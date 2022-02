Thereís definitely been a mindset shift. The championship has always had varying styles, but thereís definitely been a focus on modern approaches, and the results are interesting too, with Brentford last year in the Championship with Thomas Frank and Fulham this year on a record-breaking pace with Marco Silva. And of course Bielsa at Leeds. Itís not all about hiring Colin Wanker or Steve Bruce to get promoted.



As for avoiding relegation, Palace replaced Hodgson with Vieira. It remains to be seen how Lampard does, but heís not a hoofball manager. Gerrardís very pragmatic and works well with a bevy of assistants. Rooneyís supposedly doing well at Derby (donít know what his football is like). Newcastle replaced Steve Bruce with Eddie Howe of all managers (itís like the opposite of what teams in trouble typically do).



Promotion-chasers have always had varying styles but it definitely seems like the Championship has been a good ground for good football, analytical approaches, etc. In the past, PL relegation contenders revert back to the old guard, but thatís not always true anymore either. The next generation of UK managers arenít necessarily route 1 hoofball merchants either.



So maybe the shift away from the Allardyce/Dyche way will continue.