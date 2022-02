Noticed our FA Cup game v Norwich is the same, be great for away supporters if that went to extra time and pens. It shouldn’t be allowed



yep really not fair on away supporters, I get you cannot do anything as its a mid-week game but it should be 7:45 kick off.Like when they move a game for TV to a Friday or Monday night when the teams are the other end of the country it should not be allowed but well all know match going fans are bottom of the ladder in terms of picking TV times.