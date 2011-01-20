« previous next »
Author Topic: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.  (Read 1038 times)

Online Terry de Niro

Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« on: Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm »
Watching our match with Burnley got me thinking about this.
Apart from say the likes of hard shoulder shitter, Terry Venables, Bobby Robson and all the great British managers we had in the past, minus the Owl. Why do these clubs employ that kind of mentality?

I get that some clubs are so desperate to stay in the Premier League, they will resort to these sort of tactics, but it's fucking horrible to watch and these dinosaur managers need to be fucked off.

The same British crew who seem to get all the jobs with struggling clubs. No need to name them. as we all know who they are.

Glad we beat Burnley and I hope that they and Dyche go down and stay down with their shit on the stick brand of so-called football.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:14:19 pm »
There has been a changing of the tide recently, with the likes of Potter, Farke, Vieira and Bielsa.

The problem is that any time a club gets in trouble, they see the dinosaurs as a way out as they've done it a dozen times before. But that has also started to change with Allardyce failing last season and Hodgson likely to fail this season. Pulis took West Brom down too.

Doesn't help that the old school British media is very quick to recommend such people for jobs, and clubs fall for it, with most decision makers being old school middle-aged white men themselves.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:14:19 pm


Doesn't help that the old school British media is very quick to recommend such people for jobs, and clubs fall for it, with most decision makers being old school middle-aged white men themselves.

It was the media that appointed Hodgson at Liverpool. The cowboys didn't have a clue.
Online skipper757

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm »
Theres definitely been a mindset shift.  The championship has always had varying styles, but theres definitely been a focus on modern approaches, and the results are interesting too, with Brentford last year in the Championship with Thomas Frank and Fulham this year on a record-breaking pace with Marco Silva.  And of course Bielsa at Leeds.  Its not all about hiring Colin Wanker or Steve Bruce to get promoted.

As for avoiding relegation, Palace replaced Hodgson with Vieira. It remains to be seen how Lampard does, but hes not a hoofball manager.  Gerrards very pragmatic and works well with a bevy of assistants.  Rooneys supposedly doing well at Derby (dont know what his football is like).  Newcastle replaced Steve Bruce with Eddie Howe of all managers (its like the opposite of what teams in trouble typically do).

Promotion-chasers have always had varying styles but it definitely seems like the Championship has been a good ground for good football, analytical approaches, etc.  In the past, PL relegation contenders revert back to the old guard, but thats not always true anymore either.  The next generation of UK managers arent necessarily route 1 hoofball merchants either.

So maybe the shift away from the Allardyce/Dyche way will continue.
Offline Sangria

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm
It was the media that appointed Hodgson at Liverpool. The cowboys didn't have a clue.

Wasn't it the current Villa chairman?
Online bradders1011

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm »
I go non-league groundhopping a bit and even at the 8th or 9th tier of the pyramid you're seeing keepers rolling the ball out to full backs who'll happily play it across the box to try and work through midfield. I'm 33 and even I was taught as a kid that that was an absolute no-no - imagine going back 25 years and saying Conference sides would be attempting split centre halves and inverted wingers.

Of course, you still get sides who get it up there in the mixer, like a target man and a good crosser of the ball and play old-school 'British' football right up to Championship (and Burnley) level. I think it's a brilliant part of the modern British game, that you get a massive mix of styles all the way down the ladder.
Online Elzar

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:38:26 am »
Burnley was another level for a top flight team yesterday. They even did the whole "Put our best player upfront" routine with Cornet (Who had been playing left back in France!).

Offline -Willo-

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:19:30 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm
Watching our match with Burnley got me thinking about this.
Apart from say the likes of hard shoulder shitter, Terry Venables, Bobby Robson and all the great British managers we had in the past, minus the Owl. Why do these clubs employ that kind of mentality?

I get that some clubs are so desperate to stay in the Premier League, they will resort to these sort of tactics, but it's fucking horrible to watch and these dinosaur managers need to be fucked off.

The same British crew who seem to get all the jobs with struggling clubs. No need to name them. as we all know who they are.

Glad we beat Burnley and I hope that they and Dyche go down and stay down with their shit on the stick brand of so-called football.

Because it works when your budget is limited, and therefore so are your players? Have you ever watched Tarkowski try and kick a football, he's fucking shit except for defending.

Burnley have stayed up against the odds for years now when their facilities are straight out of League One, the question for me is, why would you think they'd try and play any other way except for if they do that is directly benefits the club you support.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:17:23 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm
Watching our match with Burnley got me thinking about this.
Apart from say the likes of hard shoulder shitter, Terry Venables, Bobby Robson and all the great British managers we had in the past, minus the Owl. Why do these clubs employ that kind of mentality?

I get that some clubs are so desperate to stay in the Premier League, they will resort to these sort of tactics, but it's fucking horrible to watch and these dinosaur managers need to be fucked off.

The same British crew who seem to get all the jobs with struggling clubs. No need to name them. as we all know who they are.

Glad we beat Burnley and I hope that they and Dyche go down and stay down with their shit on the stick brand of so-called football.
Terry, I had the same thinking along these lines yesterday.
Been a while since I thought about that. The likes of Wanker, Dyche, etc...

It goes hand-in-hand with the "Percentage-football" philosophy- setting up not-to-lose.
I dunno if there is a certain guarantee in that type of football... I can't see it but even if so- how long does it last? The usual pattern with these is that the manager is there for a season or two... then results dip and he's out of a job.. but almost immediately someone picks them up- as if they're hotcakes. Their mates pulling the strings everywhere.
They're like a gang of charlatans, swindlers and hustlers.

Anyway, why would you be so void of ambition to want to play that type of football year-in-year out, knowing full well you're going nowhere as a manager.. and the owner(s) knowing full well they're not going anywhere as a football club?

It boggles. It's one of those things worthy of the famed "Insanity" quote.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:41:00 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
I go non-league groundhopping a bit and even at the 8th or 9th tier of the pyramid you're seeing keepers rolling the ball out to full backs who'll happily play it across the box to try and work through midfield. I'm 33 and even I was taught as a kid that that was an absolute no-no - imagine going back 25 years and saying Conference sides would be attempting split centre halves and inverted wingers.

Of course, you still get sides who get it up there in the mixer, like a target man and a good crosser of the ball and play old-school 'British' football right up to Championship (and Burnley) level. I think it's a brilliant part of the modern British game, that you get a massive mix of styles all the way down the ladder.
Agreed. I played in the 8th/9th tier for about 5 years as a younger man, we were a feeder club for a local league One Side and we were taught to play quick, two touch football with sharp passing and movement as the focus. We were one of the smallest sides in the league but technically one of the best. The adherence to playing good football so we were attractive for the pro club to purchase players from then attracted a good local following for attendance of the games. It's safe to say though that most other teams didn't share that approach at the time, as recently as 7/8 years ago. It could be war at that level and we had a reputation as a team that were fast and skilful but could be got at with the long-ball and physical tactics. Sometimes that was true. It was a huge change for me, I'd come from a lower-end academy before that where physicality was everything, we were playing long ball football on adult's pitches aged about 9. Every year they released the smaller players even though they were often some of the best, at 14 I was still rather small and was a victim of this (though to be honest I never was going to be good enough to be at that level long-term).

There's still some lads I played with in the side and I go and watch them occasionally, there's been a sea-change in the way sides throughout the pyramid play and as you say it's great for football. League Two is still very physical but League One has progressed massively technically. I used to say that League One down to the Conference were vaguely interchangeable but it's far from it now, League One has come on leaps and bounds. It's certainly filtering down through the league system.

I think a big part of it is the way that grass roots football reacts to trends at the highest level. Post-Pep at Barca, the obsessions became possession and technicality. Heynckes' Bayern then added physicality and vertical progression to that, then the pressing from our own Kloppo, so that the kids who were maybe 8 or 9 at the time who saw these teams dominate Europe and are now coming into the adult game have absorbed the lessons. Take care of the ball, work hard, take your chance to exhibit your technical quality. It's great for the game and why we're now having quite a few technically accomplished players coming through in this country.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:56:22 am »
Playing high quality football requires high quality players which cost high fees. If you are on a budget (or are unwilling to spend your premier league tv money), its cheaper to bypass your midfield and play the percentages, than spend 100m on midfielders, try to play football and still go down because you had to shop in the high risk market.

To an extent, it does even the odds - you make it harder for the better team to play football, and so you steal points here and there. Its also worth noting that these cloggers tend to be British and so get the rub of the green when it comes to refereeing decisions. I think the fact that we dislike it so much on here speaks to its effectiveness. If Dyche had told us he was going to play free flowing football yesterday (and for whatever reason we believed him), we'd have been relieved. His only hope was to play awful football and hope to get lucky.

Also for what its worth, every league has its own Burnley's. Not convinced it is solely a British problem. The British problem I would suggest is the lionisation of these teams.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:01:23 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 09:56:22 am
Playing high quality football requires high quality players which cost high fees. If you are on a budget (or are unwilling to spend your premier league tv money), its cheaper to bypass your midfield and play the percentages, than spend 100m on midfielders, try to play football and still go down because you had to shop in the high risk market.

To an extent, it does even the odds - you make it harder for the better team to play football, and so you steal points here and there. Its also worth noting that these cloggers tend to be British and so get the rub of the green when it comes to refereeing decisions. I think the fact that we dislike it so much on here speaks to its effectiveness. If Dyche had told us he was going to play free flowing football yesterday (and for whatever reason we believed him), we'd have been relieved. His only hope was to play awful football and hope to get lucky.

Also for what its worth, every league has its own Burnley's. Not convinced it is solely a British problem. The British problem I would suggest is the lionisation of these teams.
A lot of truth in this post. Go and watch Serie B and tell me that the bottom half of that division aren't Italian Stokes and Burnleys.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:06:26 am »
I think the biggest issue for teams like that is that supply and demand for creative midfielders are very mismatched. Once you've tried giving the same bloke the ball three times and he's dropped it instantly, the central defender is more likely to say 'fuck it' and stick it way upfield instead. This happens even at decent sides. Don't try and tell me that Carragher didn't resort to hoofball once he lost the easy option of giving it to Xabi!
Online stewy17

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:27:15 am »
It's kept Burnley in the premier league for nearly a decade and got them European football at one point. They're punching way above their weight and they've done it by not bankrupting the club (until now) and I think on that basis it's hard to criticise.

They would probably still be OK if it wasn't for the fact that their new owners are horrible H&G style leveraged buyout merchants.

We don't like it and see it as anti-football but we're not supposed to like it, that's the point! It can still be a successful way of staying in this league and I think teams like Norwich show that the alternative can be difficult to achieve with a limited budget.
Offline Lusty

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:20:43 am »
Teams are entitled to play however they want, and if that particular style of play helps the weaker teams beat the stronger teams then it's their right to play that way.  I wouldn't want to watch it every week though and I think turning up to Turf Moor on a regular basis must be one of the most miserable experiences in football.  The other drawback is that it doesn't transition as a style if you want to move to a bigger team who are the favourites in most games, which is why managers like Allardyce or Hodgson are excellent relegation specialists but find that their methods don't translate further up the table.

We'd all prefer the league be full of Bournemouth or Norwich style sides who roll over and get their bellies tickled every time Liverpool come to town, but those sides don't stay in the league for long for a reason.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:27:07 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:20:43 am
Teams are entitled to play however they want, and if that particular style of play helps the weaker teams beat the stronger teams then it's their right to play that way.  I wouldn't want to watch it every week though and I think turning up to Turf Moor on a regular basis must be one of the most miserable experiences in football.  The other drawback is that it doesn't transition as a style if you want to move to a bigger team who are the favourites in most games, which is why managers like Allardyce or Hodgson are excellent relegation specialists but find that their methods don't translate further up the table.

We'd all prefer the league be full of Bournemouth or Norwich style sides who roll over and get their bellies tickled every time Liverpool come to town, but those sides don't stay in the league for long for a reason.
I agree with this. When there's such a disparity in resources, it's often the only way to compete. The only caveat is that it should be within the LOTG. It's not up to refs to cut Burnley a bit of slack because they haven't got the same resources as other clubs. Teams will always try to push rules to breaking point, which is why refs need to ref the rules and not make up some context for the game.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
On a grander scale, it's so difficult to establish yourself in the Premier League and the risks of going down are immense, in particular if you're not in London or a financially well-off club out of position with a 40-50 k stadium like Aston Villa or Newcastle were.

Some examples of clubs with sizeable histories being out for long times.

Birmingham, 11 years out.
Blackburn, 11 years in, now 10 years out.
Bolton, 11 years in, now 10 years out.
Charlton, 15 years out even in spite of London.
Coventry, 20 years out.
Derby, 19 years out and one year in since 2002 relegation.
Ipswich, 20 years out.
Leeds, 16 years out before return.
Middlesbrough, 11 years in, then 12 years out and one year in since 2009.
Nottingham Forest, 22 years out.
Portsmouth, nine years in, now 12 years out.
Sheffield Wednesday, 21 years out.
Stoke, 10 years in, now four years out.
Sunderland, 11 years in, now four years out.
Swansea, seven years in, now four years out.
Wigan, eight years in, now nine years out.

Then add Leicester being out for ten years between 2004 and 2014 before their remarkable turnaround of fortunes.

All of these teams either had a lengthy run, won cup titles or finished in the top five in the Premier League era. Blackburn obviously won the whole thing with different financial muscles. However, all of them have been or are shut out of the top flight for a very long time. Some of them used to be taken for granted before they went down. That's what incentivises teams playing no-risk football, knowing just how hard it is to get through the misery that is the Championship as one of only three clubs. While the gap between the two divisions have grown, you can almost bank on one of the bottom three bouncing back immediately. However, if you're at Burnley, Norwich or Watford, how do you know that's going to be you? If you have a team with the statures of say Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton or Wolverhampton, you know that if you go down you're unlikely to get back and re-establish yourself again. Even if you're able to bounce back, ask Fulham and West Bromwich about being able to stay there.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:44:37 am »
^ Wigan being out of the Prem for 9 years has blown my mind, time fucking flies.
Online El Lobo

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:51:12 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:27:15 am
It's kept Burnley in the premier league for nearly a decade and got them European football at one point. They're punching way above their weight and they've done it by not bankrupting the club (until now) and I think on that basis it's hard to criticise.

They would probably still be OK if it wasn't for the fact that their new owners are horrible H&G style leveraged buyout merchants.

We don't like it and see it as anti-football but we're not supposed to like it, that's the point! It can still be a successful way of staying in this league and I think teams like Norwich show that the alternative can be difficult to achieve with a limited budget.

This is their 8th season in the PL. They've had one relegation and another four relegation fights. I don't think 'punching above their weight' counts when they're now an established Premier League team. They've made no attempt whatsoever to adopt a more progressive style, and its not impossible by any stretch. And its why they find themselves in this situation. They're constantly amongst the lowest scorers in the league, when they do spend money its on players to further this drab, hopefully bore out a lucky 1-0 win tactic.
Offline scatman

« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:39:39 pm »
Every league has its cloggers, every single league. Not every team in La Liga or Serie A is playing free flowing football or whatever you want to call it. Teams have to play to their strengths.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:47:50 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:27:15 am
It's kept Burnley in the premier league for nearly a decade and got them European football at one point. They're punching way above their weight and they've done it by not bankrupting the club (until now) and I think on that basis it's hard to criticise.

They would probably still be OK if it wasn't for the fact that their new owners are horrible H&G style leveraged buyout merchants.

We don't like it and see it as anti-football but we're not supposed to like it, that's the point! It can still be a successful way of staying in this league and I think teams like Norwich show that the alternative can be difficult to achieve with a limited budget.

What is the point in them if their objective is just to stay in the league? Nearly a decade in the league and they're still playing this abysmal brand of football.
Online El Lobo

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:53:24 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:39:39 pm
Every league has its cloggers, every single league. Not every team in La Liga or Serie A is playing free flowing football or whatever you want to call it. Teams have to play to their strengths.

Yes.

But if you've had 5+ years, those strengths can obviously (and probably should) change. Its all very well saying 'Burnley only play to their strengths' but the players they played yesterday are pretty much all players they've signed in the last 2/3 years. So they're raking in PL TV money and then spending it to continue with a style of play which is always going to end up seeing them struggle and eventually relegated. You can only motivate players with 'its David Vs Goliath again' for so long.

Outside of the 'established 6' plus the likes of Abu Dhabi, Villa and Newcastle the clubs that look best placed to continue in the league are the ones who have recognised you can't just go on like Burnley. Southampton, Wolves, Brighton, Leicester. I'm sure if Brentford manage to stay up they'll try. You can't just go on indefinitely trying to only be the 4th worst team in the league, because inevitably there comes the point that you're the 3rd worst team in the league and down you go.

We've seen it with Palace this season. Most had them down to struggle but they just cleared out the dross, cleared out the Neanderthal manager and they now look in a really good place
Online the_red_pill

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:55:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:51:12 am
This is their 8th season in the PL. They've had one relegation and another four relegation fights. I don't think 'punching above their weight' counts when they're now an established Premier League team. They've made no attempt whatsoever to adopt a more progressive style, and its not impossible by any stretch. And its why they find themselves in this situation. They're constantly amongst the lowest scorers in the league, when they do spend money its on players to further this drab, hopefully bore out a lucky 1-0 win tactic.
Yep, like I said before- I cannot understand why they would not want to progress any further.
People call it Anti-Football, but when you call it by it's proper name: Pro-Business football, then it makes more sense. The majority of "normal" succesful invetment businesses thrive on 12% return, and so it is with this type of Football as a means to provide the ROI.

It's a type of football that's meant to keep the investment of the owners(s) alive, with relatively stable risk- guaranteeing a certain ROI, even if that ROI is lower than that of a progressive model. It's not going anywhere, but it's not likely to go backwards much (at leats not initially). It's reminiscent of the frog in lukewarm water-analogy though.
The Football on offer, is a mirror of the expectations of the owner.
It's pro-owner/pro-business. The fans have nothing to do with it other than being a number on a financial sheet at the end of the day, cause the owner is only interested in Matchday revenue above all. (and some TV-money against the big teams).
There is no real investment.

The likes of Burnley's had ample time to upgrade their facilities and processes, to change their philosphy, to set smaller/reachable targets in the meantime. I get it- some teams need to fight hard coming up from the Championship and have to make do with what they have, but there isn't any excuse for clubs to want to stay where they are- just middle-of-road battlers- the mid-table grafters- the annual low-ambition clubs who are just there to get a stable profit going, year-on-year by playing it safe in comfortable mid-table.

Maybe I don't understand, but I suppose in the end, it also comes down to whether the fans are okay with it or not, cause they can get it turned around.

Newcastle- before they became an Oil-club, were the example of a fanbase that weren't happy with the ambitions of their club. Leicester, Wolves etc.. they're setting the examples. They're not content with annual mid-table mediocrity. Wolves may not play the pretty football from time to time, but at least they invest and upgrade and try new things.
Online stewy17

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
What is the point of them?

You think 20 teams in the league should either challenge for the title or fuck off? Might as well go for the super league then because the reality for at least half of the teams is that their main target is to stick around in the PL.

I'm not an advocate for their brand of football or for the men and football ideologies that Terry talks about in his opening post but I think it' 's a bit rich to act like football purists and dismiss clubs/teams like Burnley or just expect them to play a style of football that we like or want them relegated because they're horrible.

Regardless of what any of us think of the man Dyche is a hero in Burnley and he's their most successful manager in 50+ years. The 'point' for them, like any club, is to give their fans something to be proud of and try and compete with the big teams and play premier league football (and earn PL TV money).

Football clubs don't exist to play nice football they exist to win football games. It looks like it's over for Burnley now but they probably wouldn't have been in the premier league for 8 years if they'd have come up playing tiki taka football on their budget.

I still hope they go down btw...
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:58:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:51:12 am
This is their 8th season in the PL. They've had one relegation and another four relegation fights. I don't think 'punching above their weight' counts when they're now an established Premier League team. They've made no attempt whatsoever to adopt a more progressive style, and its not impossible by any stretch. And its why they find themselves in this situation. They're constantly amongst the lowest scorers in the league, when they do spend money its on players to further this drab, hopefully bore out a lucky 1-0 win tactic.

Yep they've just been sleep walking into relegation. And after 7 years of the same old crap, you've got to ask yourself, what was it really all for? I imagine fans of the likes of Norwich and West Brom have had a better time of it over the same time period, despite a few relegations, as they've had some winning seasons in between and the joy of a few promotions.

It's fine to play the way Burnley have when first coming up and for a couple of season afterwards. But at some point, the aim has to be to build on it, play a better brand of football, bring in a better quality of player, and progress up the table and become more secure as a Premier League team. Otherwise, you're aiming for 17th every season, which is boring as fuck and eventually won't work out.
Online El Lobo

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:59:46 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:57:08 pm
What is the point of them?

You think 20 teams in the league should either challenge for the title or fuck off? Might as well go for the super league then because the reality for at least half of the teams is that their main target is to stick around in the PL.

I'm not an advocate for their brand of football or for the men and football ideologies that Terry talks about in his opening post but I think it' 's a bit rich to act like football purists and dismiss clubs/teams like Burnley or just expect them to play a style of football that we like or want them relegated because they're horrible.

Regardless of what any of us think of the man Dyche is a hero in Burnley and he's their most successful manager in 50+ years. The 'point' for them, like any club, is to give their fans something to be proud of and try and compete with the big teams and play premier league football (and earn PL TV money).

Football clubs don't exist to play nice football they exist to win football games. It looks like it's over for Burnley now but they probably wouldn't have been in the premier league for 8 years if they'd have come up playing tiki taka football on their budget.

I still hope they go down btw...

I'm fucking delighted they look primed to go down.

But there's 30 years of evidence that shows the teams who don't try and adapt a 'better' style of football are the ones who disappear, and often don't come back. There's nothing wrong with playing to strengths, I also understand sometimes projects have to 'start again' if a manager leaves, a big player leaves, a team drops a few levels at the same time. But again....Dyche has been there for the whole time. Its not like they've been chopping and changing managers to try and stay up.
