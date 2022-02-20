Don't want Utd and they have the European Cup (think they'll beat Atletico). Too many good players there though. They are picking up wins now too.

West Ham seem to have blown themselves out and have the Europa League as well.

Despite Spurs excellent result at the weekend I am not sure how they'll fare against more defensive sides and they could come up short.

Wolves ? I don't know. But they could be a real dark horse here. Neto is coming back for them too. Seem very settled and steady.

Arsenal are the favourites for me. Somehow they are still picking up regular wins. Defensively they are really together and despite losing Auba's potential goals they are finding a way. No other competitions and plenty of time to prepare every game. They've got a big game coming up against Wolves this week. Win that and it kind of knocks Wolves out as a challenger.

Arsenal or Utd for me.

... So it'll be Spurs I guess..