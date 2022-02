Could only half watch this one, but I must be getting cautious and negative in my old age - actually got mildly irritated by something that never normally bothers me, when Robertson was caught offside on a long ball by VVD in the 85th minute. Good job it wasn't Henderson, or we'd have a plethora of articles on his tactical indiscipline.



Looked comfortable enough mostly, from glances at a small screen on the other side of the room.