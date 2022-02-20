« previous next »
4th place is lava, who'll get it?

MonsLibpool

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
February 20, 2022, 01:08:06 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 20, 2022, 06:14:15 am
Purely in terms of what would help Liverpool most, who do we want to finish 4th? I think you could argue that United finishing 4th is better for us than any of the others. I'd rather have West Ham, Spurs and Arsenal with zero pull or spending power - United will still have some regardless of where they finish plus 4th might continue to paper over the cracks they have.
United can't afford to miss out on top 4 because of the effect it'd have on their sponsorships. If they miss out this year, it'd be a big blow considering how much they spent.
Schmidt

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
February 20, 2022, 01:30:40 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 20, 2022, 06:14:15 am
Purely in terms of what would help Liverpool most, who do we want to finish 4th? I think you could argue that United finishing 4th is better for us than any of the others. I'd rather have West Ham, Spurs and Arsenal with zero pull or spending power - United will still have some regardless of where they finish plus 4th might continue to paper over the cracks they have.

I still think united missing out is best, they have enough financial power to get out of the rut they're in eventually, that needs to be slowly chipped away at over time and if they keep getting CL football that process will slow down considerably. Death by a thousand cuts and all that, they need to not realise how much shit they're in until it's too late.

Spurs or Arsenal would be best in my opinion, both would be able to leverage the success to try to take 4th again next season without being able to come close to touching us.
Scottymuser

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Yesterday at 10:03:40 am
Quote from: Schmidt on February 20, 2022, 01:30:40 pm
I still think united missing out is best, they have enough financial power to get out of the rut they're in eventually, that needs to be slowly chipped away at over time and if they keep getting CL football that process will slow down considerably. Death by a thousand cuts and all that, they need to not realise how much shit they're in until it's too late.

Spurs or Arsenal would be best in my opinion, both would be able to leverage the success to try to take 4th again next season without being able to come close to touching us.

Agreed - the only way United's spending power goes down is by them missing out on CL - how a single Liverpool fan thinks that Arsenal or Spurs, if they get the CL for 1 season, could suddenly "rival" us for anyone we are interested in, given the 2 club's chairmen and recent history, and would prefer United to get a top 4 place to give them another £120m+ to throw at an actually competent manager and some players is beyond me. 
Dave McCoy

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Kane has either played himself into form or Conte is getting the best out of him.

Harry Kane under NES
2.3 Shots p90
0.2 xG p90
0.08 xG per shot
0.2 xA p90
4.6 Touches in box

Harry Kane under Conte
4.3 Shots p90
0.6 xG p90
0.15 xG per shot
0.2 xA p90
6.1 Touches in box

The .6xG per 90 is the best in the league aside from Jota. If he can keep this up then I think that would make Spurs the favorite as I don't see how you could trust the attackers on any of their rivals for 4th spot. Big "if" though guess we'll see.
newterp

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Yesterday at 05:29:54 pm
presume the answer is anyone but united?
Dougle

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm
Don't want Utd and they have the European Cup (think they'll beat Atletico). Too many good players there though. They are picking up wins now too.
West Ham seem to have blown themselves out and have the Europa League as well.
Despite Spurs excellent result at the weekend I am not sure how they'll fare against more defensive sides and they could come up short.
Wolves ? I don't know. But they could be a real dark horse here. Neto is coming back for them too. Seem very settled and steady.
Arsenal are the favourites for me. Somehow they are still picking up regular wins. Defensively they are really together and despite losing Auba's potential goals they are finding a way. No other competitions and plenty of time to prepare every game. They've got a big game coming up against Wolves this week. Win that and it kind of knocks Wolves out as a challenger.
Arsenal or Utd for me.
... So it'll be Spurs I guess..
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Yesterday at 08:58:49 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm
Don't want Utd and they have the European Cup (think they'll beat Atletico). Too many good players there though. They are picking up wins now too.


Where?
ScottishGoon

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
Today at 02:50:41 pm
Don't think theres much between us, Utd & Spurs. Think Wolves & West Ham will fall away. Spurs are still in the race largely thanks to injury time goals vs Man City, Leicester & Watford since the turn of the year.

If we maintain our points ratio from what we have played so far, we'll end up somewhere around the 69-70 point mark, and that will be enough for 4th.

Overall currently I feel we are the best team out the 3, but in the end we might lack that star power / match winners the other 2 have at the top end of the pitch.

As someone else mentioned, I feel the head to heads will play a big part. If we can beat Utd at home and avoid defeat against Spurs I fancy us. But 1 thing is for sure, I'd imagine there will be points dropped on a weekly basis between the teams involved.
