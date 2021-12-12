« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Truly uninspiring set of fixtures this weekend. Christ.
      
SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Man Utd V Southampton  12:30  BT SPORT   
Brentford V Crystal Palace  15:00      
Everton V Leeds  15:00      
Watford V Brighton  15:00   
Norwich V Man City  17:30  SKY SPORTS   


SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool  14:00      
Newcastle V Aston Villa  14:00  SKY SPORTS      
Spurs V Wolves  14:00   
Leicester V West Ham  16:30  SKY SPORTS


TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Man United V Brighton  20:15 
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Bold in the right places, correct kick off times, correct TV channels and then a little bit of sass in the first sentence. Perfection.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:58:04 pm
Bold in the right places, correct kick off times, correct TV channels and then a little bit of sass in the first sentence. Perfection.

No colours to differentiate between Sky and BT.

For me, he could do better. 6/10
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Games that I'd have any interest in watching that don't involve us...

Everton V Leeds

And in fairness I doubt many neutrals are sticking Burnley V Liverpool on either.

It's hard to see any of the top sides dropping points or the bottom sides picking up points from those fixtures.  There'll be a surprise somewhere but I can't bring myself to sit through 90 minutes of Watford V Brighton in the hope of finding it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
We not on the television channels. Fucking outrage.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:09:57 pm
We not on the television channels. Fucking outrage.
Next three league games, I just saw. Must be a record.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Easy 4-0 City win then after a Mahrez penalty around the 28th min.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 01:18:15 pm
Easy 4-0 City win then after a Mahrez penalty around the 28th min.

After Raz gets brought down by a silly challenge?
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:25:02 pm
After Raz gets brought down by a silly challenge?

Seems to be a weekly thing at the moment, genuinely think one of their tactics is to just go past people at pace in the box and any contact, go down.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
I reckon there will only be one home win this weekend.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Norwich away is not as easy as it was a few months ago. Theyll still win but theyll get a harder fight than the other night.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
Here's the scores   :P

Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:55:55 pm
      
SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Man Utd 1-1 Southampton 
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace     
Everton 0-2 Leeds        
Watford 0-2 Brighton     
Norwich 0-4 Man City 


SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley 0-4 Liverpool        
Newcastle 2-0 Aston Villa        
Spurs 1-1 Wolves     
Leicester 2-1 West Ham


TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Man United 0-1 Brighton   
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
The only two really interesting games are in Liverpool
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
cmon Leeds
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th February
I'll be rearranging my fridge magnets this afternoon.
