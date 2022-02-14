I remember feeling Torn when they signed Imbula.



Stoke are probably one of the 10 richest clubs in England, when you consider who their owners are to be fair





Did he ever have it?



After that, they had nothing left.In terms of the individual wealth of the Daughter of the owner and Peter Coates himself, but since he stepped down from operations at bet365, Coates has been reticent to spend too much of his own money on the club and his daughter Denise, who's running things now, sees it as a millstone and is waiting for the chance to cut ties. I should imagine that's why the club's been jettisoning players for the last couple of years and bringing in player's on a lower wage - because they need to get self-sufficient quickly, as their benefactor is 84 now.Based on the last few years of his career, absolutely not. What's easy to forget about Hughes is that he's done a legitimately good job at some clubs, without resorting to the tactics of an Allardyce or a Pulis. What's also odd, and a mark against him - he does much better with limited transfer funds and being told to get the best out of what he's got, than when he's given a budget to spend. He loses the plot as soon as he has some money.He did a cracking job at Blackburn - revitalising Craig Bellamy's career when he was on the outs, bringing in Roque Santa Cruz and some other players that were sold on for big profits. He joined when they looked like they were going to be relegated, kept them up, then finished 6th the following season, made a league cup semi and qualified for Europe, all without heavy spending. He signed Santa Cruz, Bentley and Samba for a combined £5.3m, they were sold for a combined £44m. The season after he got 7th and made the knockouts of the Europa League then got the City job. His Blackburn side were hard, aggressive, but also had technically gifted players and relied more on counter attacking goals than set pieces and the like.At City, he spent loads of money, largely on crap domestic players and over-paying for players he'd worked with in the past. He just kept buying players without really seeming to appreciate the impact on the squad and the composition. Players like Jo were an expensive waste of money, as was Robinho. He bought loads of B-listers from the Premier League for silly fees, almost like he had worked on a shoestring at Blackburn and didn't know what to do when he did get access to funds, other than go mad. He did purchase Kompany and Zabaleta in fairness. But getting two right out of over 20 signings -keeping in mind he was City manager for one season - is terrible.Over to Fulham he goes - limited funds to spend, left with an aging squad that achieved more than it's quality should have done under the owl. He did a top job there, leading them into 8th and Europe with very little spent.The over to QPR, they tell him the chequebook is open and he repeats the same mistakes of his time at City - signing loads and loads of average to poor players on sizeable wages. Off the top of my head - and Hughes was there less than 6 months - he signed Onouha, Johnson, Diakite, Cisse, Nelsen, Zamora, Fabio, Hoilett, Park, Green, Bosingwa, Granero and probably a fair few more I forget. What did he actually think he'd achieve bringing in an aging cast of average players on massive wages?Then Stoke gave him the platform to deliver both sides of his management - the careful planner and motivator who does more than the sum of his parts should allow, and the wild spender who buys and buys without thought to the end result. When Stoke hired him, they'd been stung on signings like Wilson Palacios for big fees (by their standards) and didn't want to push the boat out. So Hughes was limited in the scope of the type of player he could go for. In fact, he had to clean shop and get rid of a lot of older players from Pulis' early years that were no longer contributing. He signed only Marko Arnautovic (idiot but a great player when he turned it on) and Erik Pieters, a solid enough if unspectacular Premier League player. He did so for less than £6m. He got Stoke to 9th having been 14th the season before, with their highest ever Premier League points tally. He transitioned away from Pulis ball and instead concentrated on using Arnautovic as a false-9 type target man to create space for the wide players to pick out Crouch in the middle.Contrast that to his final season. There'd been talk of Stoke 'making a push' to get into Europe and they seemed to try and make that leap in one go, rather than with steady evolution after multiple top-half finishes. They let the chequebook fall into Hughes' hands and away he went, £10m on Joe Allen, £8m on Ramadhan Sobhi, £7m on Bruno Martins Indi, Wilfried Bony on loan from Manchester City paying 80% of his £100k a week wages with a £4m loan fee, Saido Berahino for £15m. They spent £18m on Kevin Wimmer, a bit part player at Spurs who'd only played 15 games for them after singing for £4m. Gianelli Imbula for £18m.They spent £80m net that one Summer, which was higher than the club had spent collectively in the 7 previous years they'd spent in the top flight. And down they went. And sacked he was.I'm convinced Hughes is an okay coach and a terrible recruiter and scout.