PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40

Lets see how many more wins we can get on the bounce, from now to the end of the season!

Up the reds!
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm
Cant say i disagree but they did have 4/5 shots on target and could have easily scored 2 today , it was you would expect on the wind and rain seat to Burnley.
Id have given Ali Fabinho then Matip the top marks today in that order
The best side won .

Personally and I get why we started the midfield 3 but a Thiago or a Elliott was missing but Id have done the same and protected them

Did they really though? If they really did have that many on target how does that translate into an XG 0.86? Seriously, if somebody could explain how it works and what the correlation is, I'd welcome it.

Shots 8 v 12*
Shots on target 4 v 5*
XG 0.86 vs 2.04

* Shots stats from BBC/Sky
XG as reported on here.

I've also found XGs reported of
XG 0.8 vs 1.67
XG 1.17 vs 2.17
XG 1.16 vs 1.96

Oh and also an XG of 0.11 vs 0.17 on 'The Athletic' website!
 ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm
This is nonsense

Why? Because their only real chances would have been given offside with VAR.  their other chances were ruled offside on normal play. 

Whats astonishing is how mangers like Dyche think chances where they are offside are reall chances and theyve been unlucky. They havent been.

Its a clear and deliberate game plan from us which worked.

So, to the posters who said Alisson was MOTM? I disagree because his saves wouldnt have mattered anyway. Which leaves Fabinho who was immense

So we can conclude that most of their 'chances' would go down as 'assists' for the linesman who displayed incredible restraint in not putting his flag up when faced with a number of blantant offside decisions. Fair play to him for added to the drama of the occasion.
 ;D

Just watching the full 90 now as we speak and there's just been four on the bounce with Alisson having to make the save and defenders having to get back in due to the late (obvious) flag.
 ::)
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm
Please be the last time we have to play them for 2 years.  They are horrid.

If they get relegated we're bound to draw them in the League Cup and FA Cup, no doubt at Burnley and in a period of particularly windy inclement weather.
If Burnley could have hand picked the conditions to play the game under theyd have chosen torrential rain and high winds. Its like home advantage plus. To come away from that with a win is very satisfying.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:40:43 am
The thought of Burnley going down and being replaced by their rivals Blackburn is a lovely thought too.

We've had some cracking games at Ewood Park.
That was a really tough game
Conditions were dogshit, Burnley are 10ft tall and we stood upto the challenge well.

1st half they had a couple moments, and a couple of offside moments...we had a fair few chances throughout which could/should have been taken too.

2nd half we shut them out like bosses - didn't give them a sniff. Was really pleased to see that

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:04:27 pm
We might very well be the unluckiest league squad going for a title. This is league winning form Amd points so far

City are on like 15 from 16 wins. And the other was a draw

You cant possibly expect to compete with that year in and out without being financially doped like they are

Manchester United are financially doped too. Difference being they spend shitloads of money on 'dopes'.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:45:41 am
If they get relegated we're bound to draw them in the League Cup and FA Cup, no doubt at Burnley and in a period of particularly windy inclement weather.

Hopefully we avoid them in future after 2-3 years if they ever get back into Prem or in FA/LC Cup matches.

I was astounded to see how well they played against us, I know most of their good chances were offsides and they must have been the same fighting self vs United - how can they have not won any matches this season as I am sure that bustling fighting pub long football must rattle a lot of teams.

what terrrible weather conditions.
Thanks feck we played them with our defence and Fabinho in good form. If we had played them during Dec with our squad stretched with 9 players out and defense not in form I think we would have struggled.

Nice ugly win hopefully not to be revisted for a long time soon.
Bring on Inter in CL
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 10:52:45 am
That was a really tough game
Conditions were dogshit, Burnley are 10ft tall and we stood upto the challenge well.

1st half they had a couple moments, and a couple of offside moments...we had a fair few chances throughout which could/should have been taken too.

2nd half we shut them out like bosses - didn't give them a sniff. Was really pleased to see that

great summary. 8)

well earened 3 points.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:51:16 am
We've had some cracking games at Ewood Park.

Remember the mad one with us blowing a 2 goal lead and then the Divine Ponytail Andy Carroll scoring an injury time winner?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:36:26 pm
Remember the mad one with us blowing a 2 goal lead and then the Divine Ponytail Andy Carroll scoring an injury time winner?
John Barnes overhead kick was another 3-2 win if I remember correctly.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:10:52 pm
John Barnes overhead kick was another 3-2 win if I remember correctly.

Was that the game where Mcmanaman scuffed one and it bobbled over Tim Flowers hands?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:10:52 pm
John Barnes overhead kick was another 3-2 win if I remember correctly.

That was actually a 3-2 defeat. The year they won the league.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:16:13 pm
Was that the game where Mcmanaman scuffed one and it bobbled over Tim Flowers hands?

That was the following year 95/96 when we still had an outside title chance. Was it not Collymore who scored via the divot? Think McManaman did something similar away at Spurs the following season on a Monday night game.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:29 pm
That was actually a 3-2 defeat. The year they won the league.

That was the following year 95/96 when we still had an outside title chance. Was it not Collymore who scored via the divot? Think McManaman did something similar away at Spurs the following season on a Monday night game.

Called the 'portable divot' or something along those lines, wasn't it?

Both led to wins.
Might find that this was a sterner test than Inter on Wednesday...
Was good to see how solid we looked defensively in the second half compared to the first.

While I agree with every word of praise for our own performance in this thread, Burnley deserve some credit for that performance IMO, they made it very difficult for us which from their perspective wouldn't have been an easy task.
Not the prettiest of games; which given the conditions and opponents was always a given and I suppose ironic we won it by the score line.

However why we have linesman delaying offside calls that are blatant is beyond me really oh and Mo not getting a blatant penalty either I mean the chap has to be scissor kicked and then trampled upon to even get VAR to think about looking and even then id suspect theyd probably not give it bloody refs and bloody Martin Atkinson the inept ref
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:29:12 am
Did they really though? If they really did have that many on target how does that translate into an XG 0.86? Seriously, if somebody could explain how it works and what the correlation is, I'd welcome it.

Shots 8 v 12*
Shots on target 4 v 5*
XG 0.86 vs 2.04

* Shots stats from BBC/Sky
XG as reported on here.

I've also found XGs reported of
XG 0.8 vs 1.67
XG 1.17 vs 2.17
XG 1.16 vs 1.96

Oh and also an XG of 0.11 vs 0.17 on 'The Athletic' website!
 ;D

Burnley 0 The Reds 1

Thatll do as far as stats go for me
