Southampton penalty shout against Manchester United (contact by Maguire after initial bump?) on 88' - https://streamgg.com/v/6207c1f188b5a
Ordinarily you'd say huge advantage lies with North London but considering the lot of them can barely win a game of the football points on the board might be the advantage.
Fair play to the Saints, what a week for them. 4 points from away trips to spurs and Man Utd, and really, could have been 6.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Scholes is the pound land Roy keane as a pundit
Anyone with a good stream? All the usual ones have been awful today
Kind of weird he's still showing his face after being seen sucking his daughters toes
I love how the likes of Lingard and Pogba laugh and joke coming off the pitch after drawing 1-1 at home to Southampton May this continue forever. Its beautiful
It finished 5 mins ago...
With the bits I watched Southampton look a good side
Scholes: One team have got a proper coach, one team has got a director of football.
