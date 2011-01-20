« previous next »
Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.

Terry de Niro

Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« on: Today at 04:07:27 pm »
Watching our match with Burnley got me thinking about this.
Apart from say the likes of hard shoulder shitter, Terry Venables, Bobby Robson and all the great British managers we had in the past, minus the Owl. Why do these clubs employ that kind of mentality?

I get that some clubs are so desperate to stay in the Premier League, they will resort to these sort of tactics, but it's fucking horrible to watch and these dinosaur managers need to be fucked off.

The same British crew who seem to get all the jobs with struggling clubs. No need to name them. as we all know who they are.

Glad we beat Burnley and I hope that they and Dyche go down and stay down with their shit on the stick brand of so-called football.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm »
There has been a changing of the tide recently, with the likes of Potter, Farke, Vieira and Bielsa.

The problem is that any time a club gets in trouble, they see the dinosaurs as a way out as they've done it a dozen times before. But that has also started to change with Allardyce failing last season and Hodgson likely to fail this season. Pulis took West Brom down too.

Doesn't help that the old school British media is very quick to recommend such people for jobs, and clubs fall for it, with most decision makers being old school middle-aged white men themselves.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:21:55 pm »
Doesn't help that the old school British media is very quick to recommend such people for jobs, and clubs fall for it, with most decision makers being old school middle-aged white men themselves.

It was the media that appointed Hodgson at Liverpool. The cowboys didn't have a clue.
skipper757

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm »
Theres definitely been a mindset shift.  The championship has always had varying styles, but theres definitely been a focus on modern approaches, and the results are interesting too, with Brentford last year in the Championship with Thomas Frank and Fulham this year on a record-breaking pace with Marco Silva.  And of course Bielsa at Leeds.  Its not all about hiring Colin Wanker or Steve Bruce to get promoted.

As for avoiding relegation, Palace replaced Hodgson with Vieira. It remains to be seen how Lampard does, but hes not a hoofball manager.  Gerrards very pragmatic and works well with a bevy of assistants.  Rooneys supposedly doing well at Derby (dont know what his football is like).  Newcastle replaced Steve Bruce with Eddie Howe of all managers (its like the opposite of what teams in trouble typically do).

Promotion-chasers have always had varying styles but it definitely seems like the Championship has been a good ground for good football, analytical approaches, etc.  In the past, PL relegation contenders revert back to the old guard, but thats not always true anymore either.  The next generation of UK managers arent necessarily route 1 hoofball merchants either.

So maybe the shift away from the Allardyce/Dyche way will continue.
Sangria

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
Sudden Death Draft Loser
It was the media that appointed Hodgson at Liverpool. The cowboys didn't have a clue.

Wasn't it the current Villa chairman?
bradders1011

Re: Route 1 Football-aka-British Mentality-Get it up to the big fella ASAP.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:36:10 pm »
I go non-league groundhopping a bit and even at the 8th or 9th tier of the pyramid you're seeing keepers rolling the ball out to full backs who'll happily play it across the box to try and work through midfield. I'm 33 and even I was taught as a kid that that was an absolute no-no - imagine going back 25 years and saying Conference sides would be attempting split centre halves and inverted wingers.

Of course, you still get sides who get it up there in the mixer, like a target man and a good crosser of the ball and play old-school 'British' football right up to Championship (and Burnley) level. I think it's a brilliant part of the modern British game, that you get a massive mix of styles all the way down the ladder.
