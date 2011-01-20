Theres definitely been a mindset shift. The championship has always had varying styles, but theres definitely been a focus on modern approaches, and the results are interesting too, with Brentford last year in the Championship with Thomas Frank and Fulham this year on a record-breaking pace with Marco Silva. And of course Bielsa at Leeds. Its not all about hiring Colin Wanker or Steve Bruce to get promoted.



As for avoiding relegation, Palace replaced Hodgson with Vieira. It remains to be seen how Lampard does, but hes not a hoofball manager. Gerrards very pragmatic and works well with a bevy of assistants. Rooneys supposedly doing well at Derby (dont know what his football is like). Newcastle replaced Steve Bruce with Eddie Howe of all managers (its like the opposite of what teams in trouble typically do).



Promotion-chasers have always had varying styles but it definitely seems like the Championship has been a good ground for good football, analytical approaches, etc. In the past, PL relegation contenders revert back to the old guard, but thats not always true anymore either. The next generation of UK managers arent necessarily route 1 hoofball merchants either.



So maybe the shift away from the Allardyce/Dyche way will continue.