Author Topic: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen  (Read 845 times)

New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« on: February 10, 2022, 12:02:29 am »
In my book, any Red who writes and then manages to get their own book about the Reds published merits their own RAWK thread so here goes:-

NOT GERMAN, I'M SCOUSE ...an overseas Red autobiography released next week.

www.notgermaniamscouse.com

Not German, Im Scouse is the hilarious, emotional and compelling life story of German Liverpool supporter Carsten Nippert, and the first ever autobiography of a Red from abroad.

As a young boy, Carsten was fascinated by the Kop singing Youll Never Walk Alone on a Pink Floyd LP. When he watched Liverpool for the first time on TV in their awe-inspiring all-red kit in the European Cup Final of 1977, he was mesmerised and hooked for life.

His teenage years were marked by despair and frustration as rare TV highlights and a scratchy radio reception offered the only access to his beloved Liverpool. 

Fear characterised his first visits to Anfield in the 1980s in the heyday of hooliganism, when he found himself surrounded by vitriolic Manchester United fans in the Annie Road away end. When he finally stood on the Kop for the first time, he was intimidated by the Reds around him as he didnt understand a single word of Scouse.

His whole life was dominated by his unbearable passion, his emotionally blackmailed mother bearing the brunt of his obsession. She had to procure a black-market ticket for a sold out European Cup final and a hotel room when her 16-year-old son announced he would travel there ticketless and sleep rough anyway. And she suffered a nervous breakdown when she was burdened, through his will, with moving his corpse to Liverpool and scattering his ashes around Anfield if she outlived him.

Girlfriends were either brainwashed into his Liverpool religion or simply had to accept it as his number-one priority. One female friend, an Oxford exchange student with a traditional Tory upbringing, eventually lost her temper after he repeatedly challenged the British upper-class establishment and the politics of Margaret Thatcher.

The treatment and stereotyping of Scousers by the German and English media after the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters shaped Carstens personal perspective. His unconditional loyalty to the football club developed into a profound identification with the people and the city of Liverpool.

Adventurous European Cup and UEFA Cup final trips took him to the terraces of Heysel, a nine-goal thriller in Dortmund, the Miracle of Istanbul, outwitting riot police and bunking in in Athens, a sleepless round-trip to Kiev and an unforgettable party in Madrid.

When Carsten came across Gerry Marsden backstage after a concert, he personally got to know the man who more than 50 years earlier had brought Youll Never Walk Alone into Liverpool supporters lives.

With the league title finally coming home in 2020, a new chapter in Carstens life has only just begun.
Not German, Im Scouse is the remarkable love story of an overseas supporter who adopted the Liverpool spirit and became a true Scouser at heart.

Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #1 on: February 10, 2022, 12:59:56 am »
Cheers Timbo - sounds like a cracker.
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #2 on: February 10, 2022, 01:05:42 am »
Cheers Timbo - sounds like a cracker.

Certainly does K.

Sounds like a pretty unique story.
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #3 on: February 10, 2022, 01:13:35 am »
Nice one Timbo

good luck with the book Carsten
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #4 on: February 10, 2022, 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on February 10, 2022, 12:02:29 am
In my book, any Red who writes and then manages to get their own book about the Reds published merits their own RAWK thread so here goes:-

Thank you so much RAWK!

I am more of a reader than writer on this forum, but one day started to write my story down. By the many great Red's autobiographies by Alan Edge "Faith of Our Fathers", Brian Reade "43 Years With The Same Bird", Nicky Allt "The Boys From The Mersey" or Peter Evo Etherington's trilogy "A Boy And His Kop..." or the various accounts on European Cup final trips in "Here We Go Gathering Cups In May", I was impressed and never thought I could ever live up to writing a whole book that would ever be published. Just the amount of stories these authors could relate to attending matches as season ticket holders home and away were on a completely different level to mine.

This feeling of respect, and maybe you can call it inferiority towards these born and bred Scousers who breath in Libpewl and Anfield every single day held me back... but one day a believe was triggered that being born in a far foreign land and still living out an unbearable passion from early age from a completely different angle is exactly what could make a first ever autobiography from abroad unique.
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #5 on: February 10, 2022, 01:53:40 pm »
Quote from: CN23 on February 10, 2022, 01:18:00 pm
Thank you so much RAWK!

I am more of a reader than writer on this forum, but one day started to write my story down. By the many great Red's autobiographies by Alan Edge "Faith of Our Fathers", Brian Reade "43 Years With The Same Bird", Nicky Allt "The Boys From The Mersey" or Peter Evo Etherington's trilogy "A Boy And His Kop..." or the various accounts on European Cup final trips in "Here We Go Gathering Cups In May", I was impressed and never thought I could ever live up to writing a whole book that would ever be published. Just the amount of stories these authors could relate to attending matches as season ticket holders home and away were on a completely different level to mine.

This feeling of respect, and maybe you can call it inferiority towards these born and bred Scousers who breath in Libpewl and Anfield every single day held me back... but one day a believe was triggered that being born in a far foreign land and still living out an unbearable passion from early age from a completely different angle is exactly what could make a first ever autobiography from abroad unique.


Boss mate 😁👌
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #6 on: February 10, 2022, 02:01:32 pm »
This sounds like it's going to be a cracker. props to you CN23!  Great write up Timbo.
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #7 on: February 10, 2022, 05:13:52 pm »
Good stuff, CN23 - thanks for the heads up Timbo.

Look forward to reading this.
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #8 on: February 11, 2022, 02:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on February 10, 2022, 05:13:52 pm
Good stuff, CN23 - thanks for the heads up Timbo.

Look forward to reading this.

Superb preview of the book. Drew me in immediately. I'm on it.
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #9 on: February 11, 2022, 02:52:45 pm »
Quote from: CN23 on February 10, 2022, 01:18:00 pm
Thank you so much RAWK!

I am more of a reader than writer on this forum, but one day started to write my story down. By the many great Red's autobiographies by Alan Edge "Faith of Our Fathers", Brian Reade "43 Years With The Same Bird", Nicky Allt "The Boys From The Mersey" or Peter Evo Etherington's trilogy "A Boy And His Kop..." or the various accounts on European Cup final trips in "Here We Go Gathering Cups In May", I was impressed and never thought I could ever live up to writing a whole book that would ever be published. Just the amount of stories these authors could relate to attending matches as season ticket holders home and away were on a completely different level to mine.

This feeling of respect, and maybe you can call it inferiority towards these born and bred Scousers who breath in Libpewl and Anfield every single day held me back... but one day a believe was triggered that being born in a far foreign land and still living out an unbearable passion from early age from a completely different angle is exactly what could make a first ever autobiography from abroad unique.

You're welcome, mate. Some great scribes on here. Your sponsor Timbo being one of them. I like your reading list, too. Halfway through Al's 'Faith of our Fathers,' and is as good as any I've read that captures what being a Liverpool fan is and should still hold today. Well in, lad  ;) 
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #10 on: February 11, 2022, 03:03:18 pm »
Brilliant stuff!

Good luck with it

YNWA :)
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #11 on: February 12, 2022, 12:36:31 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February 11, 2022, 02:52:45 pm
You're welcome, mate. Some great scribes on here. Your sponsor Timbo being one of them. I like your reading list, too. Halfway through Al's 'Faith of our Fathers,' and is as good as any I've read that captures what being a Liverpool fan is and should still hold today. Well in, lad  ;) 

Can only agree 100% P lad.  ;)

Carstens tale of a Teutonic Scouse Kopite promises to be a fascinating read! And I imagine Jurgen will be champing at the bit for a copy too
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #12 on: February 13, 2022, 12:40:41 am »
JUst keeping this up at the top of the board so some of the miserable c*nts on here might actually give the lad some backing.

Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #13 on: February 14, 2022, 06:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on February 12, 2022, 12:36:31 am
Can only agree 100% P lad.  ;)

Carstens tale of a Teutonic Scouse Kopite promises to be a fascinating read! And I imagine Jurgen will be champing at the bit for a copy too

Jürgen's copy is on the way...   ;D
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #14 on: February 15, 2022, 01:58:03 am »
Quote from: CN23 on February 14, 2022, 06:45:22 pm
Jürgen's copy is on the way...   ;D

Ha ha.

Nice one Carsten. Sure hell be tickled pink. Or red even!!


 :)
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Just keeping this in plain sight where it deserves to be
Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:18:44 am »
Thanks for posting Timbo.

Will be on this, it sounds a treat.

Re: New LFC book by RAWK poster CN23 - a Scouse countryman of Jurgen
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
Quote from: CN23 on February 10, 2022, 01:18:00 pm
Thank you so much RAWK!

I am more of a reader than writer on this forum, but one day started to write my story down. By the many great Red's autobiographies by Alan Edge "Faith of Our Fathers", Brian Reade "43 Years With The Same Bird", Nicky Allt "The Boys From The Mersey" or Peter Evo Etherington's trilogy "A Boy And His Kop..." or the various accounts on European Cup final trips in "Here We Go Gathering Cups In May", I was impressed and never thought I could ever live up to writing a whole book that would ever be published. Just the amount of stories these authors could relate to attending matches as season ticket holders home and away were on a completely different level to mine.

This feeling of respect, and maybe you can call it inferiority towards these born and bred Scousers who breath in Libpewl and Anfield every single day held me back... but one day a believe was triggered that being born in a far foreign land and still living out an unbearable passion from early age from a completely different angle is exactly what could make a first ever autobiography from abroad unique.

Good luck with the book, will definitely be giving it a read.
Bet you thought you'd died and gone to heaven when Jurgen joined us.
