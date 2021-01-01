« previous next »
Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:13:38 pm
United. It looked unlikely last season too, but again none of their rivals can be relied upon to go on a decent run when it matters.

The only reason people are backing Arsenal is because they have two games in hand. Not playing does wonders for your reputation it seems. Don't see why it's assumed they will win both.

I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: 4th place is lava, who'll get it?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:37:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:33 pm
I picked Arsenal because the Mancs have just come off a piss easy run and took 12 from 30 pts, they have us and City away and also Chelsea to play, they're getting nothing from those 3 games, Arsenal have a better run of games.
Yep, then there's Leicester as well. That's at least a draw.
Look at this minefield compared to the run United just had(Everton's a given so we're not going to talk about that):

Brighton H
Leeds A
Watford H
Manchester City A
Tottenham H
Liverpool A
Leicester H
Everton A
Norwich H
Arsenal A
Brentford H
Brighton A
Chelsea H
Crystal Palace A
