Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February  (Read 5342 times)

Offline mickeydocs

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:27:20 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:21:34 pm
Southampton penalty shout against Manchester United (contact by Maguire after initial bump?) on 88'  - https://streamgg.com/v/6207c1f188b5a

Such a blatant foul and a nasty cowardly challenge on top. Should have been a penalty and a red card.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online deano2727

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:26:21 pm
Ordinarily you'd say huge advantage lies with North London but considering the lot of them can barely win a game of the football points on the board might be the advantage.

Yeah. I still fancy United to get 4th, as mad as that sounds. It speaks volumes over north londons incompetence more than anything else.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:26:22 pm
Fair play to the Saints, what a week for them. 4 points from away trips to spurs and Man Utd, and really, could have been 6.
 

Should have been 6 - clear penalty. What a corrupt league.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm »
Drawchester United?
Online John C

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:21:34 pm
Southampton penalty shout against Manchester United (contact by Maguire after initial bump?) on 88'  - https://streamgg.com/v/6207c1f188b5a
It's beyond a fucking joke.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm »
Boooooos at full time, Terrible defending, Dysfunctional boardroom?

United really are the Everton of Manchester.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:29:35 pm »
Scholes is the pound land Roy keane as a pundit
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
Were we ever dominanted home and away when we were shite and had to rely on penalties and refs??
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:21:34 pm
Southampton penalty shout against Manchester United (contact by Maguire after initial bump?) on 88'  - https://streamgg.com/v/6207c1f188b5a
clear pen + red
Online On Axis

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:29:35 pm
Scholes is the pound land Roy keane as a pundit
Kind of weird he's still showing his face after being seen sucking his daughters toes
Online gaztop08

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm »
Looked a penalty that in last few minutes with Maguire
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:32:35 pm »
They are horrific.

Theres no plan and Bruno / Ronaldo dont have any chemistry.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:32:40 pm »
Harry Maguire's match highlights.

Online John C

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm »
Scholes: One team have got a proper coach, one team has got a director of football.

 :lmao
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:32:57 pm »
I love how the likes of Lingard and Pogba laugh and joke coming off the pitch after drawing 1-1 at home to Southampton

May this continue forever. Its beautiful
Online Szemerényi

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Anyone with a good stream? All the usual ones have been awful today  :wave
Online CraigDS

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Szemerényi on Today at 02:32:58 pm
Anyone with a good stream? All the usual ones have been awful today  :wave

It finished 5 mins ago...
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:34:20 pm »
Leeds, no excuses against that Everton defence and midfield.
Online Fruity

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Today at 02:31:08 pm
Kind of weird he's still showing his face after being seen sucking his daughters toes

The sucking toes incident has sadly gone under the radar. Maybe it was just too upsetting for some people to stomach.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:32:57 pm
I love how the likes of Lingard and Pogba laugh and joke coming off the pitch after drawing 1-1 at home to Southampton

May this continue forever. Its beautiful

One wanted to leave in January and the other will go in summer.

Theres a divide in their dressing room.
Online Szemerényi

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
A stream for the Everton match, I mean  :)
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #301 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
United will have a parade tomorrow to celebrate getting 40 points, should avoid relegation again this season !
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #302 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm »
Online gaztop08

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #303 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm »
With the bits I watched Southampton look a good side
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #304 on: Today at 02:37:08 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 02:36:04 pm
With the bits I watched Southampton look a good side
Hassanhussein deserves to manage bigger sides.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:32:50 pm
Scholes: One team have got a proper coach, one team has got a director of football.

 :lmao
but unable to criticise when they had a ball boy as manager
