Ridiculous that the follow through on Mo wasnt considered a foul. Thats literally something that gets called anywhere else on the pitch and punished, even if the attacking player has lost control of the ball, because its a reckless challenge. Theres no rule change Im aware of when you enter the box. Stupidity.
Very well played tonight and outclassed Leicester without stepping out of 2nd gear. I thought Fabinho was excellent in the second half and VVD extremely good. Jota continues to be Jota and Diaz was a breath of fresh air, it didnt massively feel like we missed Sadio and I mean that in the best possible way.
Mo very unlucky not to score, thought hed rolled back the years with that curler into the top corner; hes marked so tightly these days and double-manned, he rarely gets that sort of space for that kind of finish that has long been a staple for him. Good to have him back.