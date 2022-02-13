« previous next »
Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #40 on: February 13, 2022, 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: S on February 13, 2022, 08:13:38 pm
United. It looked unlikely last season too, but again none of their rivals can be relied upon to go on a decent run when it matters.

The only reason people are backing Arsenal is because they have two games in hand. Not playing does wonders for your reputation it seems. Don't see why it's assumed they will win both.

I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #41 on: February 13, 2022, 10:37:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 13, 2022, 10:15:33 pm
I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Yep, then there's Leicester as well. That's at most a draw, given this gang of muppets in their current state.
Look at this minefield compared to the run United just had(Everton's a given so we're not going to talk about that):

Brighton H
Leeds A
Watford H
Manchester City A
Tottenham H
Liverpool A
Leicester H
Everton A
Norwich H
Arsenal A
Brentford H
Brighton A
Chelsea H
Crystal Palace A

If they could only muster 12 points during one of the most favorable run of fixtures since Ole's first few, I dunno how they're going to better that in this run.
I can see Arsenal doing it in their remaining fixtures and I can see Spurs doing it...
Arsenal's prolly got the easiest run-in of them 3.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #42 on: February 13, 2022, 10:58:34 pm »
United will probably sneak it (probably on the last day again) as they do have out and out match winners on their day. The others are too inconsistent. I fancied Spurs a few weeks ago but losing at home to Saints and Wolves has massively dented their chances. If they didnt do that miraculous comeback against Leicester a few weeks ago they wouldnt even be in the conversation.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #43 on: February 14, 2022, 07:35:43 am »
My lad walked into the living room yesterday and says, with a big grin on his face, Mum, Ronaldo superstar forward has 0 goals in 2021, Fabinho, defensive midfielder has 5
6 😁
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #44 on: February 14, 2022, 07:50:24 am »
I hope Arsenal get it if one of West Ham or Wolves don't. Would be nice to see a new face but if its between Spurs/Arsenal/Utd then its a no brainer for me.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #45 on: February 14, 2022, 08:03:28 am »
I'd like Wolves to get in. Arsenal & West Ham missing out could assist in Bowen & Saka becoming available with no CL. Obviously, there's no way I'd want Man United to get the leverage of CL in recruiting of players or a manager.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #46 on: February 14, 2022, 09:05:52 am »
We have a great chance now. People mention spurs games in hand but theyve played the same number as us and are 3 behind , with a far worse goal difference , and go to city next.
Then they mention games in hand doesnt mean points but we are 2 behind west ham with 3 games in hand. 1 behind United with 2 games in hand. We are getting to a point where we can afford a blip and still be ok for 4th. At the moment Wolves may be our closest challengers but they score even less goals than us so looking good. Obviously we could still blow it from here but everyone around us looks even worse than us.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #47 on: February 14, 2022, 04:41:31 pm »
Burnley, if they win all their games in hand.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #48 on: February 14, 2022, 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 14, 2022, 09:05:52 am
We have a great chance now. People mention spurs games in hand but theyve played the same number as us and are 3 behind , with a far worse goal difference , and go to city next.
Then they mention games in hand doesnt mean points but we are 2 behind west ham with 3 games in hand. 1 behind United with 2 games in hand. We are getting to a point where we can afford a blip and still be ok for 4th. At the moment Wolves may be our closest challengers but they score even less goals than us so looking good. Obviously we could still blow it from here but everyone around us looks even worse than us.

Isn't one of your games in hand against Spurs? At Spurs? Huge game that is.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #49 on: February 14, 2022, 04:50:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 14, 2022, 07:35:43 am
My lad walked into the living room yesterday and says, with a big grin on his face, Mum, Ronaldo superstar forward has 0 goals in 2021, Fabinho, defensive midfielder has 5
6 😁

Good lad.. 8)
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #50 on: February 14, 2022, 04:54:16 pm »
I would've said Spurs a week ago, so who knows. I expect 65 points will be enough to seal it.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #51 on: February 14, 2022, 04:57:43 pm »
Anyone except the gooners. Just so I can goad my mates.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #52 on: February 14, 2022, 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: boots on February 14, 2022, 04:57:43 pm
Anyone except the gooners. Just so I can goad my mates.

Hopefully United get it so we can laugh at Arsenal, that'd be class
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #53 on: February 14, 2022, 05:31:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 14, 2022, 04:43:02 pm
Isn't one of your games in hand against Spurs? At Spurs? Huge game that is.

Who knows when thatll be rescheduled for. Its a game they need to win anyway
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #54 on: February 14, 2022, 05:58:03 pm »
I expect Arsenal to nick it.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #55 on: February 14, 2022, 07:38:04 pm »
I'm not sure what thread I said it in but I expect this to be whoever is the least shitty of the pile of teams still in this race. To think any of them should give you any confidence at all is I think a bit misplaced. Arsenal are benefitting from the fact they just aren't playing much and while from a numbers standpoint they seem to have the advantage now it should surprise no one if they hit a bad patch just like these other teams have as well. None of them have earned any real credit that they can go on any type of sustained run and there are a lot of games left. I'd hazard that whoever we think looks the team now will change next month and then the month after.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #56 on: February 14, 2022, 07:45:37 pm »
Hope either Wolves or West Ham get it, even though they aren't exactly likable either.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #57 on: February 14, 2022, 09:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on February 14, 2022, 07:45:37 pm
Hope either Wolves or West Ham get it, even though they aren't exactly likable either.
I get the dislike for West Ham. Why are Wolves disliked, or have I missed something?
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #58 on: February 14, 2022, 09:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 14, 2022, 09:00:44 pm
I get the dislike for West Ham. Why are Wolves disliked, or have I missed something?

Their existence in the PL is solely as a vehicle for wealth extraction by Mendes via dodgy Portuguese transfer dealings.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #59 on: February 14, 2022, 09:23:03 pm »
Flat track bullies Arsenal to take it is what I reckon either way.
Linudden.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #60 on: February 15, 2022, 04:02:20 pm »
Arsenal neck and neck with United, if United win tonight
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #61 on: February 15, 2022, 05:02:20 pm »
I don't mind Arsenal but I can't have Lego head, so for that reason I hope it isn't them.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #62 on: February 15, 2022, 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 14, 2022, 09:00:44 pm
I get the dislike for West Ham. Why are Wolves disliked, or have I missed something?
As someone else has already said, they're basically Mendes FC
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #63 on: February 15, 2022, 06:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 14, 2022, 09:00:44 pm
I get the dislike for West Ham. Why are Wolves disliked, or have I missed something?

Loads of sign on sign on, feed the scousers shite when we play them, cheeky fuckers, Wolverhampton is a fucking dump.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #64 on: February 15, 2022, 07:38:03 pm »
Arsenal have to be massive favourites for 4th place just due to their points total and games played, and that is before you factor in that they are now out of all of the cups and so have no distractions and the fewest games left to play.

On top of that they've been by far the most consistent team of the bunch, and in their last 20 games they've picked up 9 or 10 points in each of the 5 game blocks (3 x 10 and 1 x 9).  So that feels like the team that they really are, and if you project that out to the end of the season they'd finish on 67- 68 points.

In order to match that points total, all of their top 4 rivals would have to play at a level of better than 2 points per game, which is equivalent to 76 points over a full season, or basically what Chelsea have done to date.  That doesn't seem likely for any of those teams.

Arsenal's biggest weakness has been their games against the top teams (losses to City x 2, Liverpool, and Chelsea), but they have faired well against those around them beating Spurs, West Ham, and Wolves, with Utd being their only loss.  Injuries to key players could really hurt them as well, but that is the case for all of the teams.

But having said all of that, predicting who is going to finish 4th is a bit like predicting who will win a race between a bunch of your p*ssed up mates running down the high street, it's basically trying to guess which one will trip over their own feet the least.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:25:54 pm »
Fuck it, I'm cheering for Spurs
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
I'm a knob

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm »
Arsenal I guess. Could be anyone. Just looking forward to seeing United tumble down when the games in hand catch up.

For such a crap team they've not done as bad as I thought. But I want anyone but them.

Arsenal or West Ham. I think I'd prefer West Ham or even Wolves for variety's sake but basically the only club I don't outright hate is Arsenal, more mild disinterest  ;D
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:39:37 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
Arsenal I guess. Could be anyone. Just looking forward to seeing United tumble down when the games in hand catch up.

For such a crap team they've not done as bad as I thought. But I want anyone but them.

Arsenal or West Ham. I think I'd prefer West Ham or even Wolves for variety's sake but basically the only club I don't outright hate is Arsenal, more mild disinterest  ;D
West Ham's performances suggest that they are out of it.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 pm »
I think Arsenal will do it. Tough to say though. Spurs got a big boost today beating City, and while Man Utd are crap, they have enough talent to pop up with enough results to do it themselves. I think West Ham and Wolves will be 7-8th.

Liverpool
Man City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Spurs
Man Utd
West Ham
Wolves
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm »
Its between Man utd and Spurs
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 15, 2022, 06:52:56 pm
Loads of sign on sign on, feed the scousers shite when we play them, cheeky fuckers, Wolverhampton is a fucking dump.

Be honest Rob. Its the dodgy taxis isnt it?
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Winner of Spurs vs Arsenal gets it.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm »
We're all fuckin Tottenham arent we?
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:16:41 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:25:54 pm
Fuck it, I'm cheering for Spurs
this all day.
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #74 on: Today at 06:08:00 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on February 13, 2022, 08:15:40 pm
Wolves would be nice as a one-off, but if not them then personally, I'm fine with United finishing 4th and i'll explain why.

They'll always have unlimited funds, so outside the top 4 or not they'll always spend and will always attract players.

The likes of Spurs and Arsenal on the other hand, how long can they continue signing CL players and paying CL wages when they're not receiving CL money?

Give them shiteloads of money and they'll potentially close the gap on us, but if they miss out again they're fucked.

This makes absolutely zero sense...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #75 on: Today at 06:10:14 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
We're all fuckin Tottenham arent we?

What you do on your own time is none of our business
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #76 on: Today at 06:14:15 am »
Purely in terms of what would help Liverpool most, who do we want to finish 4th? I think you could argue that United finishing 4th is better for us than any of the others. I'd rather have West Ham, Spurs and Arsenal with zero pull or spending power - United will still have some regardless of where they finish plus 4th might continue to paper over the cracks they have.
