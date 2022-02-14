« previous next »
Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
February 14, 2022, 09:46:35 pm
The success of Brighton and young managers like Potter tell you that there is absolutely no excuse for Burnley to be playing shitball five years into their League experience.

It's fine to maybe start out in that manner, but if you fail to progress after a year or two, like Pulis, Allardyce and Dyche, then they deserve relegation and annihilation. The irony is that the English media always have these post mortems on why England can't ever win a major tournament, yet big up anti-football dross like that. It's a cancer to the English game and needs to be stamped out well and truly proper and replaced by your progressives Potters or our old coach Steve Cooper at Forest. There's a changing of the tide for sure - England nearly won the Euros, younger and more open minded coaches are being given the big opportunities and the dinosaurs like Allardyce and Pulis are almost all extinct.

Brexit football, that's all it is. Dyche is the last of a dying breed, and the club will inevitably be relegated as the changes in the English game pass them by, and they are left to fester with their parochial methods.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 12:17:24 am
Quote from: El Lobo on February 14, 2022, 03:20:57 pm
Genuinely....how is he better than either of them? In what way? Allardyce did a good job at Bolton, then did his survival expert act at Blackburn, Newcastle, Sunderland and Palace. Hodgson much the same at Fulham, West Brom and Palace. The owls never been relegated from the PL. Dyche has had one PL job, he's taken them down once before and looks likely to do so again. They stumbled somehow into the EL one season and couldn't even get to the group stage. The owl nearly won Fulham the EL! He's not fit to lace either of their boots as a manager, and what an indictment that is!

Oh and they've spent the majority of their existence in the top flight (58 seasons in the top division of English football, 46 in the second, 11 in the third, and 7 in the fourth)
if im counting correctly, the majority of their existence hasn't been in the top flight. As far as i can see from your numbers, theres 58 in the top flight and 64 out of the top flight. Since 1976, only 1 of their top flight seasons hasn't been managed by Dyche (and that was Owen Coyle and Brian Laws).

He's spent £150m on players in his 9 years in charge. 7 of those were in the Premier League (relegated once), 2 in the championship (got them promoted both times). about 35m of that was spent this season and they have a net spend of 4m. I'm not sure if giving him more money could have allowed him to play a different style of football (we'll never know) but an average of 18-20m spent (not net) per season for a top flight club is pretty bad (think his entire time there is around 66m net)
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 08:58:54 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 12:17:24 am
if im counting correctly, the majority of their existence hasn't been in the top flight. As far as i can see from your numbers, theres 58 in the top flight and 64 out of the top flight. Since 1976, only 1 of their top flight seasons hasn't been managed by Dyche (and that was Owen Coyle and Brian Laws).

He's spent £150m on players in his 9 years in charge. 7 of those were in the Premier League (relegated once), 2 in the championship (got them promoted both times). about 35m of that was spent this season and they have a net spend of 4m. I'm not sure if giving him more money could have allowed him to play a different style of football (we'll never know) but an average of 18-20m spent (not net) per season for a top flight club is pretty bad (think his entire time there is around 66m net)

Thats down to the whole club surely, which is sort of the whole point. They've had plenty of seasons in the PL under their old owners, bringing in PL TV money. The whole club has had ample opportunity to try and adapt how they play, to make it less likely that they'll end up in this exact situation. I don't think anyone can possibly argue at just doing what you need to do to stay in the PL when you get promoted, for a season or two. After six its surely a pretty fair expectation that they'd have adapted to a better, more attacking style as that's just historically what you need to do to actually thrive. That they haven't is down to the club and the manager, and probably even a little blame for the fans. If there's no plan or desire to establish yourself as a proper PL club....then whats the point?
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 10:20:44 am
Quote from: El Lobo on February 14, 2022, 01:59:46 pm
I'm fucking delighted they look primed to go down.

But there's 30 years of evidence that shows the teams who don't try and adapt a 'better' style of football are the ones who disappear, and often don't come back. There's nothing wrong with playing to strengths, I also understand sometimes projects have to 'start again' if a manager leaves, a big player leaves, a team drops a few levels at the same time. But again....Dyche has been there for the whole time. Its not like they've been chopping and changing managers to try and stay up.

I think the confusing thing for me isn't the lack in change of style, more the lack of ambition. They got themselves into Europe, so good on them, but then basically didn't try and build on that. They brought in no real improvements as you would expect and predictably got beat before it even began. Weirdly, the one season they have looked to bring in some improvement in Cornet and Weghorst, is the one season they look like they will be going down.

I think it's more down to the board than Dyche though, as it seems like the owners don't like investing too much.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 10:33:36 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:20:44 am
I think the confusing thing for me isn't the lack in change of style, more the lack of ambition. They got themselves into Europe, so good on them, but then basically didn't try and build on that. They brought in no real improvements as you would expect and predictably got beat before it even began. Weirdly, the one season they have looked to bring in some improvement in Cornet and Weghorst, is the one season they look like they will be going down.

I think it's more down to the board than Dyche though, as it seems like the owners don't like investing too much.

I think its down to both really. They all seem quite content in 'just' surviving, Dyche included. I think he quite enjoys the 'us vs them, I'll do it my way or be damned' approach. The owners are probably thinking 'it'll be alright even if we do go down cos we'll just come back up again'. The most telling thing for me is that the players who do seem like the ones who could help change the approach inevitably end up regressing or becoming just another cog in the 'dire football' machine. I'm no big Dwight McNeil fan but he looked like he could be a good player when he first broke through and he's just regressed massively. Cornet you'll never convince me isn't just seen as a quick turnaround signing for a profit, wouldn't be surprised if its the same with Weghorst.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 12:25:25 pm
Yous are underestimating how difficult the transition from "Recently Promoted Relegation Avoiders" to "Established Premiership Team" is.

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 12:27:05 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 12:25:25 pm
Yous are underestimating how difficult the transition from "Recently Promoted Relegation Avoiders" to "Established Premiership Team" is.



Also just how difficult it would be to switch a team playing very defensive, route one football, to switch to a new manager, integrate a new style of play and new players while surviving in the league.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 12:46:04 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 12:25:25 pm
Yous are underestimating how difficult the transition from "Recently Promoted Relegation Avoiders" to "Established Premiership Team" is.

Sure but again its not even a particularly fine line between that transition and not even trying, I dont think.

There seems to be a group of clubs who seem to almost accept they're going to be a yoyo club, and plan accordingly (Norwich, Fulham, West Brom, Bournemouth). But Burnley aren't a yoyo club. They're into their sixth season in a row, they've had European football, they've finished high up in the table. They have had money to spend. Maybe it is just big club snobbery, but if I was a Burnley fan about to watch my team limp back into the Championship after six years and all we had to show for it was a crap EL campaign when again they barely tried and went out before the groups.....I dunno, I'd be pretty flat. Especially knowing that the owners will be perfectly fine with it, we'll keep the same manager, we'll use the same tactics and if we get promoted it'll be the same again.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 12:48:31 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:27:05 pm
Also just how difficult it would be to switch a team playing very defensive, route one football, to switch to a new manager, integrate a new style of play and new players while surviving in the league.

Would it be fair to put Stoke in this category. They gradually outgrew/grew tired of the Pulis way and started making more ambitious signings. Maybe led to better football for a while but also led to their relegation. Granted they may have just reached the end of their cycle and would have gone down anyway if theyd stuck to Pulis style football but thats probably a cautionary tale for the likes of Burnley.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 01:35:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:48:31 pm
Would it be fair to put Stoke in this category. They gradually outgrew/grew tired of the Pulis way and started making more ambitious signings. Maybe led to better football for a while but also led to their relegation. Granted they may have just reached the end of their cycle and would have gone down anyway if theyd stuck to Pulis style football but thats probably a cautionary tale for the likes of Burnley.
Stoke aren't the only cautionary tale in that aspect, Bolton, Wigan, Blackburn, all went down and I'm sure there were others who survived playing 'shit on stick' footy but fell once they tried to play a different way.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 03:22:19 pm
The BIG problem Burnley have now though, is that the shit on stick football is going to get them relegated, but they are no longer owned by the people who put the money away in the bank, they are now owned by owners who bought them in a leveraged buyout. They've already used the money in the bank to pay off the old owners and shareholders, so unless they can get back up pretty quickly, they are likely going to be fucked financially, as I doubt they will be able to pay off the loans used to buy the club.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 03:47:27 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 01:35:56 pm
Stoke aren't the only cautionary tale in that aspect, Bolton, Wigan, Blackburn, all went down and I'm sure there were others who survived playing 'shit on stick' footy but fell once they tried to play a different way.

Did they? When did that happen for each of those clubs? Seems to me Bolton and Blackburn both had managers who were successful (Allardyce and Mark Hughes) and when they left they went back into the same drab merry-go-round rather than doing what clubs like Palace and Southampton have done and taking the opportunity to hire more progressive managers. And Wigan just had a chairman who was more interested in telling tales of broken legs in cup finals than investing in the team.

You can spin it whichever way you like, you're not going to last long if you're constantly one of the lowest scorers in the league. Its just the most basic common sense, you win games by scoring goals and if you're scoring less than all but 2 or 3 other clubs you're not going to win as many games as everyone else. Admirable that they've actually lasted this long actually.

The cautionary tale isn't clubs who 'stopped playing shit on a stick footy', its that you can't afford to stand still at that level of the PL. You can't just expect the same thing to carry on working when clubs around you are improving. I think Stoke actually deserve a bit of credit for bumping Pulis off and trying to actually sign good attacking players. Their downfall there was jumping on the same 'shit British manager' bandwagon when actually their stock was pretty high and they probably could have got a quite decent European coach.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 04:20:00 pm
There's an evolution thing involved, a bit chess like. The current top of the tree is dominated by teams who win midfield and upfield by pressing. They have to be good at it, quick thinking and passing to avoid the same being applied to them and have the odd player who is capable of by passing either by taking the ball or delivering (Silva/Mane/Salah/De Bruyne/Arnold etc)


A natural evolution to beat this is to create a system which overcomes this, either by having better players (not possible for most) or possibly by by-passing the press.


This can down the side or over the top.


Down the side is hard, over the top (whilst carrying a bad name) depends again on the players you have. Having Dzeko and Drogba with a fast player playing off (Bowen, Sterling etc) might do the job but not just one tall player who 'might' win the ball and cannot play on the ground. Again good players dominate. I'd also want a player like Hoddle to deliver the ball and two players like McMahon to make up for the fact Hoddle could not tackle.


In the 60's and 70's this style dominated but also involved a decent winger (Gilzean, Neighbour and Greaves, Toshack, Heighway and Keegan, Dougan, Richards and Wagstaffe, Osgood, Tambling and Houseman, Royle, Morrissey and Whittle, Young, Summerbee and Lee, Armstrong, Radford and Kennedy, Jones, Clarke and Gray). Chelsea also evolved again by having someone who could make any throw in to a corner (Hutchison) and who had CBs who could double as CFs (Webb, Droy). Stoke followed that model as well.


It evolved as people managed to find a way to play it and the rules changed
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:47:27 pm
I think Stoke actually deserve a bit of credit for bumping Pulis off and trying to actually sign good attacking players. Their downfall there was jumping on the same 'shit British manager' bandwagon when actually their stock was pretty high and they probably could have got a quite decent European coach.
Stoke might be a small exception in all honesty, they got rid of Pulis as his way of playing had been largely figured out and their returns from set pieces was diminishing season on season. Hughes came in and actually initially doing a cracking job with moneyball-esque signings - players like Bojan, Shaqiri and Muniesa elevated Stoke and got them three successive 9th placed finishes. They were playing better football than they were given credit for and Hughes did what Hughes does - performs far better with a small budget than with a decent one.

The issue came when they stopped going after these sort of signings and started to chuck really weighty fees after ill-suited and poorly-scouted players who didn't fit the old style, didn't fit the new style and didn't really have the mentality required. Players like Imbula and Ndiaye, signed for fees nearly £20m, then being absolute wastes of space. Stoke had made the transition to a different style but retained some of the old Pulis solidity, it's when they tried to evolve beyond that and make themselves an established Europa League level side that they faltered. Stoke did make a European knockouts game, something Burnley never did. It all went to shit after that and Hughes lost the plot.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 04:59:18 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm
Hughes lost the plot.


Did he ever have it?


Hughes, Dyche, Hodgson, Allardyce, Pardew, McLaren, Pulis, Bruce, they all used to apply for every job


The curse of the English (and Welsh) manager


Although I quite liked Curbishley and think Gerrard is possibly a class above. Scottish managers are different.


(And Lampard)
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
Quote from: S on February 14, 2022, 09:36:40 pm
Stoke had ten straight years in the Premier League. That has to be considered a success when you consider the amount of similar clubs who went down in that period. Burnley are on their sixth season too which is fairly impressive.

A club like Stoke obviously cant be compared to Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Arsenal, Spurs and (dont laugh) Everton. They also cant really be compare to someone like Leicester whose title triumph, whilst agaisnt all odds, wasnt exactly achieved with a negative net spend.

Out of the remaining clubs I cant think of many that have stayed in the league as long whilst playing much more progressive football.
Stoke are probably one of the 10 richest clubs in England, when you consider who their owners are to be fair
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm
Stoke might be a small exception in all honesty, they got rid of Pulis as his way of playing had been largely figured out and their returns from set pieces was diminishing season on season. Hughes came in and actually initially doing a cracking job with moneyball-esque signings - players like Bojan, Shaqiri and Muniesa elevated Stoke and got them three successive 9th placed finishes. They were playing better football than they were given credit for and Hughes did what Hughes does - performs far better with a small budget than with a decent one.

The issue came when they stopped going after these sort of signings and started to chuck really weighty fees after ill-suited and poorly-scouted players who didn't fit the old style, didn't fit the new style and didn't really have the mentality required. Players like Imbula and Ndiaye, signed for fees nearly £20m, then being absolute wastes of space. Stoke had made the transition to a different style but retained some of the old Pulis solidity, it's when they tried to evolve beyond that and make themselves an established Europa League level side that they faltered. Stoke did make a European knockouts game, something Burnley never did. It all went to shit after that and Hughes lost the plot.

I remember feeling Torn when they signed Imbula.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 05:13:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm
I remember feeling Torn when they signed Imbula.
It's the type of thing that would make you Shiver.
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:13:32 pm
It's the type of thing that would make you Shiver.

Only while nattily dressed...
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Yesterday at 07:03:08 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
Only while nattily dressed...
Stoke always did like a battering Ramsay up front
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Today at 03:40:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm
I remember feeling Torn when they signed Imbula.
After that, they had nothing left.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
Stoke are probably one of the 10 richest clubs in England, when you consider who their owners are to be fair
In terms of the individual wealth of the Daughter of the owner and Peter Coates himself, but since he stepped down from operations at bet365, Coates has been reticent to spend too much of his own money on the club and his daughter Denise, who's running things now, sees it as a millstone and is waiting for the chance to cut ties. I should imagine that's why the club's been jettisoning players for the last couple of years and bringing in player's on a lower wage - because they need to get self-sufficient quickly, as their benefactor is 84 now.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:59:18 pm

Did he ever have it?
Based on the last few years of his career, absolutely not. What's easy to forget about Hughes is that he's done a legitimately good job at some clubs, without resorting to the tactics of an Allardyce or a Pulis. What's also odd, and a mark against him - he does much better with limited transfer funds and being told to get the best out of what he's got, than when he's given a budget to spend. He loses the plot as soon as he has some money.

He did a cracking job at Blackburn - revitalising Craig Bellamy's career when he was on the outs, bringing in Roque Santa Cruz and some other players that were sold on for big profits. He joined when they looked like they were going to be relegated, kept them up, then finished 6th the following season, made a league cup semi and qualified for Europe, all without heavy spending. He signed Santa Cruz, Bentley and Samba for a combined £5.3m, they were sold for a combined £44m. The season after he got 7th and made the knockouts of the Europa League then got the City job. His Blackburn side were hard, aggressive, but also had technically gifted players and relied more on counter attacking goals than set pieces and the like.

At City, he spent loads of money, largely on crap domestic players and over-paying for players he'd worked with in the past. He just kept buying players without really seeming to appreciate the impact on the squad and the composition. Players like Jo were an expensive waste of money, as was Robinho. He bought loads of B-listers from the Premier League for silly fees, almost like he had worked on a shoestring at Blackburn and didn't know what to do when he did get access to funds, other than go mad. He did purchase Kompany and Zabaleta in fairness. But getting two right out of over 20 signings -keeping in mind he was City manager for one season - is terrible.

Over to Fulham he goes - limited funds to spend, left with an aging squad that achieved more than it's quality should have done under the owl. He did a top job there, leading them into 8th and Europe with very little spent.

The over to QPR, they tell him the chequebook is open and he repeats the same mistakes of his time at City - signing loads and loads of average to poor players on sizeable wages. Off the top of my head - and Hughes was there less than 6 months - he signed Onouha, Johnson, Diakite, Cisse, Nelsen, Zamora, Fabio, Hoilett, Park, Green, Bosingwa, Granero and probably a fair few more I forget. What did he actually think he'd achieve bringing in an aging cast of average players on massive wages?

Then Stoke gave him the platform to deliver both sides of his management - the careful planner and motivator who does more than the sum of his parts should allow, and the wild spender who buys and buys without thought to the end result. When Stoke hired him, they'd been stung on signings like Wilson Palacios for big fees (by their standards) and didn't want to push the boat out. So Hughes was limited in the scope of the type of player he could go for. In fact, he had to clean shop and get rid of a lot of older players from Pulis' early years that were no longer contributing. He signed only Marko Arnautovic (idiot but a great player when he turned it on) and Erik Pieters, a solid enough if unspectacular Premier League player. He did so for less than £6m. He got Stoke to 9th having been 14th the season before, with their highest ever Premier League points tally. He transitioned away from Pulis ball and instead concentrated on using Arnautovic as a false-9 type target man to create space for the wide players to pick out Crouch in the middle.

Contrast that to his final season. There'd been talk of Stoke 'making a push' to get into Europe and they seemed to try and make that leap in one go, rather than with steady evolution after multiple top-half finishes. They let the chequebook fall into Hughes' hands and away he went, £10m on Joe Allen, £8m on Ramadhan Sobhi, £7m on Bruno Martins Indi, Wilfried Bony on loan from Manchester City paying 80% of his £100k a week wages with a £4m loan fee, Saido Berahino for £15m. They spent £18m on Kevin Wimmer, a bit part player at Spurs who'd only played 15 games for them after singing for £4m. Gianelli Imbula for £18m.

They spent £80m net that one Summer, which was higher than the club had spent collectively in the 7 previous years they'd spent in the top flight. And down they went. And sacked he was.

I'm convinced Hughes is an okay coach and a terrible recruiter and scout. 
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Today at 03:43:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:48:31 pm
Would it be fair to put Stoke in this category. They gradually outgrew/grew tired of the Pulis way and started making more ambitious signings. Maybe led to better football for a while but also led to their relegation. Granted they may have just reached the end of their cycle and would have gone down anyway if theyd stuck to Pulis style football but thats probably a cautionary tale for the likes of Burnley.

Stoke probably fall into the category of "Hired Mark Hughes"
Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
Today at 04:23:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 14, 2022, 01:53:24 pm
Yes.

But if you've had 5+ years, those strengths can obviously (and probably should) change. Its all very well saying 'Burnley only play to their strengths' but the players they played yesterday are pretty much all players they've signed in the last 2/3 years. So they're raking in PL TV money and then spending it to continue with a style of play which is always going to end up seeing them struggle and eventually relegated. You can only motivate players with 'its David Vs Goliath again' for so long.

Outside of the 'established 6' plus the likes of Abu Dhabi, Villa and Newcastle the clubs that look best placed to continue in the league are the ones who have recognised you can't just go on like Burnley. Southampton, Wolves, Brighton, Leicester. I'm sure if Brentford manage to stay up they'll try. You can't just go on indefinitely trying to only be the 4th worst team in the league, because inevitably there comes the point that you're the 3rd worst team in the league and down you go.

We've seen it with Palace this season. Most had them down to struggle but they just cleared out the dross, cleared out the Neanderthal manager and they now look in a really good place
This. Couldn't have put it better myself.

Playing to your strengths by playing such dross football is only for the short term -- Burnley have been around the league for longer than that now, so their long term plan appears to be to carry on finishing 17th and being rough shithouses.
