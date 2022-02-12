We have a great chance now. People mention spurs games in hand but theyve played the same number as us and are 3 behind , with a far worse goal difference , and go to city next.

Then they mention games in hand doesnt mean points but we are 2 behind west ham with 3 games in hand. 1 behind United with 2 games in hand. We are getting to a point where we can afford a blip and still be ok for 4th. At the moment Wolves may be our closest challengers but they score even less goals than us so looking good. Obviously we could still blow it from here but everyone around us looks even worse than us.