In my book, any Red who writes and then manages to get their own book about the Reds published merits their own RAWK thread so here goes:-...an overseas Red autobiography released next week.Not German, Im Scouse is the hilarious, emotional and compelling life story of German Liverpool supporter Carsten Nippert, and the first ever autobiography of a Red from abroad.As a young boy, Carsten was fascinated by the Kop singing Youll Never Walk Alone on a Pink Floyd LP. When he watched Liverpool for the first time on TV in their awe-inspiring all-red kit in the European Cup Final of 1977, he was mesmerised and hooked for life.His teenage years were marked by despair and frustration as rare TV highlights and a scratchy radio reception offered the only access to his beloved Liverpool.Fear characterised his first visits to Anfield in the 1980s in the heyday of hooliganism, when he found himself surrounded by vitriolic Manchester United fans in the Annie Road away end. When he finally stood on the Kop for the first time, he was intimidated by the Reds around him as he didnt understand a single word of Scouse.His whole life was dominated by his unbearable passion, his emotionally blackmailed mother bearing the brunt of his obsession. She had to procure a black-market ticket for a sold out European Cup final and a hotel room when her 16-year-old son announced he would travel there ticketless and sleep rough anyway. And she suffered a nervous breakdown when she was burdened, through his will, with moving his corpse to Liverpool and scattering his ashes around Anfield if she outlived him.Girlfriends were either brainwashed into his Liverpool religion or simply had to accept it as his number-one priority. One female friend, an Oxford exchange student with a traditional Tory upbringing, eventually lost her temper after he repeatedly challenged the British upper-class establishment and the politics of Margaret Thatcher.The treatment and stereotyping of Scousers by the German and English media after the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters shaped Carstens personal perspective. His unconditional loyalty to the football club developed into a profound identification with the people and the city of Liverpool.Adventurous European Cup and UEFA Cup final trips took him to the terraces of Heysel, a nine-goal thriller in Dortmund, the Miracle of Istanbul, outwitting riot police and bunking in in Athens, a sleepless round-trip to Kiev and an unforgettable party in Madrid.When Carsten came across Gerry Marsden backstage after a concert, he personally got to know the man who more than 50 years earlier had brought Youll Never Walk Alone into Liverpool supporters lives.With the league title finally coming home in 2020, a new chapter in Carstens life has only just begun.Not German, Im Scouse is the remarkable love story of an overseas supporter who adopted the Liverpool spirit and became a true Scouser at heart.