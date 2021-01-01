« previous next »
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #280
Quote from: BCCC
They're not even a patch on Burnley teams of the last 5 seasons

You don't have Andy Lochhead as an inspiration and expect to play good football, he's forever in their DNA.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #281
Quote
Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking to Sky Sports: "That is the story of the season. We have chances but are not taking them.

"We looked a threat with some nearly moments. There is not a lot I can fault with that performance."

This is nonsense

Why? Because their only real chances would have been given offside with VAR.  their other chances were ruled offside on normal play. 

Whats astonishing is how mangers like Dyche think chances where they are offside are reall chances and theyve been unlucky. They havent been.

Its a clear and deliberate game plan from us which worked.

So, to the posters who said Alisson was MOTM? I disagree because his saves wouldnt have mattered anyway. Which leaves Fabinho who was immense
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #282
Travelling Kop sounded good on my stream.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #283
Tough game. Beautiful 3 points.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #284
Never felt like they were going to score, even though they had a few chances, they are bottom for a reason
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #285
I'm just glad that's over and done with,fucking hate Burnley.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #286
Imagine watching that each week.

Horrific side.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #287
Quote from: TepidT2O
This is nonsense

Why? Because their only real chances would have been given offside with VAR.  their other chances were ruled offside on normal play. 

Whats astonishing is how mangers like Dyche think chances where they are offside are reall chances and theyve been unlucky. They havent been.

Its a clear and deliberate game plan from us which worked.

So, to the posters who said Alisson was MOTM? I disagree because his saves wouldnt have mattered anyway. Which leaves Fabinho who was immense

True on the 'chances'. Against Leicester the pundit commentating after a Leicester attack was called offside criticised TAA for being behind Matip and VDD by a foot or so calling it "poor play by the defence" even though he had played the attacker offside. It's as though letting the attacker run offside aided by the non flagging linesman is slack defending. If the linesmen raised their flags as they used to none of these so called 'chances' would occur. Still it looks good on the million replays.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #288
XG 0.86 vs 2.04. (Dont forget their best chances would have been called offside by VAR)

Burnley got lucky
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #289
1-0 away wins are how you grind out titles

And let's face it. Morally, we are champions
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #290
Quote from: ToneLa
1-0 away wins are how you grind out titles

And let's face it. Morally, we are champions
;D
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #291
Burnley nearly always give you a tough game. We outplayed and were much better than them, some games you only win 1-0.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #292
Quote from: TepidT2O
This is nonsense

Why? Because their only real chances would have been given offside with VAR.  their other chances were ruled offside on normal play. 

Whats astonishing is how mangers like Dyche think chances where they are offside are reall chances and theyve been unlucky. They havent been.

Its a clear and deliberate game plan from us which worked.

So, to the posters who said Alisson was MOTM? I disagree because his saves wouldnt have mattered anyway. Which leaves Fabinho who was immense
I saw a game on tv within the last week (don't remember who it was), two forwards strayed into an offside position and 'scored' while the defence held their line and their nerve. The commentator says, "Terrible play by the forwards there, and by the defence to be honest".
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #293
Quote from: TepidT2O
XG 0.86 vs 2.04. (Dont forget their best chances would have been called offside by VAR)

Burnley got lucky

Cant say i disagree but they did have 4/5 shots on target and could have easily scored 2 today , it was you would expect on the wind and rain seat to Burnley.
Id have given Ali Fabinho then Matip the top marks today in that order
The best side won .

Personally and I get why we started the midfield 3 but a Thiago or a Elliott was missing but Id have done the same and protected them
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #294
We might very well be the unluckiest league squad going for a title. This is league winning form Amd points so far

City are on like 15 from 16 wins. And the other was a draw

You cant possibly expect to compete with that year in and out without being financially doped like they are
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #295
Reminded me a bit of Sheffield United away in the league winning season, Scruffy goal, horrendous weather and a not particularly great performance. Great result though.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #296
Quote from: TepidT2O
This is nonsense

Why? Because their only real chances would have been given offside with VAR.  their other chances were ruled offside on normal play. 

Whats astonishing is how mangers like Dyche think chances where they are offside are reall chances and theyve been unlucky. They havent been.

Its a clear and deliberate game plan from us which worked.

So, to the posters who said Alisson was MOTM? I disagree because his saves wouldnt have mattered anyway. Which leaves Fabinho who was immense

Agree that Fabinho was MOTM, but it doesn't take away from Ali, does it? In fact it shows that, a player can be offside and through, and still Alisson will give you nothing.

But yes, been a few times where managers are mentioning offside chances, the late flag is a bit of a meaningless thing going on. If you think it's offside, put up the flag, the ref can hold the whistle, the players may play on, and be checked by VAR if they score? But, they need to do away with this late flag thing
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #297
Fab adding goals to his already top-notch game. Beast.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #298
Quote from: rocco
Cant say i disagree but they did have 4/5 shots on target and could have easily scored 2 today , it was you would expect on the wind and rain seat to Burnley.
Id have given Ali Fabinho then Matip the top marks today in that order
The best side won .

Personally and I get why we started the midfield 3 but a Thiago or a Elliott was missing but Id have done the same and protected them

Could've easily scored 2? No, not having that. They gave it their all, and scored zilch. One of their chances was on the back of a penalty not given to Salah and many of their other chances were offsides.
Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 1 Liverpool Fabinho 40
Reply #299
I think their only real non-offside chance was that counter attack after Salah got fouled?
