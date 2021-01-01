If they get relegated we're bound to draw them in the League Cup and FA Cup, no doubt at Burnley and in a period of particularly windy inclement weather.



Hopefully we avoid them in future after 2-3 years if they ever get back into Prem or in FA/LC Cup matches.I was astounded to see how well they played against us, I know most of their good chances were offsides and they must have been the same fighting self vs United - how can they have not won any matches this season as I am sure that bustling fighting pub long football must rattle a lot of teams.what terrrible weather conditions.Thanks feck we played them with our defence and Fabinho in good form. If we had played them during Dec with our squad stretched with 9 players out and defense not in form I think we would have struggled.Nice ugly win hopefully not to be revisted for a long time soon.Bring on Inter in CL