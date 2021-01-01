« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86  (Read 7492 times)

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 09:41:16 pm
How the fuck was that not a penalty on Salah? Fuck this league and the standard of refereeing and fuck the media in England for not showing the bs decisions that go against us.

Im just catching up on the thread now so forgive me if anyone's already answered this but, I'm fuming over this still. Even more so with Glenn Hoddle's "Oh I think the ball's already gone when he makes the challenge". So that means that once a shot has been taken you can assault a player? Cool. Good to know going forward. Absolutely melts the refs in this league.
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
Easy 2-0 as it gets, should have been more, but cant grumble :P  -  Diaz determination to get the ball to matip for the second goal was nice to see literally threw his leg at the ball to make the pass, amazing 1-2 passing from Robbo and Diaz all game, and mane to come back god knows how we fit him in wonder if any1 wants to play midfield lol, only downer for me was some of the loose passes from Bobby but i love the guy so give him a pass  - at some stage we are gonna gel like we did aagainst utd and really fk some1 over like 8-0  which if schmeichel had not had his best gaem of the season against us again it may well ahve been.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm
Im just catching up on the thread now so forgive me if anyone's already answered this but, I'm fuming over this still. Even more so with Glenn Hoddle's "Oh I think the ball's already gone when he makes the challenge". So that means that once a shot has been taken you can assault a player? Cool. Good to know going forward. Absolutely melts the refs in this league.
The two German commentators were like "yeah Mo had hit the ball and it was gone, but the defender then only got Mo and wtf nothing is given??". I rarely watch the after game studio talk but did tonight and it was mentioned again as 'this should have been a pen'. It could easily have resulted in an injury, too.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm
We've only bought one player but feels like we've bought a few. The lack of back up for Trent will concern me for months tho. Fully deserved result. Already want another kick off.
Pop into the F1 thread mate  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,801
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm »
Ridiculous that the follow through on Mo wasnt considered a foul. Thats literally something that gets called anywhere else on the pitch and punished, even if the attacking player has lost control of the ball, because its a reckless challenge. Theres no rule change Im aware of when you enter the box. Stupidity.

Very well played tonight and outclassed Leicester without stepping out of 2nd gear. I thought Fabinho was excellent in the second half and VVD extremely good. Jota continues to be Jota and Diaz was a breath of fresh air, it didnt massively feel like we missed Sadio and I mean that in the best possible way.

Mo very unlucky not to score, thought hed rolled back the years with that curler into the top corner; hes marked so tightly these days and double-manned, he rarely gets that sort of space for that kind of finish that has long been a staple for him. Good to have him back.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:22:14 pm
The two German commentators were like "yeah Mo had hit the ball and it was gone, but the defender then only got Mo and wtf nothing is given??". I rarely watch the after game studio talk but did tonight and it was mentioned again as 'this should have been a pen'. It could easily have resulted in an injury, too.

a huge amount of people who talk about football dont seem to genuinely think it isn't a foul if the shots been taken - Carragher in the Jota pen the other day, the commentator tonight ... and of course very referee in the league
its bizarre.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,769
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm »
Excellent performance and win. The only shame was that we didn't finish the game off much earlier.

So many good performances all over the pitch. Diaz looked fantastic in his first start and linked up well with Robbo and the forward line. Bobby looking more like his old self.

If we gain a bit more sharpness ahead of Burnley and Inter and we can look forward to a great few months.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,801
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
a huge amount of people who talk about football dont seem to genuinely think it isn't a foul if the shots been taken - Carragher in the Jota pen the other day, the commentator tonight ... and of course very referee in the league
its bizarre.
Also forgetting that what made it impossible for him to retrieve the rebound was because hed had a 14 stone bloke smash into his ankles at speed.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,780
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:39:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
a huge amount of people who talk about football dont seem to genuinely think it isn't a foul if the shots been taken - Carragher in the Jota pen the other day, the commentator tonight ... and of course very referee in the league
its bizarre.

There was one the mancs got the other season when the ball had been played, cant remember what game. Also Alison against brighton? Last year takes the guy down when the ball had been kicked and gone out of play, but pen given. Will be loads of other instances.

The refs do whatever they want when they want and a Manchester ref tonight who has already fucked us over blatantly this season wasnt giving that pen in a billion years.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm »
We have some wonderful human beings with great character.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:08:18 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm
Im just catching up on the thread now so forgive me if anyone's already answered this but, I'm fuming over this still. Even more so with Glenn Hoddle's "Oh I think the ball's already gone when he makes the challenge". So that means that once a shot has been taken you can assault a player? Cool. Good to know going forward. Absolutely melts the refs in this league.

Agreed. If it was anywhere else then we would have got a free kick and the defender given a yellow. You cant clatter through a player like thatwell apparently you can if its in the penalty area and the attacker has already taken a shot. May as well just headbutt the attacker just after he has taken a shot.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:15:50 am »
That was a hell of a second half performance there. Everyone looked sharp and we squeezed the life out of them. Diaz, first start, brilliant I thought. The whole team was on it there
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #252 on: Today at 12:27:26 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:08:18 am
Agreed. If it was anywhere else then we would have got a free kick and the defender given a yellow. You cant clatter through a player like thatwell apparently you can if its in the penalty area and the attacker has already taken a shot. May as well just headbutt the attacker just after he has taken a shot.

How about that push by Albrighton on Robertson against the upright? I thought that was dangerous and only missed his head by so much.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,667
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:29:27 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:27:26 am
How about that push by Albrighton on Robertson against the upright? I thought that was dangerous and only missed his head by so much.

Should have been booked. Was very dangerous
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,755
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:31:45 am »
That Albrighton is a right shithead.  That time he kicked into Robbo, but got the free kick cos he fell and  cried like a baby.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,306
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #255 on: Today at 12:39:52 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:31:45 am
That Albrighton is a right shithead.  That time he kicked into Robbo, but got the free kick cos he fell and  cried like a baby.
That's unfair. If you kick Robbo, you'll cry like a baby too. I know I would...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,571
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:40:24 am »
I couldn't watch tonight, but glad we beat these. I love this club.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/26Oag3fDEdc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/26Oag3fDEdc</a>
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,796
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:41:40 am »
Just home now and feel a bit emotional

Seen a few people I've not seen for years and Reds I love through and through

Just an amazing night. Fuck the game.

But obviously don't because that was amazing from the lads.

But town and seeing people you haven't seen for fucking two years and shit.

Love this City. Love my friends. Love LFC. Love everyone xx
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:56:54 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:27:26 am
How about that push by Albrighton on Robertson against the upright? I thought that was dangerous and only missed his head by so much.
Thought he'd Babbed his swede for a moment there
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:58:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:41:40 am
Just home now and feel a bit emotional

Seen a few people I've not seen for years and Reds I love through and through

Just an amazing night. Fuck the game.

But obviously don't because that was amazing from the lads.

But town and seeing people you haven't seen for fucking two years and shit.

Love this City. Love my friends. Love LFC. Love everyone xx

Good for you mate. Nice to see you happy again after recent tough times
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #260 on: Today at 02:07:35 am »
Played some really nice football tonight, Thiago makes such a difference to our football.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #261 on: Today at 03:12:10 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:41:40 am
Just home now and feel a bit emotional ... Love this City. Love my friends. Love LFC. Love everyone xx


Brilliant  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #262 on: Today at 03:41:23 am »
seemed an odd game in that we never got out of first gear but were in total control outside a few breaks they made but even those were easily handled

we really cruised through that game, punctuated with some real nice passages of play

i think everyone played well without having to shine, tho jota and diaz impressed in different ways

anyway, easy win, well done lads, on we go
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Leicester Jota 34 86
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:33:35 am »
Only caught the highlights but we were fucking electric! Could have easily been 4/5-0 if we finished only a little bit better.

What a Liverpool team though! With everyone fit, the bench looks amazing and we are definitely the team to beat in Europe.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 