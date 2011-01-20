I go non-league groundhopping a bit and even at the 8th or 9th tier of the pyramid you're seeing keepers rolling the ball out to full backs who'll happily play it across the box to try and work through midfield. I'm 33 and even I was taught as a kid that that was an absolute no-no - imagine going back 25 years and saying Conference sides would be attempting split centre halves and inverted wingers.



Of course, you still get sides who get it up there in the mixer, like a target man and a good crosser of the ball and play old-school 'British' football right up to Championship (and Burnley) level. I think it's a brilliant part of the modern British game, that you get a massive mix of styles all the way down the ladder.



Agreed. I played in the 8th/9th tier for about 5 years as a younger man, we were a feeder club for a local league One Side and we were taught to play quick, two touch football with sharp passing and movement as the focus. We were one of the smallest sides in the league but technically one of the best. The adherence to playing good football so we were attractive for the pro club to purchase players from then attracted a good local following for attendance of the games. It's safe to say though that most other teams didn't share that approach at the time, as recently as 7/8 years ago. It could be war at that level and we had a reputation as a team that were fast and skilful but could be got at with the long-ball and physical tactics. Sometimes that was true. It was a huge change for me, I'd come from a lower-end academy before that where physicality was everything, we were playing long ball football on adult's pitches aged about 9. Every year they released the smaller players even though they were often some of the best, at 14 I was still rather small and was a victim of this (though to be honest I never was going to be good enough to be at that level long-term).There's still some lads I played with in the side and I go and watch them occasionally, there's been a sea-change in the way sides throughout the pyramid play and as you say it's great for football. League Two is still very physical but League One has progressed massively technically. I used to say that League One down to the Conference were vaguely interchangeable but it's far from it now, League One has come on leaps and bounds. It's certainly filtering down through the league system.I think a big part of it is the way that grass roots football reacts to trends at the highest level. Post-Pep at Barca, the obsessions became possession and technicality. Heynckes' Bayern then added physicality and vertical progression to that, then the pressing from our own Kloppo, so that the kids who were maybe 8 or 9 at the time who saw these teams dominate Europe and are now coming into the adult game have absorbed the lessons. Take care of the ball, work hard, take your chance to exhibit your technical quality. It's great for the game and why we're now having quite a few technically accomplished players coming through in this country.