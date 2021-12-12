Bold in the right places, correct kick off times, correct TV channels and then a little bit of sass in the first sentence. Perfection.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
people like big dick nick.
We not on the television channels. Fucking outrage.
Easy 4-0 City win then after a Mahrez penalty around the 28th min.
After Raz gets brought down by a silly challenge?
SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARYMan Utd 1-1 Southampton Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace Everton 0-2 Leeds Watford 0-2 Brighton Norwich 0-4 Man City SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARYBurnley 0-4 Liverpool Newcastle 2-0 Aston Villa Spurs 1-1 Wolves Leicester 2-1 West Ham TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARYMan United 0-1 Brighton
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]