Don't think theres much between us, Utd & Spurs. Think Wolves & West Ham will fall away. Spurs are still in the race largely thanks to injury time goals vs Man City, Leicester & Watford since the turn of the year.
If we maintain our points ratio from what we have played so far, we'll end up somewhere around the 69-70 point mark, and that will be enough for 4th.
Overall currently I feel we are the best team out the 3, but in the end we might lack that star power / match winners the other 2 have at the top end of the pitch.
As someone else mentioned, I feel the head to heads will play a big part. If we can beat Utd at home and avoid defeat against Spurs I fancy us. But 1 thing is for sure, I'd imagine there will be points dropped on a weekly basis between the teams involved.