMGOL will personally ensure they will be in cl next season.

wont be even shocked if Xhaka get sent off after getting his leg broken by brave and "honestly mistimed" tackle from mctominay
Offline farawayred

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:51:54 am »
Chelsea
