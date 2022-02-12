« previous next »
Author Topic: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?  (Read 2094 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm
United. It looked unlikely last season too, but again none of their rivals can be relied upon to go on a decent run when it matters.

The only reason people are backing Arsenal is because they have two games in hand. Not playing does wonders for your reputation it seems. Don't see why it's assumed they will win both.

I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm
I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Yep, then there's Leicester as well. That's at most a draw, given this gang of muppets in their current state.
Look at this minefield compared to the run United just had(Everton's a given so we're not going to talk about that):

Brighton H
Leeds A
Watford H
Manchester City A
Tottenham H
Liverpool A
Leicester H
Everton A
Norwich H
Arsenal A
Brentford H
Brighton A
Chelsea H
Crystal Palace A

If they could only muster 12 points during one of the most favorable run of fixtures since Ole's first few, I dunno how they're going to better that in this run.
I can see Arsenal doing it in their remaining fixtures and I can see Spurs doing it...
Arsenal's prolly got the easiest run-in of them 3.
Offline keano7

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm »
United will probably sneak it (probably on the last day again) as they do have out and out match winners on their day. The others are too inconsistent. I fancied Spurs a few weeks ago but losing at home to Saints and Wolves has massively dented their chances. If they didnt do that miraculous comeback against Leicester a few weeks ago they wouldnt even be in the conversation.
Offline rob1966

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:35:43 am »
My lad walked into the living room yesterday and says, with a big grin on his face, Mum, Ronaldo superstar forward has 0 goals in 2021, Fabinho, defensive midfielder has 5
6 😁
Offline -Willo-

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:50:24 am »
I hope Arsenal get it if one of West Ham or Wolves don't. Would be nice to see a new face but if its between Spurs/Arsenal/Utd then its a no brainer for me.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:03:28 am »
I'd like Wolves to get in. Arsenal & West Ham missing out could assist in Bowen & Saka becoming available with no CL. Obviously, there's no way I'd want Man United to get the leverage of CL in recruiting of players or a manager.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:05:52 am »
We have a great chance now. People mention spurs games in hand but theyve played the same number as us and are 3 behind , with a far worse goal difference , and go to city next.
Then they mention games in hand doesnt mean points but we are 2 behind west ham with 3 games in hand. 1 behind United with 2 games in hand. We are getting to a point where we can afford a blip and still be ok for 4th. At the moment Wolves may be our closest challengers but they score even less goals than us so looking good. Obviously we could still blow it from here but everyone around us looks even worse than us.
Online sinnermichael

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:41:31 pm »
Burnley, if they win all their games in hand.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:05:52 am
We have a great chance now. People mention spurs games in hand but theyve played the same number as us and are 3 behind , with a far worse goal difference , and go to city next.
Then they mention games in hand doesnt mean points but we are 2 behind west ham with 3 games in hand. 1 behind United with 2 games in hand. We are getting to a point where we can afford a blip and still be ok for 4th. At the moment Wolves may be our closest challengers but they score even less goals than us so looking good. Obviously we could still blow it from here but everyone around us looks even worse than us.

Isn't one of your games in hand against Spurs? At Spurs? Huge game that is.
Online 4pool

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:50:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:35:43 am
My lad walked into the living room yesterday and says, with a big grin on his face, Mum, Ronaldo superstar forward has 0 goals in 2021, Fabinho, defensive midfielder has 5
6 😁

Good lad.. 8)
Online Lynndenberries

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm »
I would've said Spurs a week ago, so who knows. I expect 65 points will be enough to seal it.
Online boots

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm »
Anyone except the gooners. Just so I can goad my mates.
Online El Lobo

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:57:43 pm
Anyone except the gooners. Just so I can goad my mates.

Hopefully United get it so we can laugh at Arsenal, that'd be class
