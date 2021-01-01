« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40  (Read 11391 times)

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,364
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:26:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
Theres an interview with Fabinho going around social media where they ask him if hes happy that Burnley had loads of chances.

He screws his face up and says did they? 

Hes right of course.
"They had a lot of chances today..."

  :D
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,176
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 07:26:48 pm
"They had a lot of chances today..."

  :D

Don't mess with Mr Inbetween   8)
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,060
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 07:26:48 pm
"They had a lot of chances today..."

  :D

Love it.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm
Is this thread safe? I accidentally ventured into a couple of slate the individual threads earlier, what a pile of cack. Burnley are crap but theres a reason theyve lost less games than Villa and a few other above them in the table. Away to them in that weather? 1-0 and no injuries is a tidy result
Haven't had a chance to look at the table but believe comms said they have the least goals conceded out of the teams in the bottom half. Definitely a banana skin we avoided in those conditions
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,959
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
Theres an interview with Fabinho going around social media where they ask him if hes happy that Burnley had loads of chances.

He screws his face up and says did they? 

Hes right of course.

These late flags ..
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:09:29 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
These late flags ..

Its so infuriating as we seem to get flagged immediately when we are offside ( which is fine so long as they do it for both teams ) yet the opposition are left to play on and  create goal scoring chances which gives off the impression we were lucky to get a win
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 07:26:48 pm
"They had a lot of chances today..."

  :D

That's going to replace the Thor "is he though?" gif!
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,257
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:23:49 pm »
I love scrappy wins, especially against Brexit shithouse 4-4-2 FC
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,433
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:32:01 pm »
Could only half watch this one, but I must be getting cautious and negative in my old age - actually got mildly irritated by something that never normally bothers me, when Robertson was caught offside on a long ball by VVD in the 85th minute. Good job it wasn't Henderson, or we'd have a plethora of articles on his tactical indiscipline.

Looked comfortable enough mostly, from glances at a small screen on the other side of the room.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,968
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:42:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm
Love it.  ;D
Yeah and Fab's boss all round. A special player for us.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:04:36 pm »
We won. Conditions were atrocious. Burnley were Burnley. Very happy with result and grafting performance of the lads.
I was sat high in the Burnley end and had a great view of our goal. Also afforded a great view of the play and Van Dijks brilliant movement and performance.
We play before Man City next week when a win will put us 6 points behind which looks a lot better than the 12 before this game
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm »
Went the game. Incredible conditions. I was out of sorts just watching it in the pouring rain. Playing football in that against that side was hugely challenging. Keita's touch and composure was superb. I don't know if it came over on telly but it was just horrific conditions.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,091
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm
Went the game. Incredible conditions. I was out of sorts just watching it in the pouring rain. Playing football in that against that side was hugely challenging. Keita's touch and composure was superb. I don't know if it came over on telly but it was just horrific conditions.

:lmao :lmao

No - it clearly DIDN'T come through to some people (check the Keita thread)
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,914
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40’
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 09:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm
Went the game. Incredible conditions. I was out of sorts just watching it in the pouring rain. Playing football in that against that side was hugely challenging. Keita's touch and composure was superb. I don't know if it came over on telly but it was just horrific conditions.
It didn't - the camera angle and protected lenses gave the impression that it was a bit wet and a little blustery - and the commentators downplayed the condition. Every once in a while they showed a pitch side view and then you got a hint of how bad it was. The other hint was the corner flag lying flat.


Thiago was incredible though - his ability to compensate for the wind when passing was mind boggling - like a sniper accounting for windage.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,101
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:45:37 pm
The problem is City's unearned wealth has distorted things. Grinding out wins in difficult circumstances isn't seen as a strength more a weakness in that we don't thrash every team.

We have had three 1-0 wins this season. Burnley, Villa, and Wolves.

City have also had three 1-0 wins: Chelsea, Brentford, and Wolves.

Perception in which side is the high flyer.


And fwiw...both of us have scored 61 goals this season. But we have a game in hand.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm »
Great stuff that.  A dog of a game but job done.

In the last 40 minutes of the game Burnley created absolutely nothing and the expected late onslaught never arrived as we just starved them of any decent possession and caught them offside when they tried to go long.

Burnley have had zero points out of us this season.  We've done our bit in hopefully getting them relegated.
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm
Went the game. Incredible conditions. I was out of sorts just watching it in the pouring rain. Playing football in that against that side was hugely challenging. Keita's touch and composure was superb. I don't know if it came over on telly but it was just horrific conditions.
Cheers for putting a bit of perspective to this.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,483
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 05:04:49 pm
I hope Burnley are going to play that hard against both of the Mancs.

They got a point off United.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm »
Were so good though arent we?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm »
The more I think back, the more I think that was quite an impressive performance. We struggled to get to grips with things, sporadically, in the first 20/30 but, after that, we played the conditions, opponent and situation, very very well.

The struggles weren't, imo, with Burnley, but purely getting control of the actual football. An extra touch here and there, a misplaced pass, aerial balls moving all over the place slowed our normally perfectly drilled build up and it took us time to settle.

But we controlled the game in the best way in those conditions, ball on the floor short sharp passes, patient possession. The offside line was pretty much perfect and enabled us to fight brilliantly for the second balls due to our compactness. Van Dijk and Matip were dominant throughout.

Once Thiago came on that pretty much sealed the game. Not sure that Burnley had a chance after that. In another game we'd have been two up at half time from the Mane/Salah 2 on 1.

So yeah, as I said. On reflection and now the money is back in its cage, a professional, mature dominant performance, where we prioritised control, and the reduction of their opportunity to have set pieces very well.

Things get very, very interesting if City drop before us. Would be nice if we get an opportunity to play before them once as well
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm »
Thiago adapted to the conditions quicker than anyone and sealed the victory for us. The younger team mates cam earn so much from such an accomplished player.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,069
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm »
Please be the last time we have to play them for 2 years.  They are horrid. 
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm »
Dyche and MOTM making it seem like Burnley should have won if they had taken their chances. Most of the chances they were talking about were offside or they didnt get a good shot on target. Our XG was 2.04 to their 0.86 so we clearly had the best chances. Our possession was 67%. Once again MOTD try to manipulate things to make it seem like the plucky underdogs should have won. Its not luck that we win scrappy games as we make better chances and put them away more often. Offside chances are not chances but MOTD still show them when summarising but forget to say that they were offside and therefore not chances.

No word on the penalty that clearly was a foul and several similar fouls were given in the game but they were not in the penalty area.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm »
That looked a real slog and not much fun to play in. A hard fought victory in difficult conditions. Great to see Fabinho pop up with another important goal, and Alisson was excellent again. Just need to keep grinding out results now until May.

As for Burnley, they'll surely be in the Championship next season where they belong. Today looked more like an FA Cup game against a League One side - their stadium is a primitive cowshed, their fans look like the orcs from Lord of the Rings, and their Neanderthal brand of football is as ugly as their gravel chewing manager.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm
Dyche and MOTM making it seem like Burnley should have won if they had taken their chances. Most of the chances they were talking about were offside or they didnt get a good shot on target. Our XG was 2.04 to their 0.86 so we clearly had the best chances. Our possession was 67%. Once again MOTD try to manipulate things to make it seem like the plucky underdogs should have won. Its not luck that we win scrappy games as we make better chances and put them away more often. Offside chances are not chances but MOTD still show them when summarising but forget to say that they were offside and therefore not chances.

No word on the penalty that clearly was a foul and several similar fouls were given in the game but they were not in the penalty area.
About half of their xG came from the Weghorst chance after he should have conceded a penalty for the trip on Salah.  xG may model that chance quite highly but probably doesn't take into account the shot taker being a 14 stone player that had just sprinted the length of the field!

MotD highlights were amusingly edited in that they basically cut the second half until the 80th minute when we created a few chances, interspersed with footage of Cornet missing after being wildly offside.  For saying that Burnley were apparently trading blows with us you'd think they would have created *something* of note in the entire second half when chasing the game.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm »
Been on a stag in Edinburgh so missed everything of the match and comments in here -- does Thiago - Fab - Keita look like our best midfield after today?

Was Thiago coming on for Hendo tactical?
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:25:05 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm
Been on a stag in Edinburgh so missed everything of the match and comments in here -- does Thiago - Fab - Keita look like our best midfield after today?

Was Thiago coming on for Hendo tactical?

We actually were struggling to hold the ball for 10 mins or so leading up to Hendo's substitution, so I think so.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #347 on: Today at 12:28:37 am »
How in the almighty fk did we not get a penalty on Mo.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,771
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #348 on: Today at 12:47:51 am »
I know I didn't watch the 2nd half attentively but I think I watched a different game to MOTD and the rest. We were fine considering the conditions. We made good chances ourselves, and if Mane slips that ball to Salah its 2 nil at HT. Bobby had a free header and it would've been a nice strike has Naby's shot gone in. 

The pen was obvious but not for Salah of course. That chance they had from that was the inly one where they stayed onside.

Its easy to create counter attacking opportunities if your strikers always stay offside. The linesmen flagged each time, they weren't even close. Can anyone advise if these offside shots contribute to their shots on goal and their xG? Doesn't feel like they got 5 legit shots on goal.

Ali was great nevertheless. Fab is in red hot goalscoring form, let's have another at Inter.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #349 on: Today at 12:50:57 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:28:37 am
How in the almighty fk did we not get a penalty on Mo.
I was just looking at that incident. It's a clear foul, and Salah gets penalised for trying to stay on his feet.  :no  As a number of people have said, it's no wonder players go down, because they get penalised if they don't.  :butt
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,622
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #350 on: Today at 02:13:42 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm
Been on a stag in Edinburgh so missed everything
Doe!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,145
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #351 on: Today at 03:03:33 am »
Got the job done!!!

All good
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
« Reply #352 on: Today at 03:10:05 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm
They got a point off United.
Thank you, mate, appreciate that... Must have missed it, the game. Glad to know that Burnley had taken a point off United, haha!!  :D

City are going to face Spurs (19 Feb) and Everton (26 Feb) after this.

I hope Everton are going to impede their title charge under Lampard excellent record in Everton so far with impressive van de Beek's home debut by showing intelligent midfield display in Goodison Park.

p/s: Fabinho is boss.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 