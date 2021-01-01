« previous next »
Author Topic: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool  (Read 1588 times)

Online skipper757

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:56:49 pm »
Burnley using the wind to their advantage.  Some of their passes over the top are getting caught up and dropping in behind.

We've played some good slick stuff and created some decent chances so let's keep at it.
King Kenny.

Online jillc

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:54:18 pm
I really dont think its anything g to do with racism.

So, why wasn't it given then? Also, you're telling me if that was Kane Spurs wouldn't have got the penalty?
Offline tray fenny

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:57:19 pm »
difficult conditions and difficult opponents but we're mentallity monsters.
Online 12C

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:55:45 pm
Be serious. Stop bringing race into this. Its not racism and suggesting otherwise is just being silly.

Its not racism, just incompetence and in Atkinsons case, his age
Online number 168

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:52:38 pm
Midfield is getting bypassed pretty easily. Should be losing to be honest

Not much the midfield can do if the long ball goes over their heads.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
This linesman needs to get his flag up a bit earlier. Allison being Allison and doing what he does best to keep them outbut half the time he neednt have bothered!

Great anticipation from Fab for the goal.

Ill take one-nil here. But can hopefully relax after another. Either way, just win Reds.

Offline scatman

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 02:55:52 pm
Oh my God shut up.
you shut up, what discrimination are you facing?
Online xbugawugax

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:51:22 pm
Wasnt that a penalty on Mo?

no..he wasn't obviously cute enough and looking for it. watch all the pundits calling him soft and accuse him of diving for the next few months now.

fucking does my head in. watch atkinson give burnley a soft pen when one of their brave and strong slip in the wind in the 2nd half.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:57:43 pm »
So Salah gets his leg clattered and it knocks him off balance in the box, no penalty. Ok, noted for the next time one of those is given in another game when we're not involved.

Bag of shite game though against absolute grocks. Conditions favouring them, but strangely we're starting to open them up as it goes on. Thiago and Diaz for certain in the second half, especially as Jordan is on that annoying yellow and Sadio is clearly only on for 55 - 60 minutes maximum. We've got this if we keep the discipline and don't do anything silly.
Online Chakan

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:57:45 pm »
Not one mention about the penalty claim in the coverage on USA.
Online Lastrador

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm »
I'm a big Hendo fan but my god, that's one of the worst performances I have ever seen. Lost the ball with pretty much every other touch. Completely passive and slow off the ball. Just atrocious.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:57:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:56:53 pm
So, why wasn't it given then? Also, you're telling me if that was Kane Spurs wouldn't have got the penalty?
because the referees in this country are fucking shit? Pathetic using the racism card to be honest
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm »
Poor from us but let's just get the win.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:55:25 pm
no way VAR would overrule the ref on that one if they don't give the Jota one against Spurs.  We'd also be furious if they awarded it against us
If it was the other way round it would have been brought up in Parliament on Monday.
Online JackWard33

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:58:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:56:53 pm
So, why wasn't it given then? Also, you're telling me if that was Kane Spurs wouldn't have got the penalty?

Racism in VAR decisions is a pretty bloody extraordinary claim - were going to need more than Harry Kane wouldve got jt
Online stockdam

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:55:11 pm
Er no we shouldn't as most of Burnley's attacks were offside.

But commentators like to ignore that in order to make it sound like we are giving away lots of chances.
Online Slippers

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:55:11 pm
Er no we shouldn't as most of Burnley's attacks were offside.

Don't go getting all technical on us.
Online JovaJova

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:58:31 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:56:49 pm
Burnley using the wind to their advantage.  Some of their passes over the top are getting caught up and dropping in behind.

We've played some good slick stuff and created some decent chances so let's keep at it.

The wind shouldnt help them in the second half so lets see if they have anything else in their locker other than hoof it over the top and hope the wind holds it up
Offline Caligula?

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:57:52 pm
I'm a big Hendo fan but my god, that's one of the worst performances I have ever seen. Lost the ball with pretty much every other touch. Completely passive and slow off the ball. Just atrocious.

And on a yellow too. He needs to be replaced asap.
Online 12C

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:58:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:56:53 pm
So, why wasn't it given then? Also, you're telling me if that was Kane Spurs wouldn't have got the penalty?

This is true
Online jacobs chains

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm »
Note to the commentators on my stream, it's not a close game. We play a high-line offside trap. Burnley have had fuck all.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:59:17 pm »
When Radio 5 live even think Liverpool should have had a pen, then it's probably that we should have had a pen


Really a massive surprise that the English referees and VAR didn't award it. I'm amazed.

Arf.
Online Coolie High

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:58:45 pm
And on a yellow too. He needs to be replaced asap.

Keita will still probably come off before him.
Online Staz19

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:59:35 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:50:41 pm
At this point, I'm convinced that Salah isn't getting penalties because of racism. There's no other reason, maybe Arabs are just disliked by VAR refs called Darren 'England'. It's absolutely astonishing that he's been cleared out 2 games in a row and that man in VAR has been blind to it.

Good lord come on. Have you not seen the refereeing incompetence that has plagued our league all year? It's been shambolic across all shades of skin.

Unless he's got a knock, I'm baffled as to why Jota is on the bench. He's the most dangerous forward in the league at the moment. I'm sure Mee and Tarkowski looked at the team sheet and had a collective sigh of relief seeing Bobby as our no. 9. And that's not a slight on Bobby. Jota has just been that good recently.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:59:36 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:52:33 pm
Yes. He should have gone down in first contact. When he tried to carry on he then made it look more of a delayed dive. Clear contact and clear penalty though.

Diving will never be eradicated from the game for as long as players are punished for staying on their feet.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:59:45 pm »
Salah gets kicked in the ankle, tripping him off balance, but for some reason wasn't "clear and obvious".
Online jonnypb

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:59:47 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:56:24 pm
well why is Mo Salah getting less free kicks and penalties than Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, when he's played more minutes then them and spent a lot more time on the ball in the box then them?

You think racism has got something to do with it and your argument compares  salah to sterling and rashford. Seriously.. think you should move on from this.
Online a little break

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:00:05 pm »
Knew when I saw the conditions it was gonna be an even bigger dog fight than expected. Over the moon we got the goal and really delighted for Fab, he's banging them in!

Robbed on the pen of course but, what's new?

Oh no wait, Robbie Keane has had his say and it's not a penalty oh, and Michael Owen so it must not be one. Never mind. "Went down in instalments" according to Keane.
Offline scatman

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:00:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:56:53 pm
So, why wasn't it given then? Also, you're telling me if that was Kane Spurs wouldn't have got the penalty?
nevermind Raheem Sterling, he'd have got given a penalty even if there wasn't contact.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:00:23 pm »
Tricky but we are ahead. Happy for Fabs

Hendo has played some great balls for those not actually watching it.

Yellow now though so....

Online xbugawugax

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:58:19 pm
Racism in VAR decisions is a pretty bloody extraordinary claim - were going to need more than Harry Kane wouldve got jt

owen on my stream as pundit. says there wasn't enough of it to be called a penalty

we all love owen don't we ;D
Online JackWard33

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:57:52 pm
I'm a big Hendo fan but my god, that's one of the worst performances I have ever seen. Lost the ball with pretty much every other touch. Completely passive and slow off the ball. Just atrocious.

Just had a look he completed 15 passes all half at 52% ??! - almost impossibly bad playing in our system with the possession we have
Hes either not fit or his confidence is through the floor - either way we cant have that kind of turnover of the ball from one of our 8s
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:00:42 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 02:53:15 pm
Fabinho with the desire to get that ball and put it across the line.

Our lack of pressing isn't helping us with the high backline.

Hopefully, the 10mg of edibles TAA had before the game wear off soon.
He's a flair player- for a DM, and he just loves a rumble and always ready to roll down with you in the mud.
The best of both worlds.
Online Paisley79

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:00:44 pm »
The disproportiante amount of contact that you need to get a penalty as opposed to a foul in your own box is ridiculous. Look at Mo v Leicester and the Maguire shove on a Southampton guy yesterday - nothing given. Lennon bumps in to Fab in his own box. Throws himself to the floor. Free kick to the defending side
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:00:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:58:19 pm
Racism in VAR decisions is a pretty bloody extraordinary claim - were going to need more than Harry Kane wouldve got jt

Racism is a bit off, but I wouldn't have a problem with someone saying it's clear xenophobia.

English referees have ALWAYS given English players more decisions than 'Fowwinnews'
Online 88_RED

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:00:49 pm »
We just out Burnleyed Burnley with our goal..  ;D Love it..
Online number 168

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #116 on: Today at 03:00:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:57:32 pm
Its not racism, just incompetence and in Atkinsons case, his age

To claim it's racism is just stupid. It's bias aginst Mo I think because of all the negative and unfair comments he gets from pundits and commenators. It puts doubt into the officials' simple minds.
Online Sarge

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #117 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:53:29 pm
Virgil is still looking rusty.

Its therain.
Online Coolie High

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #118 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:00:22 pm
nevermind Raheem Sterling, he'd have got given a penalty even if there wasn't contact.

Yeah because the nation really loves Raheem Sterling ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: Half time: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #119 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Staz19 on Today at 02:59:35 pm
Unless he's got a knock, I'm baffled as to why Jota is on the bench. He's the most dangerous forward in the league at the moment. I'm sure Mee and Tarkowski looked at the team sheet and had a collective sigh of relief seeing Bobby as our no. 9. And that's not a slight on Bobby. Jota has just been that good recently.

He got a knock yesterday
